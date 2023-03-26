Kyrie Irving has been a model citizen in Dallas

Tim MacMahon: The Mavs’ results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I’ve only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic’s frustration on Irving isn’t fair or accurate.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying some “let’s fix the Mavs this offseason” trades. How does this look?
Went with the “Bulls want two firsts for Caruso” story from February. Heat give up a late first to get off Duncan. Mavs get their wing.
Luka/Kyrie/Caruso/Royce/Maxi/Green/Bullock/Hardy/Powell?/Wood? pic.twitter.com/zBiakrsVQl – 3:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving on Mavericks getting booed: ‘If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 11:25 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyrie Irving was not pleased with Dallas fans after the Mavericks received boos in an ugly loss to the Hornets on Friday night masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:35 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving: Our focus isn’t necessarily on the boos
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 6:18 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Being at Peace is a gift that still comes with its beautiful Challenges. Even miracles take patience.
I gotta stay poised and maintain a growth mindset.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 3:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka and Kyrie are 3-7 as a duo.
The Mavs are currently out of the play in. pic.twitter.com/GybSVNmwlm – 10:53 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Mavs are 3-7 with both Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving in uniform after tonight’s loss (at home & w/ a rest advantage) to the … [checks notes] .. Hornets.
All 7 losses have been within 5 points in the last 5 minutes (though this one only got to within 5 in the final minute). – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Is it possible that this Kyrie Irving trade yields such disastrous results that it costs Dallas Kyrie and Luka? – 10:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So the Mavs with Kyrie and Luka are losing by double digits to the Hornets’ C squad? – 10:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A flurry of boos greet the Mavericks after they fall behind by 18 to short-handed Charlotte at home in a vital game in the West playoff chase.
Dallas would fall to 3-7 with both Luka and Kyrie in uniform if the hosts can’t turn this around in a hurry. Quarter and a half left. – 10:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
It’s not just the shot making, but the game is clearly slowing down for JT Thor. Not sure he has the patience there to take that shot over Kyrie earlier this season – 9:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Amazing that, starting with Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have begun attacking the rim. They have pulled themselves back into the game because of it, down 53-41. – 9:24 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for the Mavs tonight – Luka, Kyrie, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Tipoff vs the Hornets coming up in mins on BSSW – 8:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Smith, Mykhailiuk – 8:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kidd on Luka-Kyrie together for the 1st time since March 8: “The last couple days have been good for the two of them to work on the floor. . .There’s no better time to get those two back. We understand the position we’re in. We got to have (them) healthy if we want to make a run” – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on his rotation: “Being able to have Luka and Kai out there, we have to have some consistency with their availability.” Said depth still won’t be great with Hardaway out, but “Hardy is playing great. Josh is playing great, Josh is going to come off the bench tonight.” – 7:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. will start on Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will start defensively against Luka Doncic. – 7:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Steve Clifford says Hornets will have Mark Williams back tonight and James Bouknight joined the team in Dallas from the G-League. So after finishing last night with 7 players, Charlotte will be slightly more fortified. Clifford says Dennis Smith Jr. will start and guard Irving. – 7:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to Clifford Gordon Hayward will start on Luka, Smith Jr on Kyrie Irving – 7:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Kyrie irving is available tonight. He missed Wednesday with a reaggravation of right foot soreness that kept him out 3 games recently. Tim Hardaway Jr is out (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Hornets at 730p on BSSW – 6:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Kyrie is back tonight. Hardaway is out. Number that may be hard to believe: Mavs are 1-7 in games Hardaway has missed. – 6:48 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
As Kyrie Irving returns to the lineup for Dallas tonight vs. Charlotte, new details on the right foot injury that the eight-time NBA All-Star is playing through: pic.twitter.com/TkWnGyHStp – 6:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Hornets.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out. – 6:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving getting in his usual pregame shots before Mavericks meet Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/aninsJvtI5 – 6:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving is here and warming up, seemingly a positive sign for his suiting up. pic.twitter.com/h6jTEYNCaW – 5:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 20+ PPG on 50/40/90% since the All-Star break:
— Kyrie Irving
— Zach LaVine
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I got along with @Tim Bontemps about on today’s The Hoop Collective (with @Brian Windhorst) about as well as Kyrie Irving got along with Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/WBrTLEB9uC pic.twitter.com/GQ7Rvz4HsU – 1:23 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mavericks duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are struggling to find their rhythm together 😬 pic.twitter.com/FXCDZCQcuf – 2:50 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) remains questionable for Friday’s home game against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) remains questionable for Friday’s home game against Charlotte.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving, who did individual work Thursday: “Everybody did their work today so hopefully he feels good to go tomorrow.” – 2:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time LeBron and KD played against each other…
— Harden averaged 36 PPG
— Jokic had 0 MVPs
— Blake Griffin was top 10 in PTS
— Kyrie was a Celtic
— AD was a Pelican
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The NBA’s superstars change scenery on a whim without much consideration for the cast around them. Ask Cleveland, which lost Kyrie Irving once and LeBron James twice without a backup plan either time: The landing is rarely soft when you lose a star. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/f… – 8:03 AM
Callie Caplan: Mavs say Tim Hardaway Jr. (out last 2 games with illness) is probable to play tomorrow vs. Hornets Mavs are 1-8 without THJ this season (with that 1 win an OT scare vs. the tanking Spurs). Also no injury report mention of Kyrie Irving’s foot soreness for first time in 2 weeks. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 25, 2023
“Probably,” said Doncic when asked if the Mavericks deserved the boos. “This season hasn’t been what we thought it was going to be,” he noted. “We’ve still got time to make it up.” The Friday loss injected a stinging sensation for the Mavs as they are still hoping to occupy a slot for the playoff this season. Dallas has gone 3-7 in their last ten games. Besides inconsistency, Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) have been unfortunate in their availability down the stretch. They now find themselves out of the play-in picture, settling for 11th place (36-38) with eight games left in their regular season. “We got to fight hard, play harder,” said Doncic. “That’s about it. We got to show we care and it starts with me first. I’ve just got to lead this team, being better, playing harder. It’s on me.” -via TalkBasket / March 25, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving on boos in Dallas: “So what? … You obviously want to play well, but you it’s only five people on the court that can play for Dallas Mavericks. If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest. Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 25, 2023