LeBron James had a torn tendon in injured foot

Dan Woike: LeBron James said he had a torn tendon in his foot
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron says two doctors recommended he get surgery on his injured foot. He also says he hasnt decided whether he will get it during the offseason, and if he does: nobody will know/he will be ready for start of next year.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James said he tore a tendon in his right foot — an injury that typically takes longer than four weeks to recover from. He said that doctors told him he healed from the injury faster than they’ve ever seen. – 6:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pat Bev talks Charmin and telling LeBron he’s too small. pic.twitter.com/sgyUiJ1ydZ – 6:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Pat Bev really hit him with the “too small” 😂
Lakers lose to the Bulls in LeBron’s return.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James returns after 13-game injury absence, scores 19 points off bench in Lakers loss to Bulls
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% against LeBron by an active player (minimum 15 games):
.688 — Kawhi
.654 — Jimmy
.625 — Pat Bev
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bulls spoil LeBron’s return and tie Raptors for 9th place (though Toronto owns the tiebreaker). Raps need a win vs undermanned Washington tonight to avoid dropping to 10th. – 5:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Patrick Beverley with the ultimate troll move: Hitting LeBron James with the “too small” pic.twitter.com/dFzF7ATgoJ – 5:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Lakers 108, Bulls 118
LeBron had 19 points, 8 boards and 3 assists in his return, but LAL struggled to contain Chicago on the other end of the floor, trailing by as many as 21. – 5:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
As my man Marc Zumoff used to say, the Lakers are on the see-saw. LAL falls back below .500 at 37-38 with a 118-108 loss to CHI. LeBron 19p on 6-of-11 8r 3a in 30 mins in his return; Troy Brown 18p 6r; Schroder 17p 4a; AD 15p on 6-of-8 9r 5a; Beasley 18p on 6-of-14 from 3; Reaves… – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pat Bev revenge game:
10 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
4-7 FG
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i have just witnessed Pat Bev Too Small’ing LeBron James
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Patrick Beverley just did the “too small” gesture to LeBron after scoring that hook shot over him. – 5:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley just hit a LeBron with the “too small” celly after hitting a layup over him – 5:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not surprised they lost the challenge. LeBron was out of control on the drive. AK – 5:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso has drawn charges from Anthony Davis and LeBron James in same game. – 5:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Alex Caruso, who started alongside LeBron and AD in the 2020 Finals clincher, has drawn charges on both in the second half tonight.
The most recent keeps Chicago up 13 with 4:24 to play. – 5:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Bulls 91, Lakers 78
Chicago outscored LA 28-23 in the third. Troy Brown Jr. has 18 points. Anthony Davis has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. LeBron James has 14 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron is the only Laker bench player with a positive +/- (plus-4). – 5:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The final number remains to be seen, but LeBron’s currently paced for enough minutes that I question whether playing him off the bench actually made sense. Once he’s on the floor past a certain point, it feels more potentially disruptive than whatever you’re trying to avoid. AK – 5:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso vs. LeBron is such a brutal defensive matchup, Alex basically just has to resign himself to getting physically clobbered for four quarters – 4:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron checks in out of the time out after Chicago opened the 3rd Q on a 9-0 run to go up 17. – 4:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Bulls 63, Lakers 55
The Lakers closed the half on a 16-4 run after trailing by 20 points with 4:54 left. Troy Brown Jr. leads LA with 15 points. Austin Reaves has 11. LeBron James has 8 points and 4 rebounds. Anthony Davis has 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 4:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
To be fair, Vucevic only elbowed LeBron on one side of his head, not both. So he had a lot to complain about. BK – 4:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Vucevic gets called for two techs and is ejected from the game after arguing a foul against him on LeBron James. Chicago goes back to Drummond in the middle, who is off to a strong start with 8 pts and 4 reb. – 4:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vuvevic just got tossed with double technical fouls, both of which Schröder hit, and LeBron hit his first FT (from initial foul) before a Bulls time out. If he makes the 2nd, LAL can trim the deficit to 10.
Backup center Drummond – who scored 8 points in his 8 minutes – is in. – 4:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch just got thrown out of this game. Picked up back-to-back techs for trying to argue a foul called on a shot by LeBron. – 4:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James’ very brief history off the bench: Remembering 2007 game as star has reserve role for second time
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Bulls 29, Lakers 26
LeBron James returned midway through the first quarter, scoring 2 points in 7 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. has 8 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points and 3 rebounds. The Bulls are shooting 66.7%. Zach Lavine and Coby White lead the Bulls w/ 8 pts. – 4:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Lakers 29-26 after one. LaVine, White and Troy Brown Jr. all with 8 pts. LeBron’s played 7 mins off bench, 2 pts – 4:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 29-26 after 1, due in part to 8 quick bench points from Coby White, including B2B 3’s.
LeBron played 7 minutes off the bench in his return. – 4:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James is back on the court after a 13-game absence 👀
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James just did the chalk toss before checking into the game pic.twitter.com/p2IVz0nj5c – 3:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Proof LeBron is an NBA icon: He’s earned the right to a chalk toss before entering a game off the bench. AK – 3:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso working on LeBron James in the initial defensive matchup – 3:53 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Even LeBron coming off the bench is an event: pic.twitter.com/5YCYBMfOxh – 3:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James got a standing ovation as he did his chalk toss and entered the game with 6:32 left in the first quarter, marking just the second time in his 20 season career that he has come off the bench. – 3:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron checks in to a standing ovation, with LAL up 12-9 after an Anthony Davis and-1 (time out before the FT). – 3:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron will come off the bench today for the first time since Dec. 11, 2007 😳
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
So many storylines in #Bulls-Lakers: LeBron back from injury, Pat Bev faces old team, DeRozan in hometown, Caruso vs. Reaves, and of course, Troy Brown Jr. revenge game. – 3:22 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James coming off the bench for the first time since Dec. 11, 2007. Just the second time in his career he hasn’t started. – 3:15 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I guess the solution to the unsolvable problem of “How do you even bring LeBron back with Austin Reaves playing so well?!?” that some of my colleagues were asking is him coming off the bench!
🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ – 3:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James will come off the bench for just the second time in his career.
Only other time was 12/11/07 vs. Indiana – 3:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers now have moved to sixth-best odds of any team in the Western Conference to win the NBA Finals following LeBron James’ return to action today, from +4200 to +3500, per @FDSportsbook. – 3:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron only game off the bench:
17 PTS
5 AST
5-9 FG
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will come off the bench today. Just the second time in his career that’s happened. – 3:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James will make his return to the floor tonight and come off the bench. Unfortunately, D’Angelo Russell is OUT again due to right hip soreness. pic.twitter.com/dxVFNWvX1L – 3:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
More surprising news: LeBron will play for the first time in months, or that LeBron will come off the bench for the second time ever? pic.twitter.com/6c2ii0RoCd – 3:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
This is the second game off the bench in LeBron James‘ 20 NBA seasons — the first since Dec. 11, 2007. – 3:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers, with LeBron coming off the bench. Could be designed in part to keep his minutes down in his first game since Feb. 26 coming off the injury. – 3:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Official: Exactly one month since his injury, LeBron is listed as active today vs. the Bulls 👀
🎥: @Melissa Rohlin
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James update: Lakers star returning vs. Bulls after missing 13 games with foot injury
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
It’s official: LeBron James will return to action today vs. Chicago, exactly one month after sustaining a tendon injury in his right foot.
D’Angelo Russell will be sidelined a second consecutive game because of a sore hip. – 2:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s official: LeBron James will make his return today against the Chicago Bulls. – 2:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If you think any team wants to see a healthy LeBron in the opposite huddle for Round 1, I shall LOL in your general direction. – 2:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Did LeBron will himself to good health so he could take on Pat Bev today? #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play today vs the Chicago Bulls. D’Angelo Russell remains out – 2:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron testing out his right foot before Bulls-Lakers 👀
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers now say LeBron James is available to play this afternoon against Chicago after missing the past 13 games (right foot soreness).
LA went 8-5 without LeBron and is .500 (37-37) for the first time since January of LAST season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:51 PM
The Lakers now say LeBron James is available to play this afternoon against Chicago after missing the past 13 games (right foot soreness).
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded to available and will play for the first time since February 26. – 2:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James is making his return today against the Chicago Bulls. – 2:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 2:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron finishing up his warmup with an emphatic dunk pic.twitter.com/VuQuvuFaoM – 2:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, who is a game-time decision, is looking pretty good… pic.twitter.com/DWckGG0evd – 2:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron with the turnaround jumper and then dunk off a free-throw line drive pic.twitter.com/jL7nkXiUVM – 2:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has looked good in warmups. He’s moving smoothly for someone who’s been out four weeks. pic.twitter.com/sKUgd0Zxn0 – 2:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Some pregame work from LeBron as we await word on his availability today: pic.twitter.com/4Uo23tHcdF – 2:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, who is listed as a game-time decision, warms up pregame pic.twitter.com/DfkQcqqqL5 – 2:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, testing out his right foot in a pregame workout, one month removed from his injury in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/oZVk4YE63T – 2:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LeBron warming up 2:15 CT pre @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/tS8PUslFey – 2:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has arrived for his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/b0Bx4dmZgB – 2:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Austin Reaves is going to remain the starting shooting guard and the Lakers won’t go back to the previous starting lineup they had when LeBron James was last healthy. – 2:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’d stick with Austin Reaves in the starting lineup if/when LeBron returns. – 2:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham says LeBron is working out as we speak – undetermined whether he will play – 2:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“We’ll see how he does after his workout,” Darvin Ham said about LeBron James to play today for Lakers – 2:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on if LeBron James will play today: “We’ll see. We’re still waiting to get the final word.” – 2:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on LeBron James potentially playing today: “We’re working through it … we’ll see, we’re waiting to get the final word” – 2:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron could return to play vs. Bulls Sunday, will test foot pregame nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/26/leb… – 12:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James update: Lakers star upgraded to questionable, will test foot injury ahead of Bulls matchup
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
But this team has two stars and role players that make sense around them.
All season, that’s what I’ve said they needed. So if Bron and AD can be Bron and AD for four rounds, and those role players keep doing what they’re doing? There’s a shot. That’s all we could’ve asked for. – 12:34 PM
But this team has two stars and role players that make sense around them.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How big a shot? Unclear. There are definitely several teams they’d be underdogs against in the West, to say nothing of the three monsters in the East. This team still has weaknesses. Not a lot of playoff experience outside of Bron and AD. – 12:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball 2:15 CT pre Will LeBron play? pic.twitter.com/z2y51Zc7JA – 12:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lakers’ LeBron James upgraded to questionable for Sunday – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for today’s game vs. the Bulls.
James is expected to test his foot in pregame warmups to see if he can make his return today, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/4PvbwCfJbt – 12:08 PM
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for today’s game vs. the Bulls.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Cavs can clinch a playoff spot without LeBron James for the first time since 1998 with a win over the Rockets tonight – 11:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (foot) is upgraded to questionable for today’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 11:56 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable today… – 11:55 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:54 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:53 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (foot) is upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 11:53 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game versus the Chicago Bulls. – 11:53 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:53 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded again to questionable for tonight vs. Bulls. The return is near. – 11:53 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 1,000 points in the restricted area in a season for the 3rd time in his career.
All other players over the last 25 seasons have done that 4 times total:
Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
LeBron James (1x)
Zion Williamson (1x) – 9:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
🐐 Michael Jordan teams vs. LeBron James teams: Who did better each season? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TLiifHZCkp – 9:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ LeBron James upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” for game vs Bulls sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Reaves has ONE game with fewer than 5 free throws for the first time in almost 3 weeks and Bron says it’s time 🧿 – 7:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James, out the last month with a right foot injury, has been upgraded from out to doubtful for the Lakers game against the Bulls on Sunday es.pn/3TM4MSd – 7:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James has been upgraded to DOUBTFUL while D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/xrKy9WHFAj – 7:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (right foot soreness) upgrade to doubtful by the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) listed as questionable. – 7:10 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Made a note the other day when LeBron refuted his reported timeline (ocregister.com/2023/03/23/lak…), he’s more or less called his own number in the past. pic.twitter.com/4sBMmNS9pW – 7:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Chicago: AD is probable, DLo is questionable and LeBron is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/JbVzoSTrKs – 7:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James to doubtful vs. Bulls on Sunday. James appears closer to a return. – 7:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ status has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per the Lakers. His first status change since his foot injury. – 7:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
For the first time since injuring his right foot on Feb. 26, LeBron is listed as “doubtful” instead of “out” for Sunday’s game vs. Chicago. That’s a good sign he’s nearing a return. – 6:59 PM
