LeBron James to return today vs. Bulls

Shams Charania: LeBron James is now available to make his Lakers return today vs. Bulls.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James coming off the bench for the first time since Dec. 11, 2007. Just the second time in his career he hasn’t started. – 3:15 PM
LeBron James coming off the bench for the first time since Dec. 11, 2007. Just the second time in his career he hasn’t started. – 3:15 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I guess the solution to the unsolvable problem of “How do you even bring LeBron back with Austin Reaves playing so well?!?” that some of my colleagues were asking is him coming off the bench!
🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ – 3:14 PM
I guess the solution to the unsolvable problem of “How do you even bring LeBron back with Austin Reaves playing so well?!?” that some of my colleagues were asking is him coming off the bench!
🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ – 3:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James will come off the bench for just the second time in his career.
Only other time was 12/11/07 vs. Indiana – 3:14 PM
LeBron James will come off the bench for just the second time in his career.
Only other time was 12/11/07 vs. Indiana – 3:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers now have moved to sixth-best odds of any team in the Western Conference to win the NBA Finals following LeBron James’ return to action today, from +4200 to +3500, per @FDSportsbook. – 3:13 PM
The Lakers now have moved to sixth-best odds of any team in the Western Conference to win the NBA Finals following LeBron James’ return to action today, from +4200 to +3500, per @FDSportsbook. – 3:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron only game off the bench:
17 PTS
5 AST
5-9 FG
15 seasons ago. pic.twitter.com/urFOpttDkI – 3:10 PM
LeBron only game off the bench:
17 PTS
5 AST
5-9 FG
15 seasons ago. pic.twitter.com/urFOpttDkI – 3:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will come off the bench today. Just the second time in his career that’s happened. – 3:07 PM
LeBron James will come off the bench today. Just the second time in his career that’s happened. – 3:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James will make his return to the floor tonight and come off the bench. Unfortunately, D’Angelo Russell is OUT again due to right hip soreness. pic.twitter.com/dxVFNWvX1L – 3:06 PM
LeBron James will make his return to the floor tonight and come off the bench. Unfortunately, D’Angelo Russell is OUT again due to right hip soreness. pic.twitter.com/dxVFNWvX1L – 3:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
More surprising news: LeBron will play for the first time in months, or that LeBron will come off the bench for the second time ever? pic.twitter.com/6c2ii0RoCd – 3:05 PM
More surprising news: LeBron will play for the first time in months, or that LeBron will come off the bench for the second time ever? pic.twitter.com/6c2ii0RoCd – 3:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
This is the second game off the bench in LeBron James‘ 20 NBA seasons — the first since Dec. 11, 2007. – 3:04 PM
This is the second game off the bench in LeBron James‘ 20 NBA seasons — the first since Dec. 11, 2007. – 3:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers, with LeBron coming off the bench. Could be designed in part to keep his minutes down in his first game since Feb. 26 coming off the injury. – 3:02 PM
Same starters as last game for the Lakers, with LeBron coming off the bench. Could be designed in part to keep his minutes down in his first game since Feb. 26 coming off the injury. – 3:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Official: Exactly one month since his injury, LeBron is listed as active today vs. the Bulls 👀
🎥: @Melissa Rohlin
pic.twitter.com/Kwv6M02CZW – 3:00 PM
Official: Exactly one month since his injury, LeBron is listed as active today vs. the Bulls 👀
🎥: @Melissa Rohlin
pic.twitter.com/Kwv6M02CZW – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James update: Lakers star returning vs. Bulls after missing 13 games with foot injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:56 PM
LeBron James update: Lakers star returning vs. Bulls after missing 13 games with foot injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:56 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
It’s official: LeBron James will return to action today vs. Chicago, exactly one month after sustaining a tendon injury in his right foot.
D’Angelo Russell will be sidelined a second consecutive game because of a sore hip. – 2:55 PM
It’s official: LeBron James will return to action today vs. Chicago, exactly one month after sustaining a tendon injury in his right foot.
D’Angelo Russell will be sidelined a second consecutive game because of a sore hip. – 2:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s official: LeBron James will make his return today against the Chicago Bulls. – 2:55 PM
It’s official: LeBron James will make his return today against the Chicago Bulls. – 2:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If you think any team wants to see a healthy LeBron in the opposite huddle for Round 1, I shall LOL in your general direction. – 2:54 PM
If you think any team wants to see a healthy LeBron in the opposite huddle for Round 1, I shall LOL in your general direction. – 2:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Did LeBron will himself to good health so he could take on Pat Bev today? #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Did LeBron will himself to good health so he could take on Pat Bev today? #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play today vs the Chicago Bulls. D’Angelo Russell remains out – 2:52 PM
Lakers say that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play today vs the Chicago Bulls. D’Angelo Russell remains out – 2:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron testing out his right foot before Bulls-Lakers 👀
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/Rj3EslOD9c – 2:51 PM
LeBron testing out his right foot before Bulls-Lakers 👀
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/Rj3EslOD9c – 2:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers now say LeBron James is available to play this afternoon against Chicago after missing the past 13 games (right foot soreness).
LA went 8-5 without LeBron and is .500 (37-37) for the first time since January of LAST season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:51 PM
The Lakers now say LeBron James is available to play this afternoon against Chicago after missing the past 13 games (right foot soreness).
LA went 8-5 without LeBron and is .500 (37-37) for the first time since January of LAST season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:51 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded to available and will play for the first time since February 26. – 2:51 PM
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded to available and will play for the first time since February 26. – 2:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James is making his return today against the Chicago Bulls. – 2:51 PM
LeBron James is making his return today against the Chicago Bulls. – 2:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 2:50 PM
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 2:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron finishing up his warmup with an emphatic dunk pic.twitter.com/VuQuvuFaoM – 2:46 PM
LeBron finishing up his warmup with an emphatic dunk pic.twitter.com/VuQuvuFaoM – 2:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, who is a game-time decision, is looking pretty good… pic.twitter.com/DWckGG0evd – 2:46 PM
LeBron James, who is a game-time decision, is looking pretty good… pic.twitter.com/DWckGG0evd – 2:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron with the turnaround jumper and then dunk off a free-throw line drive pic.twitter.com/jL7nkXiUVM – 2:43 PM
LeBron with the turnaround jumper and then dunk off a free-throw line drive pic.twitter.com/jL7nkXiUVM – 2:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has looked good in warmups. He’s moving smoothly for someone who’s been out four weeks. pic.twitter.com/sKUgd0Zxn0 – 2:40 PM
LeBron James has looked good in warmups. He’s moving smoothly for someone who’s been out four weeks. pic.twitter.com/sKUgd0Zxn0 – 2:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Some pregame work from LeBron as we await word on his availability today: pic.twitter.com/4Uo23tHcdF – 2:39 PM
Some pregame work from LeBron as we await word on his availability today: pic.twitter.com/4Uo23tHcdF – 2:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, who is listed as a game-time decision, warms up pregame pic.twitter.com/DfkQcqqqL5 – 2:38 PM
LeBron James, who is listed as a game-time decision, warms up pregame pic.twitter.com/DfkQcqqqL5 – 2:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, testing out his right foot in a pregame workout, one month removed from his injury in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/oZVk4YE63T – 2:37 PM
LeBron James, testing out his right foot in a pregame workout, one month removed from his injury in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/oZVk4YE63T – 2:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LeBron warming up 2:15 CT pre @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/tS8PUslFey – 2:33 PM
LeBron warming up 2:15 CT pre @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/tS8PUslFey – 2:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has arrived for his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/b0Bx4dmZgB – 2:32 PM
LeBron James has arrived for his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/b0Bx4dmZgB – 2:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’d stick with Austin Reaves in the starting lineup if/when LeBron returns. – 2:21 PM
Darvin Ham said he’d stick with Austin Reaves in the starting lineup if/when LeBron returns. – 2:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham says LeBron is working out as we speak – undetermined whether he will play – 2:15 PM
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham says LeBron is working out as we speak – undetermined whether he will play – 2:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“We’ll see how he does after his workout,” Darvin Ham said about LeBron James to play today for Lakers – 2:15 PM
“We’ll see how he does after his workout,” Darvin Ham said about LeBron James to play today for Lakers – 2:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on if LeBron James will play today: “We’ll see. We’re still waiting to get the final word.” – 2:14 PM
Darvin Ham on if LeBron James will play today: “We’ll see. We’re still waiting to get the final word.” – 2:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron could return to play vs. Bulls Sunday, will test foot pregame nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/26/leb… – 12:56 PM
LeBron could return to play vs. Bulls Sunday, will test foot pregame nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/26/leb… – 12:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James update: Lakers star upgraded to questionable, will test foot injury ahead of Bulls matchup
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:35 PM
LeBron James update: Lakers star upgraded to questionable, will test foot injury ahead of Bulls matchup
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
But this team has two stars and role players that make sense around them.
All season, that’s what I’ve said they needed. So if Bron and AD can be Bron and AD for four rounds, and those role players keep doing what they’re doing? There’s a shot. That’s all we could’ve asked for. – 12:34 PM
But this team has two stars and role players that make sense around them.
All season, that’s what I’ve said they needed. So if Bron and AD can be Bron and AD for four rounds, and those role players keep doing what they’re doing? There’s a shot. That’s all we could’ve asked for. – 12:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How big a shot? Unclear. There are definitely several teams they’d be underdogs against in the West, to say nothing of the three monsters in the East. This team still has weaknesses. Not a lot of playoff experience outside of Bron and AD. – 12:32 PM
How big a shot? Unclear. There are definitely several teams they’d be underdogs against in the West, to say nothing of the three monsters in the East. This team still has weaknesses. Not a lot of playoff experience outside of Bron and AD. – 12:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball 2:15 CT pre Will LeBron play? pic.twitter.com/z2y51Zc7JA – 12:26 PM
Bulls ball 2:15 CT pre Will LeBron play? pic.twitter.com/z2y51Zc7JA – 12:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lakers’ LeBron James upgraded to questionable for Sunday – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:16 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James upgraded to questionable for Sunday – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for today’s game vs. the Bulls.
James is expected to test his foot in pregame warmups to see if he can make his return today, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/4PvbwCfJbt – 12:08 PM
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for today’s game vs. the Bulls.
James is expected to test his foot in pregame warmups to see if he can make his return today, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/4PvbwCfJbt – 12:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Cavs can clinch a playoff spot without LeBron James for the first time since 1998 with a win over the Rockets tonight – 11:57 AM
The Cavs can clinch a playoff spot without LeBron James for the first time since 1998 with a win over the Rockets tonight – 11:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (foot) is upgraded to questionable for today’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 11:56 AM
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (foot) is upgraded to questionable for today’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 11:56 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable today… – 11:55 AM
LeBron James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable today… – 11:55 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:54 AM
The Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:54 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:53 AM
The Lakers announce LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:53 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (foot) is upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 11:53 AM
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (foot) is upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 11:53 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game versus the Chicago Bulls. – 11:53 AM
LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game versus the Chicago Bulls. – 11:53 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:53 AM
The Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for today’s game vs. Chicago. – 11:53 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded again to questionable for tonight vs. Bulls. The return is near. – 11:53 AM
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded again to questionable for tonight vs. Bulls. The return is near. – 11:53 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 1,000 points in the restricted area in a season for the 3rd time in his career.
All other players over the last 25 seasons have done that 4 times total:
Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
LeBron James (1x)
Zion Williamson (1x) – 9:51 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 1,000 points in the restricted area in a season for the 3rd time in his career.
All other players over the last 25 seasons have done that 4 times total:
Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
LeBron James (1x)
Zion Williamson (1x) – 9:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
🐐 Michael Jordan teams vs. LeBron James teams: Who did better each season? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TLiifHZCkp – 9:24 AM
🐐 Michael Jordan teams vs. LeBron James teams: Who did better each season? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TLiifHZCkp – 9:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ LeBron James upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” for game vs Bulls sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:44 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” for game vs Bulls sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Reaves has ONE game with fewer than 5 free throws for the first time in almost 3 weeks and Bron says it’s time 🧿 – 7:35 PM
Austin Reaves has ONE game with fewer than 5 free throws for the first time in almost 3 weeks and Bron says it’s time 🧿 – 7:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James, out the last month with a right foot injury, has been upgraded from out to doubtful for the Lakers game against the Bulls on Sunday es.pn/3TM4MSd – 7:34 PM
New story: LeBron James, out the last month with a right foot injury, has been upgraded from out to doubtful for the Lakers game against the Bulls on Sunday es.pn/3TM4MSd – 7:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James has been upgraded to DOUBTFUL while D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/xrKy9WHFAj – 7:11 PM
LeBron James has been upgraded to DOUBTFUL while D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/xrKy9WHFAj – 7:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (right foot soreness) upgrade to doubtful by the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) listed as questionable. – 7:10 PM
LeBron James (right foot soreness) upgrade to doubtful by the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) listed as questionable. – 7:10 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Made a note the other day when LeBron refuted his reported timeline (ocregister.com/2023/03/23/lak…), he’s more or less called his own number in the past. pic.twitter.com/4sBMmNS9pW – 7:04 PM
Made a note the other day when LeBron refuted his reported timeline (ocregister.com/2023/03/23/lak…), he’s more or less called his own number in the past. pic.twitter.com/4sBMmNS9pW – 7:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Chicago: AD is probable, DLo is questionable and LeBron is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/JbVzoSTrKs – 7:02 PM
Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Chicago: AD is probable, DLo is questionable and LeBron is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/JbVzoSTrKs – 7:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James to doubtful vs. Bulls on Sunday. James appears closer to a return. – 7:00 PM
The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James to doubtful vs. Bulls on Sunday. James appears closer to a return. – 7:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ status has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per the Lakers. His first status change since his foot injury. – 7:00 PM
LeBron James’ status has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per the Lakers. His first status change since his foot injury. – 7:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
For the first time since injuring his right foot on Feb. 26, LeBron is listed as “doubtful” instead of “out” for Sunday’s game vs. Chicago. That’s a good sign he’s nearing a return. – 6:59 PM
For the first time since injuring his right foot on Feb. 26, LeBron is listed as “doubtful” instead of “out” for Sunday’s game vs. Chicago. That’s a good sign he’s nearing a return. – 6:59 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: LeBron James will come off the bench today vs. Bulls, Lakers say. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 26, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham on LeBron James potentially playing today: “We’re working through it … we’ll see, we’re waiting to get the final word” -via Twitter @mcten / March 26, 2023