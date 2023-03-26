Luka Doncic receives 16th technical foul, triggering one-game suspension

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Earlier in the season, Luka gifted Coach Kidd with his own pair of the Zoom Flight 95-inspired Luka 1s: pic.twitter.com/U5QuFEmAY8 – 3:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka Doncic is wearing the Jason Kidd-inspired Luka 1s today — featuring the black and carbon fiber look from JKidd’s iconic Zoom Flight 95s pic.twitter.com/Z87zfeIX86 – 3:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic called for 16th technical foul vs. Hornets, faces suspension dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka Dončić got his 16th technical foul of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/K3X0Np47dA – 2:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wow. in the most crucial stretch of the campaign, Luka Doncic just got hit with his 16th technical of the season and he will be suspended for the Mavs’ next game if it isnt rescinded. pic.twitter.com/o5Q3HsR4R7 – 2:36 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
And a 16th tech on Luka, which comes at a time when Dallas is currently outside of the top-10 in the West, and with seven games left in the season – 2:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just got called for his 16th technical foul of the season. Unless it’s rescinded, he will serve a one-game suspension tomorrow night in Indiana. – 2:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just received a technical foul for arguing a no-call. That will be his 16th of the regular season and trigger a one-game suspension if the NBA doesn’t rescind it. – 2:34 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Glad Luka and the Mavs showed some fight … unless it’s just to make the 2nd half hurt more – 2:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What was 20 minutes of dreadful basketball with the Mavs shooting 20% and trailing by 19 has turned hopeful for them as they trail in CHA 55-48. A 19-7 run in the last 4:00 w/Luka scoring 16 of those pts. Hayward 13 leads CHA which shot just 42%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 2:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Dallas have limited Kleber screening for Doncic as much in the 2nd quarter. Mark Williams was switching onto him after the screen and having a log of success influencing his attempts. Mark’s pick and roll defense has been fantastic so far – 2:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka at half:
21 PTS
7 REB
4 3P
Scored 21 of the starters 29 points. pic.twitter.com/xiY0qlOyLY – 2:12 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m sure all the debate shows will be wall-to-wall “Luka needs to get out of Dallas for his own sake” like they are with other players. – 2:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jeez man… Mavs down big to the Hornets again!!
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Luke Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs are down 30-16 here in Charlotte at the end of the first quarter. Hornets players on the floor to finish the frame:
Theo Maledon
Bryce McGowens
Svi Mykhailiuk
JT Thor
Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/pq8Kmf39zK – 1:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Hey Dallas fans: The Mavericks would have needed a full training camp to effectively implement a system that works to both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s strengths. Blaming him for the losses aint it.
Blaming the FO for not retaining Jalen Brunson, however… 🥴 – 1:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starting lineup today is Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell. Sunday afternoon tipoff in Charlotte coming up in a few on BSSW. – 1:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Mykhailiuk, Smith
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters in rematch vs. Hornets: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Dwight Powell.
Back to the one-big, smaller starting five after opening with Maxi Kleber at power forward the last 5 games. – 12:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The young boy who hugged Luka Doncic here hasn’t stopped saying “This is awesome! Thank you, Luka!” for the last few minutes.
Pure joy, @Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/DvYWPHY2VN – 12:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s frustration and lack of joy: “You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth. … As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it.” – 11:45 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
There were at least 300 fans crowded outside the Mavs’ hotel this morning in Charlotte, and Luka Doncic stopped and signed/took pictures for at least 100 of them.
His wrist is definitely warmed up for the early tipoff. – 10:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Former coach of Luka Doncic didn’t appreciate Luka’s statements on his personal frustration 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w5BVfuJm75 – 9:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Pablo Laso discussed his coaching future and his current health condition.
Two-time EuroLeague champion also didn’t like what he heard from Luka Doncic 👇
basketnews.com/news-187252-pa… – 2:32 AM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Bill Hader set to host the new NBATV game show, “What’s Wrong with Luka?”, where pundits wring their hands, figuring out, for big prizes, what’s wrong with Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/eUY2kJCWse – 7:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Has Luka Doncic finally reached the tipping point in his persistent griping to referees? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying some “let’s fix the Mavs this offseason” trades. How does this look?
Went with the “Bulls want two firsts for Caruso” story from February. Heat give up a late first to get off Duncan. Mavs get their wing.
Luka/Kyrie/Caruso/Royce/Maxi/Green/Bullock/Hardy/Powell?/Wood? pic.twitter.com/zBiakrsVQl – 3:57 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic isn’t himself. Walked slowly to the bench at Q1 buzzer, didn’t reciprocate high fives, plopped down on a chair separate from the huddle. Looks like a reaction any human might while going through difficult personal time in life, not just a 30-16 deficit to Hornets. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 26, 2023
Rod Boone: Luka Dončić is a man of the people. It’s his only visit of the season to Charlotte and he spent well over 5 minutes meticulously signing autographs and shaking hands with fans. Went on both sides of the tunnel, too. pic.twitter.com/Nw7SAnFWv2 -via Twitter @rodboone / March 26, 2023
Tim MacMahon: The Mavs’ results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I’ve only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic’s frustration on Irving isn’t fair or accurate. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 26, 2023