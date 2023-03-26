Live stream: Mavericks 3, Hornets 13

The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) play against the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) at Spectrum Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 3, Charlotte Hornets 13 (Q1 07:39)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Maybe next year the Mavs will get off to a decent start against the Hornets. – Maybe next year the Mavs will get off to a decent start against the Hornets. – 1:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Hey Dallas fans: The Mavericks would have needed a full training camp to effectively implement a system that works to both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s strengths. Blaming him for the losses aint it.

Blaming the FO for not retaining Jalen Brunson, however… 🥴 – Hey Dallas fans: The Mavericks would have needed a full training camp to effectively implement a system that works to both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s strengths. Blaming him for the losses aint it.Blaming the FO for not retaining Jalen Brunson, however… 🥴 – 1:11 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mark Williams is back in the starting lineup. – Mark Williams is back in the starting lineup. – 1:06 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs starting lineup today is Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell. Sunday afternoon tipoff in Charlotte coming up in a few on BSSW. – Mavs starting lineup today is Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell. Sunday afternoon tipoff in Charlotte coming up in a few on BSSW. – 1:05 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ starters in rematch vs. Hornets: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Dwight Powell.

Back to the one-big, smaller starting five after opening with Maxi Kleber at power forward the last 5 games. – Mavs’ starters in rematch vs. Hornets: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Dwight Powell.Back to the one-big, smaller starting five after opening with Maxi Kleber at power forward the last 5 games. – 12:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Luka Dončić is a man of the people. It’s his only visit of the season to Charlotte and he spent well over 5 minutes meticulously signing autographs and shaking hands with fans. Went on both sides of the tunnel, too. 12:31 PM Luka Dončić is a man of the people. It’s his only visit of the season to Charlotte and he spent well over 5 minutes meticulously signing autographs and shaking hands with fans. Went on both sides of the tunnel, too. pic.twitter.com/Nw7SAnFWv2

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Relevant Sunday games on West scoreboard for

Mavericks (36-38, -1 game behind Pels) at Cha, noon

Chi at Lakers (37-37, tied), 2:30 pm

Thunder (36-38, -1) at Por, 6 pm

Timberwolves (37-37, tied) at Warriors (39-36, +1.5), 7:30 pm – Relevant Sunday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (9th, 37-37):Mavericks (36-38, -1 game behind Pels) at Cha, noonChi at Lakers (37-37, tied), 2:30 pmThunder (36-38, -1) at Por, 6 pmTimberwolves (37-37, tied) at Warriors (39-36, +1.5), 7:30 pm – 12:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Injury Report vs DAL

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) is out.

#LetsFly | @NovantHealth 12:28 PM Injury Report vs DALLaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) is out.#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/iU6SIkn7P4

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀

🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING

🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING

🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM

🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP 12:25 PM Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/SIMjc6bNyt

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The young boy who hugged Luka Doncic here hasn’t stopped saying “This is awesome! Thank you, Luka!” for the last few minutes.

Pure joy, pic.twitter.com/DvYWPHY2VN – 12:22 PM The young boy who hugged Luka Doncic here hasn’t stopped saying “This is awesome! Thank you, Luka!” for the last few minutes.Pure joy, @Luka Doncic

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre just finished going through pregame warmups, but he’s out today against Dallas. So, too, is Terry Rozier. 12:11 PM Kelly Oubre just finished going through pregame warmups, but he’s out today against Dallas. So, too, is Terry Rozier. pic.twitter.com/xpP9M5X3ZD

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s frustration and lack of joy: “You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth. … As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it.” – Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s frustration and lack of joy: “You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth. … As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it.” – 11:45 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford mentions that Hornets offensive decision making in the paint has been better the last couple of games, he’s frequently referenced it as an area for improvement for most the season. – Clifford mentions that Hornets offensive decision making in the paint has been better the last couple of games, he’s frequently referenced it as an area for improvement for most the season. – 11:24 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

There were at least 300 fans crowded outside the Mavs’ hotel this morning in Charlotte, and Luka Doncic stopped and signed/took pictures for at least 100 of them.

His wrist is definitely warmed up for the early tipoff. – There were at least 300 fans crowded outside the Mavs’ hotel this morning in Charlotte, and Luka Doncic stopped and signed/took pictures for at least 100 of them.His wrist is definitely warmed up for the early tipoff. – 10:50 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG by a Nets player all-time:

29.0 — Kevin Durant

27.1 — Kyrie Irving

25.8 — Mikal Bridges 10:37 AM Most PPG by a Nets player all-time:29.0 — Kevin Durant27.1 — Kyrie Irving25.8 — Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/5VxhIC8uOC

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) will be available for today’s game in Charlotte. – Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) will be available for today’s game in Charlotte. – 10:28 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Five games. Eight days. Two BTBs. All in the East where the Mavs are 9-15 (2-8 on the road). It starts with a brunch game in CHA. Can they/will they bounce back from the all around ugliness of Friday night? 9:48 AM Five games. Eight days. Two BTBs. All in the East where the Mavs are 9-15 (2-8 on the road). It starts with a brunch game in CHA. Can they/will they bounce back from the all around ugliness of Friday night? @PeasRadio pre at 11:30. Tip with Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak