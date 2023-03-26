Live stream: Mavericks 3, Hornets 13

The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) play against the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 3, Charlotte Hornets 13 (Q1 07:39)
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maybe next year the Mavs will get off to a decent start against the Hornets. – 1:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Hey Dallas fans: The Mavericks would have needed a full training camp to effectively implement a system that works to both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s strengths. Blaming him for the losses aint it.
Blaming the FO for not retaining Jalen Brunson, however… 🥴 – 1:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starting lineup today is Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell. Sunday afternoon tipoff in Charlotte coming up in a few on BSSW. – 1:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got some early Sunday hoops for ya!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ 1pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/oZytQtrJdw – 1:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Mykhailiuk, Smith
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters in rematch vs. Hornets: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Dwight Powell.
Back to the one-big, smaller starting five after opening with Maxi Kleber at power forward the last 5 games. – 12:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for today vs. Dallas:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/BjEOJNvYEL – 12:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today ⤵️
@modelousa // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/EMYC2wc9sv – 12:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking for a W today.
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/zMHIseGCbA – 12:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Luka Dončić is a man of the people. It’s his only visit of the season to Charlotte and he spent well over 5 minutes meticulously signing autographs and shaking hands with fans. Went on both sides of the tunnel, too. pic.twitter.com/Nw7SAnFWv2 – 12:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Sunday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (9th, 37-37):
Mavericks (36-38, -1 game behind Pels) at Cha, noon
Chi at Lakers (37-37, tied), 2:30 pm
Thunder (36-38, -1) at Por, 6 pm
Timberwolves (37-37, tied) at Warriors (39-36, +1.5), 7:30 pm – 12:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Injury Report vs DAL
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/iU6SIkn7P4 – 12:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/SIMjc6bNyt – 12:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The young boy who hugged Luka Doncic here hasn’t stopped saying “This is awesome! Thank you, Luka!” for the last few minutes.
Pure joy, @Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/DvYWPHY2VN – 12:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre just finished going through pregame warmups, but he’s out today against Dallas. So, too, is Terry Rozier. pic.twitter.com/xpP9M5X3ZD – 12:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s frustration and lack of joy: “You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth. … As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it.” – 11:45 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford mentions that Hornets offensive decision making in the paint has been better the last couple of games, he’s frequently referenced it as an area for improvement for most the season. – 11:24 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
There were at least 300 fans crowded outside the Mavs’ hotel this morning in Charlotte, and Luka Doncic stopped and signed/took pictures for at least 100 of them.
His wrist is definitely warmed up for the early tipoff. – 10:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Nets player all-time:
29.0 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
25.8 — Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/5VxhIC8uOC – 10:37 AM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) will be available for today’s game in Charlotte. – 10:28 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Five games. Eight days. Two BTBs. All in the East where the Mavs are 9-15 (2-8 on the road). It starts with a brunch game in CHA. Can they/will they bounce back from the all around ugliness of Friday night? @PeasRadio pre at 11:30. Tip with Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:48 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Same matchup, different location – see y’all at home!
@TIAA | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/5SwdeFWHhT – 9:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Former coach of Luka Doncic didn’t appreciate Luka’s statements on his personal frustration 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w5BVfuJm75 – 9:14 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
📍 Charlotte, NC.
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
⌚ 12PM CT – early tip-off!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/EH0XMjofFz – 9:00 AM
