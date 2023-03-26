Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,923,451 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $5,239,097 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!