Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,923,451 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $5,239,097 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!