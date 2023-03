Raptors, Rockets interested in Ime Udoka as head coach?

Being able to deal with the public response is going to be a requirement for Udoka, according to league sources. The fact there are still details unknown is also problematic. Said one executive, “A team is going to have to find out all that went on here, and what they find out can’t be something that makes this a non-starter. What we know is it was bad enough that Boston suspended him and that he accepted it . “Look, we can see the guy knows how to coach, but this is about more than just basketball. Teams are businesses, and you have to pay attention to how your customers are going to react. This is a very public business. At some point if Ime gets hired, he’s going to have to sit down in front of the cameras at a press conference.” -via Heavy.com / March 1, 2023