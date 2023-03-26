Raptors, Rockets interested in Ime Udoka as head coach?

Amid reports that Nick Nurse and Toronto may be looking to separate following this season, one league executive stated that Ime Udoka, suspended for the season by the Celtics for “violations of team policies,” would be of interest to the Raptors. There is word the Rockets would have interest in Nurse if he is available and they choose to part ways with Stephen Silas. In the latter case, Houston would also look into Udoka.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Gregg Popovich said he hopes Ime Udoka will be back coaching… We wrote at the start of March that teams were vetting him for possible openings. Sources are mentioning Toronto and Houston as possibilities if those clubs make moves.
Gregg Popovich had some things to say about ex-@celtics coach Ime Udoka. Sources had some things to say to @SteveBHoop about Ime, too — like two places where he could make a coaching return next year.
Pop on Ime Udoka: “Ime was, is, and always will be a great friend. And so you can imagine I was deeply disappointed and hurt for him, for everybody involved. It is a difficult situation for him, and my hope is he will bounce back and find a home.” – 5:25 PM
Bobby Manning: Asked Pop about Ime Udoka: “Ime was and is and always will be a great friend, and so you can imagine I was deeply disappointed and hurt for him, for everybody involved. It’s a difficult situation for him and my hope is he will bounce back and find a home.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / March 26, 2023
Now that the Celtics have moved forward with their coaching situation, removing the “interim” tag from Joe Mazzulla, there appears to be some benefit for Ime Udoka, as well. With more clarity from the fact Udoka is officially out of the club’s plans rather than being on suspension, some NBA teams are now getting into the vetting process on the chance they might have an opening. People from three organizations have called here to discuss Udoka, with one looking for his phone number “in case we decide to do something. We just want to be ready.” -via Heavy.com / March 1, 2023
Being able to deal with the public response is going to be a requirement for Udoka, according to league sources. The fact there are still details unknown is also problematic. Said one executive, “A team is going to have to find out all that went on here, and what they find out can’t be something that makes this a non-starter. What we know is it was bad enough that Boston suspended him and that he accepted it. “Look, we can see the guy knows how to coach, but this is about more than just basketball. Teams are businesses, and you have to pay attention to how your customers are going to react. This is a very public business. At some point if Ime gets hired, he’s going to have to sit down in front of the cameras at a press conference.” -via Heavy.com / March 1, 2023
