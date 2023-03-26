Live stream: Rockets 12, Cavaliers 12

The Houston Rockets (18-56) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023

Houston Rockets 12, Cleveland Cavaliers 12 (Q1 06:39)

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

If the Rockets were every going to pick a game to quit complaining to the officials, this would be the one. You aren’t ever changing Scott Foster’s mind – If the Rockets were every going to pick a game to quit complaining to the officials, this would be the one. You aren’t ever changing Scott Foster’s mind – 6:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets were saying Friday in Memphis that it was time to leave the refs alone. Rockets were saying Friday in Memphis that it was time to leave the refs alone. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… With Scott Foster working tonight’s game, I’d say that would be wise, though Sengun was fouled pretty blatantly. (Cavs video board kindly showed it.) – 6:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bickerstaff on KPJ: “I think Houston is a perfect place for him. Stephen is a perfect coach for him, a guy who cares about him as more than just a basketball player, but cares about him as a person, and is patient and wants to help him … develop. He’s just getting started too.” – Bickerstaff on KPJ: “I think Houston is a perfect place for him. Stephen is a perfect coach for him, a guy who cares about him as more than just a basketball player, but cares about him as a person, and is patient and wants to help him … develop. He’s just getting started too.” – 5:55 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Raul Neto was also listed as out – #Cavs Danny Green (illness) and Dean Wade (illness) were added to the injury report this afternoon as OUT for tonight’s game against the Rockets.Raul Neto was also listed as out – 5:51 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs are without Danny Green and Dean Wade tonight against Houston. They’re both listed with an illness. Raul Neto is also out with a left hamstring strain. – 5:48 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

G/F Danny Green (illness), F Dean Wade (illness) and G Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) are out for Cavs tonight. F Jae’Sean Tate (left knee soreness) will miss the game for Houston. – G/F Danny Green (illness), F Dean Wade (illness) and G Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) are out for Cavs tonight. F Jae’Sean Tate (left knee soreness) will miss the game for Houston. – 5:43 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for Monday’s game against Houston. – The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for Monday’s game against Houston. – 12:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. – Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. – 12:51 PM