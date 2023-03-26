Live stream: Rockets 12, Cavaliers 12

The Houston Rockets (18-56) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Houston Rockets 12, Cleveland Cavaliers 12 (Q1 06:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
If the Rockets were every going to pick a game to quit complaining to the officials, this would be the one. You aren’t ever changing Scott Foster’s mind – 6:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets were saying Friday in Memphis that it was time to leave the refs alone. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… With Scott Foster working tonight’s game, I’d say that would be wise, though Sengun was fouled pretty blatantly. (Cavs video board kindly showed it.) – 6:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like Kevin Porter Jr’s time with the #Cavs was ages ago. – 6:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S GAME TIME‼️ #LetEmKnow
📺 @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/TXop2Q4tfE – 6:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bickerstaff on KPJ: “I think Houston is a perfect place for him. Stephen is a perfect coach for him, a guy who cares about him as more than just a basketball player, but cares about him as a person, and is patient and wants to help him … develop. He’s just getting started too.” – 5:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Danny Green (illness) and Dean Wade (illness) were added to the injury report this afternoon as OUT for tonight’s game against the Rockets.
Raul Neto was also listed as out – 5:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Cavaliers starters: Okoro, Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, Garland. – 5:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are without Danny Green and Dean Wade tonight against Houston. They’re both listed with an illness. Raul Neto is also out with a left hamstring strain. – 5:48 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
G/F Danny Green (illness), F Dean Wade (illness) and G Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) are out for Cavs tonight. F Jae’Sean Tate (left knee soreness) will miss the game for Houston. – 5:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs vs. Rockets!!!!
It’s been a great day catching up with my people 🤍
Cavs Live starts at 5:30! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/izXtDlsdv9 – 5:27 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Rockets. – 5:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The first 5 to take the floor tonight.
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7OFj2iAt6h – 5:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Are you in the House for the #CavsRockets game tonight?
Spin to Win with Wizest at Portal 11 for your chance to win Cavs tickets, items and more!
@wizestapp | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/J6gIDg6gJo – 5:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most losses in the NBA since February 11 (the day Kyrie and Luka played their first game together):
Pistons: 16
Mavs: 13
Rockets: 13
Spurs: 13 – 3:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will grab 32 rebounds today.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 2:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Early Sunday hoops ft. @Cleveland Cavaliers 🏀
⏰ 5:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/eWsmmC2CG2 – 2:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets draft discussion is routinely overshadowed by talk of getting a top-2 or maybe top-3 pick. That’s the hope.
But what if they end up 4-6, which is 60% of the possible outcomes?
Talking about that now with @MadManLeaks on @RocketsWatch… playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who would you take in these potential #NBA playoff series:
Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Clippers vs. Suns
Warriors vs. Kings
Knicks vs. Cavaliers
Nets vs. 76ers pic.twitter.com/3GJ8PzG6kM – 1:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for Monday’s game against Houston. – 12:54 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Houston. – 12:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. – 12:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. – 12:47 PM
