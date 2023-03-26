Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Houston Rockets are spending $7,642,535 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,233,324 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
