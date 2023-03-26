Live stream: Spurs 16, Celtics 11

The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) play against the Boston Celtics (51-23) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 16, Boston Celtics 11 (Q1 07:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White continues to be a force for us and Joe Mazzulla has noticed his overall comfort with the game improving as well.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/siQ6wkLt2y – 6:15 PM
Derrick White continues to be a force for us and Joe Mazzulla has noticed his overall comfort with the game improving as well.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/siQ6wkLt2y – 6:15 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown has all 6 of the Celtics’ points to start this one. – 6:13 PM
Jaylen Brown has all 6 of the Celtics’ points to start this one. – 6:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Celtics starters: Smart, White, Brown, Hauser, Horford.
Tatum is out due to a hip contusion. – 6:09 PM
Celtics starters: Smart, White, Brown, Hauser, Horford.
Tatum is out due to a hip contusion. – 6:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters, per Celtics PR:
Jones, Branham, Vassell, KBD, Collins.
Keldon is out. – 6:04 PM
Spurs starters, per Celtics PR:
Jones, Branham, Vassell, KBD, Collins.
Keldon is out. – 6:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Former @celtics role player Quinn Buckner won a championship in Boston. One player he has mentored — Malcolm Brogdon — hopes to do the same. @SteveBHoop spoke to them about the relationship for @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:57 PM
Former @celtics role player Quinn Buckner won a championship in Boston. One player he has mentored — Malcolm Brogdon — hopes to do the same. @SteveBHoop spoke to them about the relationship for @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s game time in Boston 🍀 Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card! https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#GoSpursGo | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/V9hLFTi1i2 – 5:56 PM
It’s game time in Boston 🍀 Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card! https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#GoSpursGo | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/V9hLFTi1i2 – 5:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Spurs at Celtics – TD Garden – March 26, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Hauser, Horford
San Antonio – Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Pritchard, Gallinari San Antonio: K. Johnson, Langford, Bassey pic.twitter.com/nOC3ZE9LzK – 5:51 PM
Spurs at Celtics – TD Garden – March 26, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Hauser, Horford
San Antonio – Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Pritchard, Gallinari San Antonio: K. Johnson, Langford, Bassey pic.twitter.com/nOC3ZE9LzK – 5:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/e06VAkdFLT – 5:44 PM
First 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/e06VAkdFLT – 5:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sam Hauser will start for Jayson Tatum against the Spurs tonight.
Rob Williams will again come off the bench. – 5:38 PM
Sam Hauser will start for Jayson Tatum against the Spurs tonight.
Rob Williams will again come off the bench. – 5:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Keepin’ it real on the #JetBlueRunway tonight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/s5P89Gtl1z – 5:37 PM
Keepin’ it real on the #JetBlueRunway tonight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/s5P89Gtl1z – 5:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Judging by how he’s played lately, especially on Friday night, Julian Champagnie is determined to make the most of his audition for a spot on next season’s roster.
“He has got good ability,” Pop said after Julian had 12 points & 2 blocks vs. Wizards.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM
Judging by how he’s played lately, especially on Friday night, Julian Champagnie is determined to make the most of his audition for a spot on next season’s roster.
“He has got good ability,” Pop said after Julian had 12 points & 2 blocks vs. Wizards.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Shoutout @Vistaprint for providing today’s gameday posters ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KpuwYCnVzy – 5:18 PM
Shoutout @Vistaprint for providing today’s gameday posters ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KpuwYCnVzy – 5:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
All smiles seeing Spurs fam on the road 🖤 pic.twitter.com/BDZKEYinl6 – 5:14 PM
All smiles seeing Spurs fam on the road 🖤 pic.twitter.com/BDZKEYinl6 – 5:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: I talked with the great Craig Robinson on Pete Carril and his time at Princeton
bostonglobe.com/2023/03/25/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 5:11 PM
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: I talked with the great Craig Robinson on Pete Carril and his time at Princeton
bostonglobe.com/2023/03/25/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 5:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White coming off 22 point/9 assist/4 rebound game. He had 8/11/5 in first career game vs Spurs.
@DKSportsbook has him at over/under 27.5 pts + ast + reb tonight. Celtics could certainly use that sort of output with Jayson Tatum out.
pic.twitter.com/Nm1rOnbKYt – 5:07 PM
Derrick White coming off 22 point/9 assist/4 rebound game. He had 8/11/5 in first career game vs Spurs.
@DKSportsbook has him at over/under 27.5 pts + ast + reb tonight. Celtics could certainly use that sort of output with Jayson Tatum out.
pic.twitter.com/Nm1rOnbKYt – 5:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
So, the actual answer was a great one about what new ales Derrick White to climb from lower level college ball to the player he’s become.
“He always just knew how to play”, was the first part of the quote. – 5:05 PM
So, the actual answer was a great one about what new ales Derrick White to climb from lower level college ball to the player he’s become.
“He always just knew how to play”, was the first part of the quote. – 5:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doug McDermott on Creighton’s tough loss: “You hate to see games end like that, but it could be worse, man. We had a great run, got to be happy for them. We have had a lot of tough battles w/ San Diego State…It was an ugly game. Hate to see it come down to a play like that.” – 4:59 PM
Doug McDermott on Creighton’s tough loss: “You hate to see games end like that, but it could be worse, man. We had a great run, got to be happy for them. We have had a lot of tough battles w/ San Diego State…It was an ugly game. Hate to see it come down to a play like that.” – 4:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
let’s get it 😎
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/Za3A8hfg0z – 4:53 PM
let’s get it 😎
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/Za3A8hfg0z – 4:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Asked Popovich why teams haven’t been able to replicate his 2014 Spurs team. “Because Timmy, Manu, Tony, and Boris aren’t out there. It had nothing to do with me or teaching this or that. You get combinations of guys that really get it, and they got it.” – 4:50 PM
Asked Popovich why teams haven’t been able to replicate his 2014 Spurs team. “Because Timmy, Manu, Tony, and Boris aren’t out there. It had nothing to do with me or teaching this or that. You get combinations of guys that really get it, and they got it.” – 4:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Don’t miss this one 💪 Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs. Celtics for a chance to win a Prize Pack! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/DQ7cVPc6c3 – 4:24 PM
Don’t miss this one 💪 Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs. Celtics for a chance to win a Prize Pack! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/DQ7cVPc6c3 – 4:24 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla: “I don’t care if we win by 3 or by 33. At the end of the day, we have to continue to play the basketball that we have been playing.” – 4:20 PM
Coach Mazzulla: “I don’t care if we win by 3 or by 33. At the end of the day, we have to continue to play the basketball that we have been playing.” – 4:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Payton Pritchard is out today. Jayson Tatum is a game time decision – 4:18 PM
Payton Pritchard is out today. Jayson Tatum is a game time decision – 4:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum is still a game-time decision against Spurs. Payton Pritchard is out – 4:16 PM
Jayson Tatum is still a game-time decision against Spurs. Payton Pritchard is out – 4:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“This is for you San Antonio!”
In an all-new Ring of the Rowel episode, we dive into how our Spurs Family celebrated the biggest moments in Spurs history alongside the organization…on the river 🚤🏆 https://t.co/BGXLoShfJA pic.twitter.com/DrTAsITshZ – 4:00 PM
“This is for you San Antonio!”
In an all-new Ring of the Rowel episode, we dive into how our Spurs Family celebrated the biggest moments in Spurs history alongside the organization…on the river 🚤🏆 https://t.co/BGXLoShfJA pic.twitter.com/DrTAsITshZ – 4:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mavs schedule, without Luka against the Pacers unless the Tech is rescinded:
@ Pacers
@ 76ers
@ Heat
@ Hawks
Vs Kings
Vs Bulls
Vs Spurs
They have two elite players so it’s hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets
OKC owns the tiebreaker. – 3:39 PM
Mavs schedule, without Luka against the Pacers unless the Tech is rescinded:
@ Pacers
@ 76ers
@ Heat
@ Hawks
Vs Kings
Vs Bulls
Vs Spurs
They have two elite players so it’s hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets
OKC owns the tiebreaker. – 3:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most losses in the NBA since February 11 (the day Kyrie and Luka played their first game together):
Pistons: 16
Mavs: 13
Rockets: 13
Spurs: 13 – 3:39 PM
Most losses in the NBA since February 11 (the day Kyrie and Luka played their first game together):
Pistons: 16
Mavs: 13
Rockets: 13
Spurs: 13 – 3:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard getting some live work in with Mfiondu Kabengele & JD Davison here at the Garden. Pritchard is questionable to return from his heel injury tonight. pic.twitter.com/xflOS0wMgN – 3:39 PM
Payton Pritchard getting some live work in with Mfiondu Kabengele & JD Davison here at the Garden. Pritchard is questionable to return from his heel injury tonight. pic.twitter.com/xflOS0wMgN – 3:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Deuce Tatum with the JT 1s showing off his gymnastics skills pic.twitter.com/NLMmfo3M0c – 3:09 PM
Deuce Tatum with the JT 1s showing off his gymnastics skills pic.twitter.com/NLMmfo3M0c – 3:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“You’re going to have up and downs, but the most important thing is to find that happy middle.” 🙌
@Jeremy Sochan stops by @Tony Parker‘s home as they talk through their similar basketball journeys in a brand new 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐞 pres. by @SWBCServices, dropping tomorrow! #ad pic.twitter.com/9Zv3kYRazQ – 3:00 PM
“You’re going to have up and downs, but the most important thing is to find that happy middle.” 🙌
@Jeremy Sochan stops by @Tony Parker‘s home as they talk through their similar basketball journeys in a brand new 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐞 pres. by @SWBCServices, dropping tomorrow! #ad pic.twitter.com/9Zv3kYRazQ – 3:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Greg McDermott taking advantage of the matchup with Kalkbrenner when Mensah isn’t in the game. – 2:52 PM
Greg McDermott taking advantage of the matchup with Kalkbrenner when Mensah isn’t in the game. – 2:52 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will be looking for an upset win on Sunday night against the Boston Celtics. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-celtics-… – 2:29 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will be looking for an upset win on Sunday night against the Boston Celtics. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-celtics-… – 2:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haliburton on FRI: “He’s gotten a lot better since early in my career, playing him in San Antonio. I feel like the offense is more open for him, more space to attack, he’s doing a great job getting to the free throw line. He’s just a great complementary piece for those guys.” – 2:20 PM
Haliburton on FRI: “He’s gotten a lot better since early in my career, playing him in San Antonio. I feel like the offense is more open for him, more space to attack, he’s doing a great job getting to the free throw line. He’s just a great complementary piece for those guys.” – 2:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – The debate is over, and it may be among the #Celtics‘ coaching staff too. Derrick White should play as many minutes as possible. After recent 4Q disappearances, he logged 37 mins. vs. SAC/IND.
On Boston’s third best player: clnsmedia.com/derrick-white-… – 2:11 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia – The debate is over, and it may be among the #Celtics‘ coaching staff too. Derrick White should play as many minutes as possible. After recent 4Q disappearances, he logged 37 mins. vs. SAC/IND.
On Boston’s third best player: clnsmedia.com/derrick-white-… – 2:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Austin here we come 🤩 Come join us on 4/6 and 4/8 when we take over @MoodyCenterATX!
🎟: https://t.co/W4Kq5xJYDh
@Alienware | @Netspend | #ad pic.twitter.com/Tmu7bEQIIR – 1:00 PM
Austin here we come 🤩 Come join us on 4/6 and 4/8 when we take over @MoodyCenterATX!
🎟: https://t.co/W4Kq5xJYDh
@Alienware | @Netspend | #ad pic.twitter.com/Tmu7bEQIIR – 1:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Nervous afternoon for Creighton alumnus Doug McDermott with the sixth-seeded Bluejays, coached by his pop, and the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs seeking their first Final Four when they meet in the South Region final. – 12:21 PM
Nervous afternoon for Creighton alumnus Doug McDermott with the sixth-seeded Bluejays, coached by his pop, and the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs seeking their first Final Four when they meet in the South Region final. – 12:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Random March 26 prediction: Al Horford ends up attempting more free throws in the playoffs than he will in the entire regular season. – 12:16 PM
Random March 26 prediction: Al Horford ends up attempting more free throws in the playoffs than he will in the entire regular season. – 12:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid attempted 22 free throws Friday, which made me think of Al Horford, who’s attempted 21…all year.
He enters Sunday 2nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (45.7%) and on pace to break the Celtics franchise record…but this is the tradeoff… pic.twitter.com/u3CZJxIlSm – 12:15 PM
Joel Embiid attempted 22 free throws Friday, which made me think of Al Horford, who’s attempted 21…all year.
He enters Sunday 2nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (45.7%) and on pace to break the Celtics franchise record…but this is the tradeoff… pic.twitter.com/u3CZJxIlSm – 12:15 PM