Live stream: Thunder 3, Blazers 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) at Moda Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 3, Portland Trail Blazers 9 (Q1 08:58)

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs tanking Blazers

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill

No Dame, Grant, Nurkic or Simons for Portland.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Blazers starters

Ryan Arcidiacono

Shaedon Sharpe

Matisse Thybulle

Trendon Watford

– 6:34 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We understand a strength of ours is our pace…at times our best offense is our defense.❞

❝We understand a strength of ours is our pace…at times our best offense is our defense.❞

@NickAGallo is with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, looking at focuses and the mentality in preparing for tonight's matchup.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Olivier Sarr (two-way) and Jared Butler (two-way) are also listed as out for the Thunder. – Olivier Sarr (two-way) and Jared Butler (two-way) are also listed as out for the Thunder. – 6:06 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If you’re a Hornets fan and are wondering what routing interests you should have for the rest of the season, here you go:

Charlotte own the following draft picks

Denver 1st

Utah 2nd

– 6:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lu Dort leads the NBA with 83 non-charge offensive fouls drawn. Jalen Brunson is second with … 48.

How Dort has mastered the niche move of drawing illegal screens:

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

– 5:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns also for themselves have 8 games left and 5 are against these teams.

Monday 3/27: @ UTA

Wednesday 3/29: vs. MIN

Sunday 4/2: @ OKC

Friday 4/7: @ LAL

Sunday 4/9: vs. LAC

tl;dr hold on to ur butts

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

– 5:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Went through the last 2 weeks and picked ’em out.

Tuesday 3/28: NOP @ GSW

Friday 3/31: LAL @ MIN

Saturday 4/1: LAC @ NOP

Tuesday 4/4: LAL@ UTA, OKC @ GSW

Wednesday 4/5: LAL @ LAC

Thursday 4/6: OKC @ UTA

– 5:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

– 5:23 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

– 5:22 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

– 5:19 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

San Diego State is going to the Final Four. Straight from their media guide, the Aztecs all-time leader in assists is Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn! And their all-time leading rebounder is Oklahoma City Thunder TV analyst Michael Cage!

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

– 4:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

– 4:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mavs schedule, without Luka against the Pacers unless the Tech is rescinded:

@ Pacers

@ 76ers

@ Heat

@ Hawks

Vs Kings

Vs Bulls

Vs Spurs

They have two elite players so it’s hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets

They have two elite players so it's hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets

OKC owns the tiebreaker.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC alone in the #10 spot with the Mavs 2nd straight loss to the Hornets.

OKC has the tiebreaker over Dallas.

Mavs play the Pacers tomorrow without a suspended Luka and @ Philly on Wednesday.

Shout out former Thunder Svi Mykhailiuk for 2 dagger free throws to beat Dallas.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

If Oklahoma City wins tonight in Portland, the Mavericks will be a game out of 10th in the West, and are essentially two back having also lost the tiebreaker to the Thunder. Things could be getting late early in Dallas. – If Oklahoma City wins tonight in Portland, the Mavericks will be a game out of 10th in the West, and are essentially two back having also lost the tiebreaker to the Thunder. Things could be getting late early in Dallas. – 3:28 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Thunder will lead Dallas by a full game once they claim their automatic win in Portland later day. Doncic suspedned for Mavs next game in Indy due to 16th technical.

YIIIIIKES.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Oh god.

Final:

Hornets: 110

Mavericks: 104

With 7 games to play, Dallas just got swept by Charlotte and has fallen a loss behind OKC for the final play-in spot. If OKC (favored by 10) wins tonight in POR, Dallas will be 2 full games behind them because OKC has the tiebreaker.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Closing out its West Coast roadtrip in Portland, maintaining focus and locking down defensively will be key for the Thunder as it takes on the Trail Blazers.

Closing out its West Coast roadtrip in Portland, maintaining focus and locking down defensively will be key for the Thunder as it takes on the Trail Blazers.

Look ahead with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today's @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎙