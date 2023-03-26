Live stream: Thunder 3, Blazers 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 3, Portland Trail Blazers 9 (Q1 08:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday Starters!!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/c0Xgjpj5Df – 6:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs tanking Blazers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
No Dame, Grant, Nurkic or Simons for Portland. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Blazers starters
Ryan Arcidiacono
Shaedon Sharpe
Matisse Thybulle
Trendon Watford
Drew Eubanks – 6:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren working out pregame in Portland pic.twitter.com/IiqevoMnwq – 6:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We understand a strength of ours is our pace…at times our best offense is our defense.❞
@NickAGallo is with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, looking at focuses and the mentality in preparing for tonight’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/miRfVNZfr2 – 6:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr (two-way) and Jared Butler (two-way) are also listed as out for the Thunder. – 6:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wondering what routing interests you should have for the rest of the season, here you go:
Charlotte own the following draft picks
Denver 1st
Utah 2nd
Least favorable 2nd from Mia/Dal/Was/Okc – 6:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 4:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/VLJ9gWjcro – 6:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort leads the NBA with 83 non-charge offensive fouls drawn. Jalen Brunson is second with … 48.
How Dort has mastered the niche move of drawing illegal screens: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If OKC beats the Blazers and the Warriors beat the Wolves tonight, OKC will be in a 3 way tie for the #8 spot. – 5:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns also for themselves have 8 games left and 5 are against these teams.
Monday 3/27: @ UTA
Wednesday 3/29: vs. MIN
Sunday 4/2: @ OKC
Friday 4/7: @ LAL
Sunday 4/9: vs. LAC
tl;dr hold on to ur butts – 5:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III is a late scratch today with plantar fasciitis, Mark Daigneault said. – 5:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Went through the last 2 weeks and picked ’em out.
Tuesday 3/28: NOP @ GSW
Friday 3/31: LAL @ MIN
Saturday 4/1: LAC @ NOP
Tuesday 4/4: LAL@ UTA, OKC @ GSW
Wednesday 4/5: LAL @ LAC
Thursday 4/6: OKC @ UTA
Sunday 4/9: NOP @ MIN, UTA @ LAL – 5:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will get the starting defensive assignment on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chauncey Billups said. – 5:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says he’s challenging Shaedon Sharpe by giving him the other team’s toughest defensive assignment every night the rest of the way. He’ll be on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – 5:22 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups says the main guys — Dame, Nurk, Jerami, etc. — haven’t officially been shut down and are considered day-to-day. “We’re just being cautious.” Do with that what you will. I’m just telling you what he said. – 5:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
San Diego State is going to the Final Four. Straight from their media guide, the Aztecs all-time leader in assists is Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn! And their all-time leading rebounder is Oklahoma City Thunder TV analyst Michael Cage! pic.twitter.com/st5ElRjGWJ – 5:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder start the most important stretch of their season tonight in Portland as the Blazers tank:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/03/26/por… – 5:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Happy for Michael Cage’s SDSU squad getting to the final four, devastated for @CliffBruntAP’s Creighton squad. Brutal way to lose. Thunder media matchup of March. – 4:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Hope we keep the same team record/winning matters energy when voting for All NBA if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a team of rookies and sophomores to the playoffs while Luka with fellow All Star starter Kyrie falls out of the play-in and Dame’s team goes full tank. – 4:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mavs schedule, without Luka against the Pacers unless the Tech is rescinded:
@ Pacers
@ 76ers
@ Heat
@ Hawks
Vs Kings
Vs Bulls
Vs Spurs
They have two elite players so it’s hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets
OKC owns the tiebreaker. – 3:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC alone in the #10 spot with the Mavs 2nd straight loss to the Hornets.
OKC has the tiebreaker over Dallas.
Mavs play the Pacers tomorrow without a suspended Luka and @ Philly on Wednesday.
Shout out former Thunder Svi Mykhailiuk for 2 dagger free throws to beat Dallas. – 3:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
If Oklahoma City wins tonight in Portland, the Mavericks will be a game out of 10th in the West, and are essentially two back having also lost the tiebreaker to the Thunder. Things could be getting late early in Dallas. – 3:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thunder will lead Dallas by a full game once they claim their automatic win in Portland later day. Doncic suspedned for Mavs next game in Indy due to 16th technical.
YIIIIIKES. – 3:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Oh god.
Final:
Hornets: 110
Mavericks: 104
With 7 games to play, Dallas just got swept by Charlotte and has fallen a loss behind OKC for the final play-in spot. If OKC (favored by 10) wins tonight in POR, Dallas will be 2 full games behind them because OKC has the tiebreaker. – 3:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Closing out its West Coast roadtrip in Portland, maintaining focus and locking down defensively will be key for the Thunder as it takes on the Trail Blazers.
Look ahead with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎙 pic.twitter.com/QW1qyFpwJo – 3:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Well, I don’t think the Thunder are going to fall under a trap game against the Hornets thanks to the Mavs – 3:22 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🎊 Happy Birthday, @Justise Winslow 🎊
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/cw2mkqnkY9 – 1:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Happy Birthday, @Ryan Arcidiacono 🥳
