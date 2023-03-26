Live stream: Timberwolves 39, Warriors 33

The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) play against the Golden State Warriors (39-36) at Chase Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 39, Golden State Warriors 33 (Q2 08:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are making it too easy for Minnesota to take Curry out of the action – 9:17 PM
Warriors are making it too easy for Minnesota to take Curry out of the action – 9:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
This is one of those games in which Jordan Poole can drive his way to 15 free throws. Cooking Twolves defenders on the perimeter. Help has to come – 9:16 PM
This is one of those games in which Jordan Poole can drive his way to 15 free throws. Cooking Twolves defenders on the perimeter. Help has to come – 9:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Three on McDaniels now. Killer.
Wolves have gotten two great looks on corner 3s, taking advantage of getting Naz on Curry in the post. 1-2, with Edwards’ in and out. – 9:15 PM
Three on McDaniels now. Killer.
Wolves have gotten two great looks on corner 3s, taking advantage of getting Naz on Curry in the post. 1-2, with Edwards’ in and out. – 9:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 29.
Conley leads all with 12 points on 4-5 shooting, all from three.
Gobert is up to 5 points and a game-high 7 rebounds. – 9:15 PM
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 29.
Conley leads all with 12 points on 4-5 shooting, all from three.
Gobert is up to 5 points and a game-high 7 rebounds. – 9:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a China-exclusive Curry 10 Flow 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/nR4b3vyegm – 9:13 PM
Stephen Curry breaks out a China-exclusive Curry 10 Flow 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/nR4b3vyegm – 9:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors and Timberwolves tied at the end of the first quarter. – 9:12 PM
Warriors and Timberwolves tied at the end of the first quarter. – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 29, GSW 29 after 1.
Wolves controlled the boards (Gobert with 7, Anderson with 5) and got great shooting from Conley.
Towns looks rusty with his shot. Poole has been too quick for anyone who covers him. – 9:11 PM
MIN 29, GSW 29 after 1.
Wolves controlled the boards (Gobert with 7, Anderson with 5) and got great shooting from Conley.
Towns looks rusty with his shot. Poole has been too quick for anyone who covers him. – 9:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Warriors & T-Wolves tied at 29 at the end of the 1Q.
If the Timberwolves lose, the Kings are in the playoffs. – 9:11 PM
Warriors & T-Wolves tied at 29 at the end of the 1Q.
If the Timberwolves lose, the Kings are in the playoffs. – 9:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors and Timberwolves tied at 29-29 after the first quarter
Jordan Poole with 10 points in the first quarter. He has scored 29 points in the last two quarters – 9:11 PM
Warriors and Timberwolves tied at 29-29 after the first quarter
Jordan Poole with 10 points in the first quarter. He has scored 29 points in the last two quarters – 9:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
We are tied 29-29 after one, mostly because Conley couldn’t miss early. Rest of team is 5-for-18. – 9:11 PM
We are tied 29-29 after one, mostly because Conley couldn’t miss early. Rest of team is 5-for-18. – 9:11 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
And the crowd goes wild for Gary Payton II as he checks in for the first time for the Warriors this season. pic.twitter.com/7yuF2BXiMO – 9:11 PM
And the crowd goes wild for Gary Payton II as he checks in for the first time for the Warriors this season. pic.twitter.com/7yuF2BXiMO – 9:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
10-man rotation for Steve Kerr in the first quarter tonight. Gary Payton II is the 10th man to enter. Moses Moody the odd man out with Payton’s return, it seems. At least the first night. – 9:10 PM
10-man rotation for Steve Kerr in the first quarter tonight. Gary Payton II is the 10th man to enter. Moses Moody the odd man out with Payton’s return, it seems. At least the first night. – 9:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Three fouls in the first quarter for Taurean Prince. That hurts because he’s one of their versatile wings they need against the Dubs. – 9:09 PM
Three fouls in the first quarter for Taurean Prince. That hurts because he’s one of their versatile wings they need against the Dubs. – 9:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
If the Timberwolves do anything other than make a basket, their defense is going to suffer at the other end with these lineups against GSW. Runouts off misses and turnovers have been to the Warriors’ advantage. – 9:09 PM
If the Timberwolves do anything other than make a basket, their defense is going to suffer at the other end with these lineups against GSW. Runouts off misses and turnovers have been to the Warriors’ advantage. – 9:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Prince gave Poole a good whack across the face mid-air. Should be a flagrant 1 – 9:06 PM
Prince gave Poole a good whack across the face mid-air. Should be a flagrant 1 – 9:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Free throws will always be a major key for Jonathan Kuminga. He can get to the line with ease. Being a knock-down shooter from the line will be a big next step – 9:05 PM
Free throws will always be a major key for Jonathan Kuminga. He can get to the line with ease. Being a knock-down shooter from the line will be a big next step – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I think Minnesota is going to win 55 games next season. They had their issues this year, but they are going to be really good with an offseason of continuity – 9:03 PM
I think Minnesota is going to win 55 games next season. They had their issues this year, but they are going to be really good with an offseason of continuity – 9:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
There’s no hesitation
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fiHLimzF7w – 9:03 PM
There’s no hesitation
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fiHLimzF7w – 9:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Edwards returns in the @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sH001QjrIL – 9:01 PM
Anthony Edwards returns in the @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sH001QjrIL – 9:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Start counting.
Klay came into the game with 268 threes.
He’s made three in the first quarter, putting him at 271 threes currently.
His career high in a season is 276. In what game will he set a new career high? – 9:00 PM
Start counting.
Klay came into the game with 268 threes.
He’s made three in the first quarter, putting him at 271 threes currently.
His career high in a season is 276. In what game will he set a new career high? – 9:00 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
That Klay jumper looks pure tonight. But now that I’ve said that … – 9:00 PM
That Klay jumper looks pure tonight. But now that I’ve said that … – 9:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Prince left Klay in the corner to cover Kuminga on the wing in transition. Anderson pulled him aside to say “don’t do that.” – 9:00 PM
Prince left Klay in the corner to cover Kuminga on the wing in transition. Anderson pulled him aside to say “don’t do that.” – 9:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson already has three 3-pointers in the first quarter. He’s now six away from a new career high for a season – 9:00 PM
Klay Thompson already has three 3-pointers in the first quarter. He’s now six away from a new career high for a season – 9:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Minnesota stayed big, swapping KAT for Naz Reid. It’s having some success, save for the getting out to cover the 3 ball part – 8:59 PM
Minnesota stayed big, swapping KAT for Naz Reid. It’s having some success, save for the getting out to cover the 3 ball part – 8:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Free throw count: MIN 10, GSW 0
The oddest part? 12 of the T’Wolves 13 shots have come from 3 – 8:57 PM
Free throw count: MIN 10, GSW 0
The oddest part? 12 of the T’Wolves 13 shots have come from 3 – 8:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors going under every screen and getting burned. Mike Conley is 3 of 4 and has made 16 of his last 30 – 8:55 PM
Warriors going under every screen and getting burned. Mike Conley is 3 of 4 and has made 16 of his last 30 – 8:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Towns on Looney and Gobert on Green — which orients Gobert on the perimeter a little more than they’d like but also kinda keeps KAT out of chasing on the perimeter.
McDaniels started on Curry. But after picking up a quick two fouls, Conley is now on Curry. – 8:52 PM
Wolves going with Towns on Looney and Gobert on Green — which orients Gobert on the perimeter a little more than they’d like but also kinda keeps KAT out of chasing on the perimeter.
McDaniels started on Curry. But after picking up a quick two fouls, Conley is now on Curry. – 8:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
GP2 is off the bike and back on the bench. Steph is now on the bike staying warm with two quick fouls – 8:52 PM
GP2 is off the bike and back on the bench. Steph is now on the bike staying warm with two quick fouls – 8:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
In a game with Steph and Klay, it’s Mike Conley who’s on fire from deep early. He’s 3-for-3 and the Wolves open a 13-7 and Curry has two fouls. – 8:51 PM
In a game with Steph and Klay, it’s Mike Conley who’s on fire from deep early. He’s 3-for-3 and the Wolves open a 13-7 and Curry has two fouls. – 8:51 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Mike Conley off to a hot start. 3 3s in the first 5 minutes. That step-back was shot with some real confidence. – 8:50 PM
Mike Conley off to a hot start. 3 3s in the first 5 minutes. That step-back was shot with some real confidence. – 8:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
back-to-back trey’s to start. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NRcx32W6NX – 8:50 PM
back-to-back trey’s to start. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NRcx32W6NX – 8:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green picks up a (very questionable) foul. Warriors w/4 team fouls in first 4 minutes – 8:49 PM
Draymond Green picks up a (very questionable) foul. Warriors w/4 team fouls in first 4 minutes – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond had Steph smiling
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QO57izZVhu – 8:48 PM
Draymond had Steph smiling
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QO57izZVhu – 8:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Curry picks up his second now. Klay and Green each also have one. – 8:48 PM
Curry picks up his second now. Klay and Green each also have one. – 8:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry picks up his second foul at 8:06 of the first quarter. Here comes Jordan Poole. – 8:48 PM
Stephen Curry picks up his second foul at 8:06 of the first quarter. Here comes Jordan Poole. – 8:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry now has 2 fouls in the first 4 minutes
In comes Jordan Poole – 8:48 PM
Steph Curry now has 2 fouls in the first 4 minutes
In comes Jordan Poole – 8:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
GP2 is warming up on the bike, but he paused to hug a woman wearing his jersey in the stands. They just took a selfie together. – 8:46 PM
GP2 is warming up on the bike, but he paused to hug a woman wearing his jersey in the stands. They just took a selfie together. – 8:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC ➡️ Dray starting us off
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/s7eBKONWKo – 8:44 PM
SC ➡️ Dray starting us off
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/s7eBKONWKo – 8:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors making an early bid to send Twolves to the line: 2 fouls in first 89 seconds – 8:44 PM
Warriors making an early bid to send Twolves to the line: 2 fouls in first 89 seconds – 8:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II has been on the stationary bike warming up since the start of this game – 8:44 PM
Gary Payton II has been on the stationary bike warming up since the start of this game – 8:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
For the first time in a very long time, Kyle Anderson will be coming off the bench. Will be interesting to see how that affects things. – 8:32 PM
For the first time in a very long time, Kyle Anderson will be coming off the bench. Will be interesting to see how that affects things. – 8:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors fans are ready for Gary Payton II’s return tonight at Chase Center
*watch Steph Curry in the background* pic.twitter.com/8cWvifElHT – 8:32 PM
Warriors fans are ready for Gary Payton II’s return tonight at Chase Center
*watch Steph Curry in the background* pic.twitter.com/8cWvifElHT – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. – 8:31 PM
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. – 8:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The jumbotron camera finds GP2 warming up. Big cheer from the Chase Center crowd, with Steph dancing in the background for his teammate. – 8:31 PM
The jumbotron camera finds GP2 warming up. Big cheer from the Chase Center crowd, with Steph dancing in the background for his teammate. – 8:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II just put his headband on. It’s go-time for GP2 – 8:30 PM
Gary Payton II just put his headband on. It’s go-time for GP2 – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant’s kicks tonight:
Harden Vol. 7 ‘Lucid Fuchsia’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xuAbYTRTuf – 8:20 PM
Ant’s kicks tonight:
Harden Vol. 7 ‘Lucid Fuchsia’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xuAbYTRTuf – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With Ant and KAT both in the lineup tonight, this will be the 140th game the two have played in together.
While I was looking that up, noticed this: The total number of games played together in Minnesota for KAT and DLo was 109. (Nice record though: 63-46. Ant and KAT are 64-75) – 8:16 PM
With Ant and KAT both in the lineup tonight, this will be the 140th game the two have played in together.
While I was looking that up, noticed this: The total number of games played together in Minnesota for KAT and DLo was 109. (Nice record though: 63-46. Ant and KAT are 64-75) – 8:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Popcorn ready?
Stream the action live » https://t.co/rvLPRc1Eeg pic.twitter.com/Co4EZ2NCj6 – 8:15 PM
Popcorn ready?
Stream the action live » https://t.co/rvLPRc1Eeg pic.twitter.com/Co4EZ2NCj6 – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics 137 #Spurs 93 FINAL. 36 min for Brown. 27 for Smart, who was ejected. 32 for White. 26 for Brogdon. 22 for Horford.
C’s on to a banged up #Wizards team in DC on Tuesday, then the big one on Thursday at the #Bucks.
BOS 1.5 GB of Milwaukee. – 8:14 PM
#Celtics 137 #Spurs 93 FINAL. 36 min for Brown. 27 for Smart, who was ejected. 32 for White. 26 for Brogdon. 22 for Horford.
C’s on to a banged up #Wizards team in DC on Tuesday, then the big one on Thursday at the #Bucks.
BOS 1.5 GB of Milwaukee. – 8:14 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/1v9R3LLFEF – 8:07 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/1v9R3LLFEF – 8:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:02 PM
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Standing ovation for Jaylen Brown as he exits the game with 41 pts and 13 rebs in 36 min. #Celtics #Spurs – 7:58 PM
Standing ovation for Jaylen Brown as he exits the game with 41 pts and 13 rebs in 36 min. #Celtics #Spurs – 7:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
count them up 📈
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/XhxuOm5CJY – 7:46 PM
count them up 📈
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/XhxuOm5CJY – 7:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
3 for 3 and one for 3️⃣
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/I4tMYJTQKe – 7:30 PM
3 for 3 and one for 3️⃣
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/I4tMYJTQKe – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday smiles
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/BBlLz5oDeT – 7:21 PM
Sunday smiles
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/BBlLz5oDeT – 7:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
True but surprising: Warriors Q4 def rating on the road (117.5) this season is dreadful but BETTER than that of the Grizzlies (119.0), who are third in overall def rating. Blowouts can skew, but . . . – 7:13 PM
True but surprising: Warriors Q4 def rating on the road (117.5) this season is dreadful but BETTER than that of the Grizzlies (119.0), who are third in overall def rating. Blowouts can skew, but . . . – 7:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Young. Glove.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/H4Vyzclu1I – 7:08 PM
Young. Glove.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/H4Vyzclu1I – 7:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gary Payton II is available to play in today’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/J5uQNOTI2g – 7:02 PM
Gary Payton II is available to play in today’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/J5uQNOTI2g – 7:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sophomores are on site
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/4ngROwz7vA – 6:52 PM
Sophomores are on site
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/4ngROwz7vA – 6:52 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
GP2 is “good to go” for tonight’s game, per Kerr.
Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/W3PW2agjFd – 6:50 PM
GP2 is “good to go” for tonight’s game, per Kerr.
Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/W3PW2agjFd – 6:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is officially back. He will play tonight for the Warriors against the Timberwolves
Steve Kerr: “Gary’s good to go, we’re excited to get him back.” – 6:47 PM
Gary Payton II is officially back. He will play tonight for the Warriors against the Timberwolves
Steve Kerr: “Gary’s good to go, we’re excited to get him back.” – 6:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
With the Lakers loss, the Pelicans are temporarily in 7th place in the West.
Pels are tied with Minnesota but have the tiebreaker for now.
T’Wolves play at Golden State tonight. – 6:00 PM
With the Lakers loss, the Pelicans are temporarily in 7th place in the West.
Pels are tied with Minnesota but have the tiebreaker for now.
T’Wolves play at Golden State tonight. – 6:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans move ahead of Lakers (37-38) and into eighth place after LAL loses at home to Bulls. It’s already been an excellent day on scoreboard for New Orleans. Pels will be in No. 7 spot later today if Minnesota (37-38) loses at Golden State. Btw Lakers’ next game is Wed at Chi – 5:56 PM
#Pelicans move ahead of Lakers (37-38) and into eighth place after LAL loses at home to Bulls. It’s already been an excellent day on scoreboard for New Orleans. Pels will be in No. 7 spot later today if Minnesota (37-38) loses at Golden State. Btw Lakers’ next game is Wed at Chi – 5:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If OKC beats the Blazers and the Warriors beat the Wolves tonight, OKC will be in a 3 way tie for the #8 spot. – 5:53 PM
If OKC beats the Blazers and the Warriors beat the Wolves tonight, OKC will be in a 3 way tie for the #8 spot. – 5:53 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/OOjqjbrWVn – 5:50 PM
Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/OOjqjbrWVn – 5:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns also for themselves have 8 games left and 5 are against these teams.
Monday 3/27: @ UTA
Wednesday 3/29: vs. MIN
Sunday 4/2: @ OKC
Friday 4/7: @ LAL
Sunday 4/9: vs. LAC
tl;dr hold on to ur butts – 5:36 PM
The Suns also for themselves have 8 games left and 5 are against these teams.
Monday 3/27: @ UTA
Wednesday 3/29: vs. MIN
Sunday 4/2: @ OKC
Friday 4/7: @ LAL
Sunday 4/9: vs. LAC
tl;dr hold on to ur butts – 5:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Went through the last 2 weeks and picked ’em out.
Tuesday 3/28: NOP @ GSW
Friday 3/31: LAL @ MIN
Saturday 4/1: LAC @ NOP
Tuesday 4/4: LAL@ UTA, OKC @ GSW
Wednesday 4/5: LAL @ LAC
Thursday 4/6: OKC @ UTA
Sunday 4/9: NOP @ MIN, UTA @ LAL – 5:34 PM
Went through the last 2 weeks and picked ’em out.
Tuesday 3/28: NOP @ GSW
Friday 3/31: LAL @ MIN
Saturday 4/1: LAC @ NOP
Tuesday 4/4: LAL@ UTA, OKC @ GSW
Wednesday 4/5: LAL @ LAC
Thursday 4/6: OKC @ UTA
Sunday 4/9: NOP @ MIN, UTA @ LAL – 5:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A few games coming up in the next 2 weeks that don’t involve the Suns but are notable head to-head matchups to keep an eye on that could swing things.
Tonight it’s the Wolves and Warriors. GS 1 back in loss column and MIN is 2. Suns own tiebreaker with GSW. TBD with MIN (2-1). – 5:28 PM
A few games coming up in the next 2 weeks that don’t involve the Suns but are notable head to-head matchups to keep an eye on that could swing things.
Tonight it’s the Wolves and Warriors. GS 1 back in loss column and MIN is 2. Suns own tiebreaker with GSW. TBD with MIN (2-1). – 5:28 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/OR8IfMhogd – 5:26 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/OR8IfMhogd – 5:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Cavs probably using their MLE on a wing, but would love to see him in the Kevin Love role for them.
Heat could protect him defensively and he could really help their offense.
Philly could use an all-offense bench big. Maybe Minnesota if Naz Reid gets offered more elsewhere? – 3:35 PM
Cavs probably using their MLE on a wing, but would love to see him in the Kevin Love role for them.
Heat could protect him defensively and he could really help their offense.
Philly could use an all-offense bench big. Maybe Minnesota if Naz Reid gets offered more elsewhere? – 3:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas (36-39) has lost 4 straight and 7 of its last 9. With 7 games remaining the Mavs trail 6th place Golden State by 3 games in the loss column and Warriors own the tiebreaker.
It’s increasingly likely that the best Dallas will be able to muster is a play-in slot. If that. – 3:25 PM
Dallas (36-39) has lost 4 straight and 7 of its last 9. With 7 games remaining the Mavs trail 6th place Golden State by 3 games in the loss column and Warriors own the tiebreaker.
It’s increasingly likely that the best Dallas will be able to muster is a play-in slot. If that. – 3:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Golden State:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Towns – Right Calf Strain
OUT
Ryan – Illness – 3:06 PM
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Golden State:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Towns – Right Calf Strain
OUT
Ryan – Illness – 3:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings can clinch a playoff spot by the end of the day if coach Mike Brown gets an assist from his former team.
Kings playoff tracker: Warriors can help Sacramento end longest playoff drought in NBA history today
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:04 PM
The Sacramento Kings can clinch a playoff spot by the end of the day if coach Mike Brown gets an assist from his former team.
Kings playoff tracker: Warriors can help Sacramento end longest playoff drought in NBA history today
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:04 PM