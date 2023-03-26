Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,945,639 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,932,977 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

