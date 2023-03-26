Live stream: Wizards 5, Raptors 11

The Washington Wizards (33-41) play against the Toronto Raptors (36-38) at Scotiabank Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Washington Wizards 5, Toronto Raptors 11 (Q1 08:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
11-2 Raptors vs Wizards at 8:31. Wizards having trouble not turning over; Raptors should be up more but have missed some great looks. Anunoby with a pair of early threes. – 6:17 PM
11-2 Raptors vs Wizards at 8:31. Wizards having trouble not turning over; Raptors should be up more but have missed some great looks. Anunoby with a pair of early threes. – 6:17 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards vs. Raptors have an interesting history between them.
#DCaboveall | #WeTheNorth – 6:15 PM
Wizards vs. Raptors have an interesting history between them.
#DCaboveall | #WeTheNorth – 6:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I wish Kyle Kuzma a speedy recovery because he is as tough as the guy from 300. He has played through some complex injuries in the name of kids seeing him hoop. Well wishes to Brad and Tae as well. – 6:14 PM
I wish Kyle Kuzma a speedy recovery because he is as tough as the guy from 300. He has played through some complex injuries in the name of kids seeing him hoop. Well wishes to Brad and Tae as well. – 6:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
There’s been less attention on the East play-in race, but Chicago’s win today in Los Angeles basically locks in the top 10 spots in the East — especially if Toronto beats Washington tonight.
Chicago, meanwhile, has won 7 of 9 and has given itself a shot at getting to 8th. – 6:06 PM
There’s been less attention on the East play-in race, but Chicago’s win today in Los Angeles basically locks in the top 10 spots in the East — especially if Toronto beats Washington tonight.
Chicago, meanwhile, has won 7 of 9 and has given itself a shot at getting to 8th. – 6:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bulls spoil LeBron’s return and tie Raptors for 9th place (though Toronto owns the tiebreaker). Raps need a win vs undermanned Washington tonight to avoid dropping to 10th. – 5:58 PM
Bulls spoil LeBron’s return and tie Raptors for 9th place (though Toronto owns the tiebreaker). Raps need a win vs undermanned Washington tonight to avoid dropping to 10th. – 5:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
charged up 🔋
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fINZiSzug4 – 5:42 PM
charged up 🔋
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fINZiSzug4 – 5:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes returns to the lineup after missing two games with wrist soreness, and he starts with Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl. Precious Achiuwa is also back from a hamstring injury, while Gary Trent Jr. (elbow stiffness) remains out. – 5:35 PM
Scottie Barnes returns to the lineup after missing two games with wrist soreness, and he starts with Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl. Precious Achiuwa is also back from a hamstring injury, while Gary Trent Jr. (elbow stiffness) remains out. – 5:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Everything old is new again
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl – 5:26 PM
Everything old is new again
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl – 5:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5️⃣ from the 6️⃣ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lLqJt3OJLw – 5:23 PM
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5️⃣ from the 6️⃣ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lLqJt3OJLw – 5:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kuzma sprained his right ankle on 3/18 and it’s still extremely swollen. The Wizards have seven games left after tonight. – 5:18 PM
Kuzma sprained his right ankle on 3/18 and it’s still extremely swollen. The Wizards have seven games left after tonight. – 5:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said he “hopes” Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) return this year, but plainly, the Wizards are running out of time & you could certainly argue bringing them back makes little sense. – 5:18 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said he “hopes” Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) return this year, but plainly, the Wizards are running out of time & you could certainly argue bringing them back makes little sense. – 5:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Judging by how he’s played lately, especially on Friday night, Julian Champagnie is determined to make the most of his audition for a spot on next season’s roster.
“He has got good ability,” Pop said after Julian had 12 points & 2 blocks vs. Wizards.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM
Judging by how he’s played lately, especially on Friday night, Julian Champagnie is determined to make the most of his audition for a spot on next season’s roster.
“He has got good ability,” Pop said after Julian had 12 points & 2 blocks vs. Wizards.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For the Raptors, Achiuwa in, Trent out, Barnes was on the court with the intention of having a decision made on his availability later – 4:55 PM
For the Raptors, Achiuwa in, Trent out, Barnes was on the court with the intention of having a decision made on his availability later – 4:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Today’s Miami Heat Family Festival helped raise over $400,000 for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund and local charities. Heat players and coaches were in attendance for the event before the team leaves for Toronto tomorrow. – 4:54 PM
Today’s Miami Heat Family Festival helped raise over $400,000 for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund and local charities. Heat players and coaches were in attendance for the event before the team leaves for Toronto tomorrow. – 4:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
layered up in the North.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/EufybGJu5i – 4:38 PM
layered up in the North.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/EufybGJu5i – 4:38 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Seeing what’s happening in Dallas has to be a kind of balm for Raptors fans, as theirs is far from the only season that fell far short of expectations this year (and don’t have to worry about a superstar getting disgruntled) – 4:29 PM
Seeing what’s happening in Dallas has to be a kind of balm for Raptors fans, as theirs is far from the only season that fell far short of expectations this year (and don’t have to worry about a superstar getting disgruntled) – 4:29 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Achiuwa in, Trent out, Barnes TBD vs. Wizards, who are without Kuzma, Beal and Monte Morris. – 4:20 PM
Achiuwa in, Trent out, Barnes TBD vs. Wizards, who are without Kuzma, Beal and Monte Morris. – 4:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Achiuwa is in tonight vs Washington. Trent is out. Barnes will be a game-time decision. – 4:16 PM
Achiuwa is in tonight vs Washington. Trent is out. Barnes will be a game-time decision. – 4:16 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. is out. Precious Achiuwa is in. Scottie Barnes is TBD – 4:16 PM
Gary Trent Jr. is out. Precious Achiuwa is in. Scottie Barnes is TBD – 4:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is doing some pre-game shooting. His injured left wrist is taped up but he’s no longer sporting that bulky brace he had been wearing. Should have more on his status soon. – 4:14 PM
Scottie Barnes is doing some pre-game shooting. His injured left wrist is taped up but he’s no longer sporting that bulky brace he had been wearing. Should have more on his status soon. – 4:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Examining problems plaguing Heat since the All Star break and other things, with another opportunity awaiting Tuesday in Toronto, Wednesday in NY: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:12 PM
Examining problems plaguing Heat since the All Star break and other things, with another opportunity awaiting Tuesday in Toronto, Wednesday in NY: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:12 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington to Dennis Smith Jr. alley-oop. DSJ with a bit of smack talk after his throw down gives the #Hornets a 106-101 lead with 1:05 left. #breakupthehornets – 3:19 PM
PJ Washington to Dennis Smith Jr. alley-oop. DSJ with a bit of smack talk after his throw down gives the #Hornets a 106-101 lead with 1:05 left. #breakupthehornets – 3:19 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
You love to see it. Look at my Brother @MGortat protégés Daniel Gafford and Jay Huff putting people POSTERS!
@Dan_G33 #JayHuff [He said both are special talents for #NBA]
–
Creds: (@CapitalCityGoGo, @allproreels)
Nice passes from Monte Morris and Davion Mintz. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4NHPuMmt7U – 3:01 PM
You love to see it. Look at my Brother @MGortat protégés Daniel Gafford and Jay Huff putting people POSTERS!
@Dan_G33 #JayHuff [He said both are special talents for #NBA]
–
Creds: (@CapitalCityGoGo, @allproreels)
Nice passes from Monte Morris and Davion Mintz. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4NHPuMmt7U – 3:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
9️⃣ vs. 3️⃣ in the 6️⃣ 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/q47bAfrKBa – 3:00 PM
9️⃣ vs. 3️⃣ in the 6️⃣ 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/q47bAfrKBa – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
good luck this season, fam ⚽️
#DCAboveAll x @WashSpirit pic.twitter.com/IWYRrxXw2x – 2:00 PM
good luck this season, fam ⚽️
#DCAboveAll x @WashSpirit pic.twitter.com/IWYRrxXw2x – 2:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Hey there, everybody. What questions do you have about the Washington Wizards? Please ask away — one question per tweet, please — and please include the hashtag #AskJoshRobbins to help me locate your question here on Twitter. – 1:53 PM
Hey there, everybody. What questions do you have about the Washington Wizards? Please ask away — one question per tweet, please — and please include the hashtag #AskJoshRobbins to help me locate your question here on Twitter. – 1:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (groin) are now all OUT tonight in Toronto, per the Wizards’ updated injury report. – 1:01 PM
Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (groin) are now all OUT tonight in Toronto, per the Wizards’ updated injury report. – 1:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Updated injury report for tonight’s game.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/FmNaGgs9MQ – 1:00 PM
Updated injury report for tonight’s game.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/FmNaGgs9MQ – 1:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Mykhailiuk, Smith
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:45 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Mykhailiuk, Smith
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:45 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
For the Wizards, a play-in berth this year would be pointless. They desperately need a dynamic talent that can inject life into the locker room & hope into the fanbase. The best way to do that is getting as high in the Lottery as possible. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3nlKz9P – 12:00 PM
For the Wizards, a play-in berth this year would be pointless. They desperately need a dynamic talent that can inject life into the locker room & hope into the fanbase. The best way to do that is getting as high in the Lottery as possible. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3nlKz9P – 12:00 PM