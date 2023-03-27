76ers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

76ers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

76ers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 27, 2023- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,071,365 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,226,773 per win

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home