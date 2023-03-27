76ers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,071,365 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,226,773 per win
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
