Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram was named Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/Pa8C7mta2n – 3:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
NBA says Brandon Ingram in the Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown
were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown this season:
27.0 PPG
7.0 RPG
1.1 SPG
Highest scoring 2nd option in the league. pic.twitter.com/HVqkv4POMU – 2:38 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum missed out on $32 million because of the NBA’s archaic position designations in All-NBA voting. And now position looms large as Jaylen Brown vies for a spot that would open the door to his super max extension this summer.
trib.al/V0RutUy – 9:55 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
All weekend I got asked about Jaylen Brown and if the Pistons have a real chance at landing him if he were to become available this summer.
So I wrote about it.
(You can still get a sub for $1 inside the story! Access to everything, not just Pistons.)
theathletic.com/4348472/2023/0… – 8:41 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ POSTGAME POD 75: ALL-JAYLEN
All-NBA. All-Mask. All Jaylen Brown on this podcast.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk
pic.twitter.com/MCQ2lKscTP – 8:37 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Malcolm Brogdon believes Jaylen Brown will get an All-NBA nod. My man @FredKatz’s poll suggested Brown has a real chance to get one.
My story on a potential honor that would have ramifications on Boston’s future. Subscribe through this link for $1/month: theathletic.com/4350913/2023/0… – 3:45 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Jaylen Brown has been the Celtics’ masked superhero since the break, and now he has the team back on track bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/26/kar… – 11:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown made 18 shots Sunday night.
He and Jayson Tatum (Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington) are the only Celtics to do that in regulation in the last 25 years.
The last Celtic to make more without overtime?
Antoine Walker went 21-for-36 in January of 1998, also in Washington. – 10:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown only has to wear his protective mask a few more days but some motherly advice may change that masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said his cheek isn’t fully healed, but that it takes 6 weeks for the cartilage to grow back to make it safe to take contact, but another 6 after that for it to fully heal. Said he had a few more days until he doesn’t need the mask, but his mom says it stays for now. – 9:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his mask: My mom wants me to keep wearing it so I probably will – 9:23 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown said he got hit in the face a couple times in today’s win over the Spurs. One of the hits led to a bloody nose. “It is what it is.” – 9:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said he took a few shots to the face and one of them made his nose bleed. Said he complained to the refs but “It is what it is.” – 9:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown’s playmaking: “His decisionmaking and reads have gotten a lot better. It’s a credit to him.” – 8:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jaylen Brown’s third 40-point game of the season leads the C’s to a W ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IkSumZ09XG – 8:15 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs go cold in Boston, fall 137-93
Collins: 21p, 7r, 4a
Branham: 15p
Tre: 11p, 5r, 4a, 3s
Mamu: 13p, 5r, 3a
Devin: 9p, 5r, 4a
Romeo: 8p, 2r, 2s
Jaylen Brown: 41p, 13r
Derrick White: 19p, 8r, 2a, 1s, 2b
Spurs shot 8-36 (22%) from three. – 8:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown today:
41 PTS
13 REB
+28
First Celtic to reach those numbers since Paul Pierce in 2002. pic.twitter.com/ty7eWl5hsG – 8:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
41 points, 13 rebounds, 1 standing ovation for Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/B6PQFV5hiW – 8:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown gets a standing ovation as he checks out for the night with 41 points on 16/19 shooting from 2.
The only Celtics to hit at least 15 twos and shoot +80% on them are Jayeln 2x, Bird 4x, McHale 2x, Hayward, Lewis, McAdoo, Kevin Gamble & Bill Sharman, per @Stathead – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Standing ovation for Jaylen Brown
41 PTS 13 REB 3 AST on 18/29 FG, 16/19 2PT. pic.twitter.com/D6a2XjxRw3 – 7:59 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
As soon as Jaylen Brown got that 40-piece wing dinner Joe Mazzulla looked down the bench and shouted for Mike Muscala.
Jaylen exits to a standing ovation and waves to the crowd. #solidgame – 7:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Standing ovation for Jaylen Brown as he exits the game with 41 pts and 13 rebs in 36 min. #Celtics #Spurs – 7:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown gets his 41 points and Mike Muscala immediately heads to scorer’s table to take him out. Big ovation for Garden crowd for a dominant effort for Brown. – 7:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jaylen Brown with 36 points in 3 quarters
BOS by 19 pic.twitter.com/oKCyPNRD7X – 7:48 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
We’re really running out of creative ways to say “Wow, Jaylen Brown is good” since the All-Star break. – 7:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
30 point game for Jaylen Brown
Celtics by 18 pic.twitter.com/aejXDs2ZHR – 7:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown’s had a good scoring game obviously but gotta clean up the turnovers. That’s 5 on him now. – 7:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jaylen Brown leads Celtics with 23 points on 10 of 16.
It’s his 8th game in a row with 20-plus. In that span, which included a season-best 43 against Houston on March 13, he’s averaging nearly 30 points per game. – 7:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Meanwhile Jaylen Brown has 21 points in the first half, with 18 in the paint pic.twitter.com/1mCTFyUfzO – 6:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown’s now 9-9 on 2s today after that dunk. He’s up to 21 points now. – 6:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Apparently the peripheral vision is so bad on Jaylen Brown’s mask that he tried to elbow check Tre Jones and accidentally just hit him right in the face. Easy flagrant call after the review. – 6:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown’s offensive foul upgraded to a Flagrant 1 for extending the arm to the face – 6:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown with an extremely on-brand shooting line so far:
1/6 from 3
6/6 at the rim
Brown went from one of the league’s best contested deep shooters to just being a paint-scoring machine this year. – 6:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Some notes from @ESPNStatsInfo and Second Spectrum on Point BI:
– Brandon Ingram has brought the ball up 52 times in the last two games; his most in a 2-game span this season per SS
– BI has 45 assists in his last 5 games; most over any 5-game span in his career – 6:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are 10-11 on 2s and 3-14 on 3s. Jaylen Brown’s 6-6 on 2s and 1-6 on 3s. – 6:33 PM
Celtics are 10-11 on 2s and 3-14 on 3s. Jaylen Brown’s 6-6 on 2s and 1-6 on 3s. – 6:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Spurs came to play and they’re up 32-30 on the Celtics after the 1st quarter. Jaylen Brown has 15 points on 7-12 shooting. Spurs shooting 51.9%. – 6:32 PM
Spurs came to play and they’re up 32-30 on the Celtics after the 1st quarter. Jaylen Brown has 15 points on 7-12 shooting. Spurs shooting 51.9%. – 6:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown hit in the face by Romeo Langford and claps his hands at the no-call. Clearly hurt, or messed with his mask. Still talking to Lauren Holtkamp. – 6:29 PM
Jaylen Brown hit in the face by Romeo Langford and claps his hands at the no-call. Clearly hurt, or messed with his mask. Still talking to Lauren Holtkamp. – 6:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It took 7 and a half minutes for someone other than Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart to score for Boston – 6:22 PM
It took 7 and a half minutes for someone other than Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart to score for Boston – 6:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown already has 13 points on 6-7 shooting in 6:30 of action. – 6:21 PM
Jaylen Brown already has 13 points on 6-7 shooting in 6:30 of action. – 6:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Haven’t heard anything more real than Marcus Smart saying Jaylen Brown would be the first to go in a zombie apocalypse because he’d try to sit down and talk things out with the zombies – 6:19 PM
Haven’t heard anything more real than Marcus Smart saying Jaylen Brown would be the first to go in a zombie apocalypse because he’d try to sit down and talk things out with the zombies – 6:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown has all 6 of the Celtics’ points to start this one. – 6:13 PM
Jaylen Brown has all 6 of the Celtics’ points to start this one. – 6:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III unlocked! How the Pelicans found offense without Zion Williamson
youtube.com/watch?v=I4W9B1… pic.twitter.com/WydWm9dZDW – 4:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Thirteen days after hitting nine 3s, Trey Murphy one-upped himself. He made 10 3s against the Clippers.
Murphy is flirting with 50/40/90 splits. “He’s the best shooter on the team,” Brandon Ingram said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:03 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans beating the Clippers 131-110 might have been the most satisfying win of the season.
Brandon Ingram was the best player on the floor. Trey Murphy looked like the best shooter in the league. And Herb Jones shut down a super hot Kawhi Leonard. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/26/2365… pic.twitter.com/BiDEHZVHZu – 10:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This appears to be the play that caused Kawhi Leonard’s facial injury. Brandon Ingram hits Leonard across the nose: no bucket, no call. Shades of Tuesday night when Kawhi got a tech.
When Kawhi missed this shot, he was 3/10 FGs. He missed 5 of 6 from there and exited mid-3rdQ. pic.twitter.com/HZQR76fDSN – 2:44 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram’s last two games:
62 points
23 assists
15 rebounds
22/45 FG
4/11 3P
14/14 FT
1 turnover – 1:15 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans roll in wire-to-wire fashion, beating Clippers by 131-110 margin. Starting forwards Trey Murphy and Brandon Ingram tally 32 points apiece, with Murphy draining 10 threes and Ingram dishing career-best 13 assists. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: on.nba.com/3KaSpMy pic.twitter.com/rMafrUybz1 – 12:56 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 131, Clippers 110
Brandon Ingram: 32 points, 13 assists
Trey Murphy: 32 points (10 of 12 on 3s)
New Orleans has won 4 in a row. Best win since…..? – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans get back to .500 at 37-37 with 131-110 win over Clippers.
LA drops to 39-36, and that loss column gets even tighter in the West.
Big concerns for LA: a defense that broke under the weight of Trey Murphy/Brandon Ingram, the seriousness of Kawhi Leonard’s injury. – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brandon Ingram last 2 games:
23 assists
1 turnover pic.twitter.com/yaipAWEMPf – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brandon Ingram tonight:
32 PTS
13 AST
1 TOV
3-5 3P
Averaging 30 PPG in his last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/16nf8kkYCb – 12:38 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram with 13 assists. Run the offense through him, get him in advantageous spots, and the other looks will come. Pelicans looking like they did last year – 12:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game is looking over. Pelicans up 109-88 with 9:37 left to play.
Apparently, Kawhi Leonard took an elbow to the face from Brandon Ingram. Still not on court area. – 12:23 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram joins Chris Paul as the only players in franchise history to go back-to-back games with 30+ points and 10+ assists. – 12:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are challenging Robert Covington foul that prevented a shot clock violation.
Looks like Brandon Ingram injured right hand on last possession. – 12:09 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram just notched his third double-double of the season after dishing his 10th assist, a pass out to CJ McCollum for 3.
Did you know that when BI goes for 10 or more assists, he’s never lost? (2-0 w/ Lakers, 7-0 w/ Pelicans) – 12:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans lead 79-63 with 8:18 left in 3rd quarter.
Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III have 44 points on 16/26 FGs, 10/12 3s. BI also has 9 assists without a turnover. – 11:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones steal to Brandon Ingram midrange make. Things you love to see – 11:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Ingram is shooting the first FTs of the game for Pelicans with 9:16 left in 3rd quarter.
Pelicans built an 11-point lead without the free throw line. – 11:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
In between Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum jerseys. New Orleans is the freaking best – 11:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans taking a 68-56 lead into halftime. Great start and then the Pels bounced back nicely several times after the Clippers had grabbed momentum.
Brandon Ingram was a surgeon (17 points, 8 assists) and Trey Murphy, a sniper (20 points, 6-of-7 3-pointers). – 11:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy hit six 3s in the first half. Brandon Ingram assisted on five of them. Connection between those two was great. Pels have a 12-point lead on Clippers. – 11:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr running a pick-and-roll just brought back the Lakers’ youth movement nostalgia – 11:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram’s last two 1st quarters:
31 points
8 rebounds
11 assists
11-21 FG
3-5 3PT
0 turnovers – 11:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
End of first qtr and it’s Pelicans 37, Clippers 26.
Brandon Ingram with 14 pts on 6-11 shooting. TMurphy with 12 points after making all 4 of his 3-pters. – 11:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans sunk 9 3s in the first quarter. They’ve failed to hit 9 3s in a *game* 20 times this season. Brandon Ingram has 14. Trey Murphy with 12. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2:36 left in first quarter
It’s Brandon Ingram+Trey Murphy III 23*, LA Clippers 20
*Non-BI/Trey Pelicans have added 8 points – 10:56 PM
2:36 left in first quarter
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Along with Brandon Ingram, how about Trey Murphy’s start?!? He’s 4-4 from 3-point range for 12 points! – 10:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram playing like a top 10 player out of the gates has propelled the Pelicans to a 25-18 lead over the Clippers. BI, with 11 points and 3 assists, has accounted for 18 of New Orleans’ 25. – 10:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram picking up where he left off Thursday. Scored/assisted on Pels first 16 points of the game. – 10:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram trying to get off to a fast start again tonight. He’s accounted for each of the Pels’ first four baskets (6 points, 1 assist) as they’ve jumped out to an 8-0 start on the Clips.
Pace has been good again for the Pels too. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Welp, so much for the night game mattering.
Brandon Ingram is back in here against the Clippers for the first time since last April’s Play-In. And the machete is out: 6 points, 3/4 FGs.
8-0 Pelicans run to start the game. LA timeout after 128 seconds. – 10:44 PM
Welp, so much for the night game mattering.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brandon Ingram to the cup. Brandon Ingram for a pull-up. Brandon Ingram for a pull-up. It’s 8-0 Pelicans. Clippers timeout. – 10:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 10:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans starting CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas (8-10 with that lineup)
LA starting Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac for second time – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Pelicans at LA for Saturday night.
First Brandon Ingram vs Kawhi Leonard game in more than 2 years. Pelicans have a surplus of options to defend Kawhi, and will be aggressively looking to force turnovers to protect league-worst rim protection. pic.twitter.com/R5Ef9LFYNJ – 2:09 PM
Justin Kubatko: Jaylen Brown last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 13 REB ✅ 18-29 FG Brown now has eight career 40-point games, tying Tom Heinsohn for the fifth-most such games in @celtics history. It’s his third 40p/10r game, tying Sam Jones for fifth in franchise history. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 27, 2023
“I feel great,” Brown said. “I’m on a 50-win team right now that you can’t take for granted. Tonight was the 50th win. And right now I’m focused on helping to lead my team for another playoff run. In terms of speculation, et cetera, I can’t speculate on anything above what I’m doing right now. I think sometimes when people write articles they get taken out of context especially when writers have their own agendas or whatever. So for me personally, I’m thinking about clarifying some of the things that have been recently said. But other than that, I’m just focused on my team. I’m focused on playing basketball and winning games.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
Brian Robb: Malcolm Brogdon on Jaylen Brown: “He’s going to make All-NBA this year.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 26, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Brandon Ingram last night: ✅ 32 PTS ✅ 13 AST ✅ 12-22 FG ✅ 3-5 3P ✅ 5-5 FT Ingram became just the second player in @PelicansNBA history to record back-to-back 30-point, 10-assist games, joining Chris Paul (Jan. 3 & 6, 2009). Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 26, 2023
Will Guillory: Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans. He returns to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / March 14, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 13, 2023