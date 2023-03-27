Live stream: Bucks 57, Pistons 51

The Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) play against the Detroit Pistons (16-58) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 57, Detroit Pistons 51 (Half)
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bucks 57, Pistons 51. Detroit closed the half with an 11-2 run, and are only down six despite shooting 36% overall and 3-12 from 3. Pistons have an advantage in offensive rebounds (8-4) and second chance points (10-1). – 8:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Bucks 57, #Pistons 51.
Ivey: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Duren: 10 pts, 6 rebs
Hayes: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pistons end the first half on an 11-2 run and the #Bucks lead 57-51 at the break. – 8:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pulling up from distance🎯
@IveyJaden | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/MyjzdsQ0SI – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Bucks 57, Pistons 51. Could be much, much worse considering Detroit has shooting splits of 36/25/63.
Duren with 10 points and 6 rebounds – 8:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren splits the free throws to extend Detroit’s run to 9-0. Pistons, somehow, are only down 55-49. They’ve strung together a few good defensive possessions in a row – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons cut their deficit to six after a Liver jumper and some good Livers/Bagley defense leads to a Duren free throw. – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons shooting numbers thus far:
Wiseman: 2-8 overall
Hayes: 1-8
Joseph: 0-5
Hampton: 1-5
Bagley: 1-4
The team: 14-45 (31.1%) – 8:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Around the horn & Jevon finishes for three!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/XWK9ZUvWBm – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey now has three fouls with 6:48 to go in the first half.
The #Bucks lead 45-37. – 7:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says he isn’t disappointed that Joel Embiid isn’t playing tonight and that the Sixers aren’t at full strength. He says it’s all about the Nuggets coming with the right mindset and continuing how they played against Milwaukee. – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shot 50% overall but just 3 for 12 from behind the three-point line in the first quarter.
They lead the #Pistons 31-27, who picked up 7 points off 5 offensive rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 31, #Pistons 27.
Ivey: 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Duren: 5 pts, 4 rebs
Omoruyi: 5 pts – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 31, Pistons 27. Milwaukee shot 50%, Detroit only 33.3%. Pistons were helped by grabbing 5 offensive rebounds for 7 second-chance points, and the Bucks shooting just 3-12 from 3. – 7:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Bucks 31, Pistons 27.
Omoruyi, Duren and Ivey: 5p each
Livers and Duren: 4 rebounds – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Obviously the Bucks are without two of the best players in the league, but Detroit does have a little bit of pop in this first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Pistons 24-21 with 2:22 to go in the first quarter. Brook Lopez has 9 points. – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris behind-the-back to Bobby for the finish. pic.twitter.com/iJQiLoEE8L – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles is the #Bucks sixth man tonight. Milwaukee leads 11-7 in the early going. – 7:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez passed @andrewbogut for No. 4 on the #Bucks all-time blocks list with that rejection of James Wiseman’s dunk attempt. – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 7-2 to start. Jaden Ivey with a pair of jumpers. – 7:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Monday night starters in the Motor City📍
🔹@Killian Hayes
🔹@Jaden Ivey
🔹@isaiah__02
🔹@Marvin Bagley
🔹@James Wiseman
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/TXRvCfk0NS – 7:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter and Bobby Portis are getting starts for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Pistons.
They join Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton. – 6:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another note on #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, who is not with the team tonight for personal reasons. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was unsure if Holiday will rejoin the team in Indiana for Wednesday’s game. – 6:40 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Bucks return to the venue where it all started to turn around, hear whats sparked their recent success from Assistant Coach Blaine Mueller and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/S271C – 6:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks and Pistons are meeting for the fourth and final time this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/49yptxwlaQ – 6:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in DET.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vUU21g3Mak – 6:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/h3H4OpdPKU – 5:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Disappointed we won’t get to see Jokic vs Embiid tonight in Denver, especially after seeing Jokic go for 31 and 11 against Giannis, Brook Lopez and the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Vm5zs8LL1C – 5:44 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On today’s @lockedonlions Podcast: Dan seems to squash this Lamar to Detroit talk. Mock Draft Monday with a DT and TE coming here. #firstlisten. MAR 27.
Audio: megaphone.link/LKN3736582926
Video: youtube.com/watch?v=yiLTQh… pic.twitter.com/YqN2yjO0AG – 5:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter & Brook added 21 points in the 150-130 win over the Pistons on January 23, 2023.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/0AmZlr9GyO – 5:41 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Jrue Holiday is not currently with the team. His status for Wednesday in Indianapolis is uncertain – 5:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Jrue Holiday was the only All-Star he voted for who sent him a Thank You letter. – 5:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Casey about Isaiah Stewart being the one big who can comfortably play alongside any of the others on the roster: He said Stew is the one who can do that. Wants to learn the next two weeks which two of the current three healthy play best together. – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I asked Casey if it puts pressure on the other bigs to shoot the 3 as Isaiah Stewart has this season. Said he eventually sees all of Duren, Stewart and Bagley being able to space the floor but doesn’t want to rush the process. “We want to make sure we maximize their strengths.” – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With two weeks left in the season, Casey said he still wants to look at two-big combinations and figure out how to maximize spacing with those groups and find ways to score. Acknowledged it’s tougher with all of the Pistons’ top 3-point shooters on the injury report. – 5:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics could be at full strength when they take on the Wizards tomorrow. More importantly, that’s good news for Thursday’s game against the Bucks with the C’s still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the East.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:51 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
HOOPSHYPE RESEARCH
LeBron James’ teams spent 9.76 percent more in player salaries than the league average during his time in the NBA.
That would still put him behind Shaq, Kobe, Curry and Dirk… but way ahead of Giannis, Harden and Duncan. pic.twitter.com/xI9EV96r4E – 4:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
📍This file for pregame updates on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday (along with Jae Crowder and Goran Dragić) before the #Bucks v. #Pistons
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bucks set to visit Detroit with Goran Dragic available, but Giannis Antetokounmpo on the sidelines #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 30.5 points in the first quarter? – 3:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 30.5 points in the first quarter?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ZqzxAn7l0W – 3:02 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Both Bucks-Nuggets games this season had one team on a back-to-back.
Bucks-Celtics on Thursday — one of the most important games of the regular season with the two title contenders everyone trusted most before the season — features the Bucks playing their fifth game in 7 days. – 2:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Team up with Joey Chestnut to conquer the coney! Join Joey on 4/4 as he gobbles down coney dogs, where each one eaten will contribute towards a donation to fight food insecurity. Do you have what it takes?
Enter now⬇️
gf.fan/pistons/joeych… pic.twitter.com/qSuph8ZELs – 2:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Monster dunks, big blocks, & acrobatic plays all in a week’s worth.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/NIQ0EAFeBl – 2:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday ruled out for #Bucks vs. #Pistons jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Pistons with right knee soreness. – 1:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Find the Bucks ticket plan that works for your schedule.
https://t.co/HQ5KEz3Kb4 pic.twitter.com/guhwlxlRts – 1:01 PM
