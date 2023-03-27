Live stream: Bulls 34, Clippers 39

The Chicago Bulls (36-38) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Chicago Bulls 34, Los Angeles Clippers 39 (Q2 08:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📶
Westbrook & bench lineup ties game at 34 2 minutes into 2nd quarter. Westbrook has 4 assists already, including a Plumlee BLOB and a TMann 3 – 11:14 PM
📶
Westbrook & bench lineup ties game at 34 2 minutes into 2nd quarter. Westbrook has 4 assists already, including a Plumlee BLOB and a TMann 3 – 11:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ZACH AT THE BUZZER ❗️
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/5QnkG8ntJO – 11:10 PM
ZACH AT THE BUZZER ❗️
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/5QnkG8ntJO – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m not sure who is on Twitter to see this, but LA has a 16-13 lead on Bulls to start first 5 minutes. Starting lineup doing the job early, with a bucket from all 5 starters. – 11:10 PM
I’m not sure who is on Twitter to see this, but LA has a 16-13 lead on Bulls to start first 5 minutes. Starting lineup doing the job early, with a bucket from all 5 starters. – 11:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Peep the SHOT 🥶
@DeMar_DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/8UHXR5selq – 11:08 PM
Peep the SHOT 🥶
@DeMar_DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/8UHXR5selq – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls lead LA 32-27 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams made 4 3s. But that possession battle. Bulls up 3-0 on off. rebounds, 4-2 on takeaways.
Nikola Vucevic has 6 points, 3/5 FGs, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 11:07 PM
Bulls lead LA 32-27 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams made 4 3s. But that possession battle. Bulls up 3-0 on off. rebounds, 4-2 on takeaways.
Nikola Vucevic has 6 points, 3/5 FGs, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 11:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Bulls 32, Clippers 27
Kawhi shoots 2-4 for 5 points. Ty Lue wanted a strong start and the Clippers came out hard before seeing their lead fall apart late.
Bulls 4/7 from 3. – 11:06 PM
End of 1: Bulls 32, Clippers 27
Kawhi shoots 2-4 for 5 points. Ty Lue wanted a strong start and the Clippers came out hard before seeing their lead fall apart late.
Bulls 4/7 from 3. – 11:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Show up, Show out 😮💨
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Ay4vIdNvmB – 11:04 PM
Show up, Show out 😮💨
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Ay4vIdNvmB – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The feed, the finish!
Mann ➡️ Zu pic.twitter.com/wX5CkYl8vA – 11:01 PM
The feed, the finish!
Mann ➡️ Zu pic.twitter.com/wX5CkYl8vA – 11:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Suns up 11. Unless something changes, that Kings clinch scenario is over.
Forget the Clippers game. Kings gotta go get this one tonight. Don’t let anyone else do the work for you. – 10:59 PM
Suns up 11. Unless something changes, that Kings clinch scenario is over.
Forget the Clippers game. Kings gotta go get this one tonight. Don’t let anyone else do the work for you. – 10:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tough.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/hk51HTFLlj – 10:58 PM
Tough.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/hk51HTFLlj – 10:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
All gas, no brakes.
@Patrick Beverley | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/ayZQBaUQAu – 10:50 PM
All gas, no brakes.
@Patrick Beverley | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/ayZQBaUQAu – 10:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Russ rocking the baby after scoring on Pat Bev.
All is right in the world ✌️
pic.twitter.com/ITtSxpy1N4 – 10:49 PM
Russ rocking the baby after scoring on Pat Bev.
All is right in the world ✌️
pic.twitter.com/ITtSxpy1N4 – 10:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Westbrook vs. Pat Bev. Back to the future.
youtube.com/live/lbuyjpa-E… pic.twitter.com/BWY0oEwvz7 – 10:44 PM
Westbrook vs. Pat Bev. Back to the future.
youtube.com/live/lbuyjpa-E… pic.twitter.com/BWY0oEwvz7 – 10:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Russell Westbrook opens the game by drawing a foul off Beverley and topping it off with a rock-the-baby celly. So that’s how we’re starting this one in LA. – 10:42 PM
Russell Westbrook opens the game by drawing a foul off Beverley and topping it off with a rock-the-baby celly. So that’s how we’re starting this one in LA. – 10:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russ just made his first shot, drawing a foul on Pat Bev, and rocked the baby. – 10:42 PM
Russ just made his first shot, drawing a foul on Pat Bev, and rocked the baby. – 10:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If #Bulls beat Clippers tonight, they’ll create a three-way tie for 8-9-10 in East with ATL & TOR.
Bulls can clinch season series with Hawks with a win next week at UC; they’ve already lost season series to Raptors – 10:18 PM
If #Bulls beat Clippers tonight, they’ll create a three-way tie for 8-9-10 in East with ATL & TOR.
Bulls can clinch season series with Hawks with a win next week at UC; they’ve already lost season series to Raptors – 10:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Wi-Fi at Crypto is ominously bad tonight, so in-game updates from Clips-Bulls will be on the lighter side. – 10:14 PM
The Wi-Fi at Crypto is ominously bad tonight, so in-game updates from Clips-Bulls will be on the lighter side. – 10:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/27
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
CHI
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Patrick Beverley – 10:04 PM
STARTERS 3/27
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
CHI
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Patrick Beverley – 10:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The starting 5️⃣ taking the floor tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/KPHIGmHmkS – 10:00 PM
The starting 5️⃣ taking the floor tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/KPHIGmHmkS – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is out for tonight’s game in Los Angeles, per Bulls PR.
He warmed up for the game but couldn’t go. Billy said he’ll be dealing with this injury — which is on the top of the arch of his left foot — for the rest of the season. – 9:56 PM
Alex Caruso is out for tonight’s game in Los Angeles, per Bulls PR.
He warmed up for the game but couldn’t go. Billy said he’ll be dealing with this injury — which is on the top of the arch of his left foot — for the rest of the season. – 9:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso now officially out for tonight’s game. Foot did not respond well in warm-ups. – 9:56 PM
Alex Caruso now officially out for tonight’s game. Foot did not respond well in warm-ups. – 9:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the “Noise Canceling” Kobe 1s. pic.twitter.com/4eBG0XwA9R – 9:51 PM
DeMar in the “Noise Canceling” Kobe 1s. pic.twitter.com/4eBG0XwA9R – 9:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Giving the people what they want 👀😌 pic.twitter.com/6wFRFgy2qk – 9:41 PM
Giving the people what they want 👀😌 pic.twitter.com/6wFRFgy2qk – 9:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It just got a whole lot colder in LA 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XkXQVSHV4X – 9:22 PM
It just got a whole lot colder in LA 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XkXQVSHV4X – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says that when Norman Powell returns, it will be a 9-man rotation. – 8:58 PM
T Lue says that when Norman Powell returns, it will be a 9-man rotation. – 8:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
How Pat Bev has allowed Zach LaVine to get back to what he does best … score the damn basketball.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/2… – 8:52 PM
How Pat Bev has allowed Zach LaVine to get back to what he does best … score the damn basketball.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/2… – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum will start tonight with Eric Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard vs Bulls – 8:51 PM
Nicolas Batum will start tonight with Eric Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard vs Bulls – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Told that Norm Powell (left shoulder) will be traveling with the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip and is expected to play during it at some point. – 8:43 PM
Told that Norm Powell (left shoulder) will be traveling with the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip and is expected to play during it at some point. – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Updates:
Norman Powell will be on Southwest Division and is expected to play.
Brandon Boston Jr. will also be on trip, limited to return to basketball activities. – 8:43 PM
Updates:
Norman Powell will be on Southwest Division and is expected to play.
Brandon Boston Jr. will also be on trip, limited to return to basketball activities. – 8:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
One stat has jumped off the page for DeMar DeRozan this month — his average 3-point shooting volume has doubled since the All-Star break.
Took a look at what’s causing DeMar to pull the trigger from deep more often: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:32 PM
One stat has jumped off the page for DeMar DeRozan this month — his average 3-point shooting volume has doubled since the All-Star break.
Took a look at what’s causing DeMar to pull the trigger from deep more often: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley got here to Crypto Arena early and spent some time catching up with familiar faces from the Clippers pic.twitter.com/UuNL03Y91E – 8:27 PM
Patrick Beverley got here to Crypto Arena early and spent some time catching up with familiar faces from the Clippers pic.twitter.com/UuNL03Y91E – 8:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A full receiving line of Clippers greet Pat Beverley on the court before warmups, from assistants, strength coaches and former teammates such as Terance Mann. – 8:07 PM
A full receiving line of Clippers greet Pat Beverley on the court before warmups, from assistants, strength coaches and former teammates such as Terance Mann. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today’s vibe check presented by STRETCH ZU. pic.twitter.com/SvvL4qANXS – 7:59 PM
Today’s vibe check presented by STRETCH ZU. pic.twitter.com/SvvL4qANXS – 7:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
With former Wheaton South hoops standout now VP with the @LAClippers Scott Sonnenberg. pic.twitter.com/uSE3nRM2FO – 6:45 PM
With former Wheaton South hoops standout now VP with the @LAClippers Scott Sonnenberg. pic.twitter.com/uSE3nRM2FO – 6:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for tonight’s DTLA contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:30 PM
Get dialed in for tonight’s DTLA contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
5 hours before tip @chicagobulls @LAClippers @670TheScore @Audacy @chicagobulls radio network 9:15 CT pre Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call Fired up The streaking Bulls have won 7 of 9. pic.twitter.com/p1BNh0d3Gm – 5:39 PM
5 hours before tip @chicagobulls @LAClippers @670TheScore @Audacy @chicagobulls radio network 9:15 CT pre Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call Fired up The streaking Bulls have won 7 of 9. pic.twitter.com/p1BNh0d3Gm – 5:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Here’s a disposable photo of Zach, Woo, Carlik, and Derrick 📸 pic.twitter.com/c8SqTWH7kC – 5:28 PM
Here’s a disposable photo of Zach, Woo, Carlik, and Derrick 📸 pic.twitter.com/c8SqTWH7kC – 5:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are 4-6 when Marcus Morris Sr. does not play this season. That includes a 4-4 record with Kawhi and/or PG playing. – 5:09 PM
The Clippers are 4-6 when Marcus Morris Sr. does not play this season. That includes a 4-4 record with Kawhi and/or PG playing. – 5:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
8. Bulls were 14/31 from 3P range (45.2%), another hot shooting night in addition to success in transition and moving ball (32-to-9 ast/tov ratio)
Aside from PHI games, been on a heater. 41.4% from 3 in last 8 games (1st in NBA in that time), making 12.9 (9th) of 31.1 a/g (22nd) pic.twitter.com/ytbavk5Zfc – 4:57 PM
8. Bulls were 14/31 from 3P range (45.2%), another hot shooting night in addition to success in transition and moving ball (32-to-9 ast/tov ratio)
Aside from PHI games, been on a heater. 41.4% from 3 in last 8 games (1st in NBA in that time), making 12.9 (9th) of 31.1 a/g (22nd) pic.twitter.com/ytbavk5Zfc – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
9. Perfect dagger. No notes
Bulls are now 10-5 since signing Patrick Beverley — 12th in offense, 2nd in defense, 4th in net rating
10 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl in this one
🤷 pic.twitter.com/1expZhUcj8 – 4:57 PM
9. Perfect dagger. No notes
Bulls are now 10-5 since signing Patrick Beverley — 12th in offense, 2nd in defense, 4th in net rating
10 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl in this one
🤷 pic.twitter.com/1expZhUcj8 – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
7. Two game-changing charges
• Coby takes spill trying to get offensive foul on LeBron, recovers to be in position to draw charge on Reaves. Then hits a 3P next possession
• Amid 8-0 Lakers run, Caruso steps in front of LeBron to draw charge, stop a fastbreak
Winning plays pic.twitter.com/ZFkGGIiDd6 – 4:57 PM
7. Two game-changing charges
• Coby takes spill trying to get offensive foul on LeBron, recovers to be in position to draw charge on Reaves. Then hits a 3P next possession
• Amid 8-0 Lakers run, Caruso steps in front of LeBron to draw charge, stop a fastbreak
Winning plays pic.twitter.com/ZFkGGIiDd6 – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. each made impacts in ramped-up roles after Vucevic ejection
• Drummond: Finished with 12 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl, +20. Included contact lay-in and two FTs to close Q3
• DJJ: Hit two 3s and grabbed 4 reb in 15 second-half minutes, closed game at C pic.twitter.com/jhFQKzuFY8 – 4:57 PM
6. Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. each made impacts in ramped-up roles after Vucevic ejection
• Drummond: Finished with 12 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl, +20. Included contact lay-in and two FTs to close Q3
• DJJ: Hit two 3s and grabbed 4 reb in 15 second-half minutes, closed game at C pic.twitter.com/jhFQKzuFY8 – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. This wasn’t as prolific a DeRozan game as his 38-spot @ LAL in Nov 2021. 17 pts (7-13 FG), 10 ast
But this 8-point spurt to open Q4 was huge. Helped stave off one of many Lakers runs
DeRozan has made multiple 3s in 5 of Bulls’ last 7 games pic.twitter.com/dEjeG6PFMq – 4:57 PM
5. This wasn’t as prolific a DeRozan game as his 38-spot @ LAL in Nov 2021. 17 pts (7-13 FG), 10 ast
But this 8-point spurt to open Q4 was huge. Helped stave off one of many Lakers runs
DeRozan has made multiple 3s in 5 of Bulls’ last 7 games pic.twitter.com/dEjeG6PFMq – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
LaVine is now averaging 30.3 ppg, 4.8 apg and shooting 53.5/45.2/88.3 (66.2% TS) in March
Hasn’t missed a game since 11/6. Already set new single-season career-high for minutes played
And since 12/1: Here is a side-by-side of his numbers compared to All-Star season in ’20-21… pic.twitter.com/uKjxC2AfZA – 4:57 PM
LaVine is now averaging 30.3 ppg, 4.8 apg and shooting 53.5/45.2/88.3 (66.2% TS) in March
Hasn’t missed a game since 11/6. Already set new single-season career-high for minutes played
And since 12/1: Here is a side-by-side of his numbers compared to All-Star season in ’20-21… pic.twitter.com/uKjxC2AfZA – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. LaVine remains in unapologetic attack mode. Set the tone with a handful of early drives, later got downhill in two key Q3 moments to quell a Lakers run
Half of his 32 points came at the rim on 8-for-10 shooting pic.twitter.com/qOS1crrPnu – 4:57 PM
4. LaVine remains in unapologetic attack mode. Set the tone with a handful of early drives, later got downhill in two key Q3 moments to quell a Lakers run
Half of his 32 points came at the rim on 8-for-10 shooting pic.twitter.com/qOS1crrPnu – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Bulls answered a few Lakers runs by pushing pace off turnovers and long rebounds — welcome signs
34 points off (18) turnovers is a season-high. 15-5 fastbreak points advantage. Hit-aheads got team — and Zach LaVine, specifically — a lot of good looks pic.twitter.com/SyQhqLHmhO – 4:57 PM
3. Bulls answered a few Lakers runs by pushing pace off turnovers and long rebounds — welcome signs
34 points off (18) turnovers is a season-high. 15-5 fastbreak points advantage. Hit-aheads got team — and Zach LaVine, specifically — a lot of good looks pic.twitter.com/SyQhqLHmhO – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Lakers closed Q2 on 16-4 run to cut 20-point deficit to 8 at half. Helped by a couple 3s, FT trips
I was ready for the Vucevic ejection, but still completely jarring. Two technical FTs also contributed to a 4-point Lakers possession, which made 14-point Bulls lead 10 pic.twitter.com/YjY1UU5jN2 – 4:57 PM
2. Lakers closed Q2 on 16-4 run to cut 20-point deficit to 8 at half. Helped by a couple 3s, FT trips
I was ready for the Vucevic ejection, but still completely jarring. Two technical FTs also contributed to a 4-point Lakers possession, which made 14-point Bulls lead 10 pic.twitter.com/YjY1UU5jN2 – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. Q1 was mostly back and forth, then Bulls’ DeMar + bench lineup ripped 31-15 run in ~7 mins
By time Lakers called TO, Bulls had 29-8 bench points advantage. In this span:
• Coby: 10 pts, 3 ast
• Drummond: 8 pts, 4 reb (2 offensive), 1 stl
• Ayo & P-Will: 11 pts, 3 3s pic.twitter.com/sXc8ZHP8y3 – 4:57 PM
1. Q1 was mostly back and forth, then Bulls’ DeMar + bench lineup ripped 31-15 run in ~7 mins
By time Lakers called TO, Bulls had 29-8 bench points advantage. In this span:
• Coby: 10 pts, 3 ast
• Drummond: 8 pts, 4 reb (2 offensive), 1 stl
• Ayo & P-Will: 11 pts, 3 3s pic.twitter.com/sXc8ZHP8y3 – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls picked up an impressive win over the Lakers Sunday afternoon — both because of the margin of victory (118-108, led by as many as 21) and the ability they showcased to withstand multiple comeback runs
Here are 9 observations, in thread form… – 4:57 PM
Bulls picked up an impressive win over the Lakers Sunday afternoon — both because of the margin of victory (118-108, led by as many as 21) and the ability they showcased to withstand multiple comeback runs
Here are 9 observations, in thread form… – 4:57 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Redick gives Pat Bev his flowers on helping turn around the Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/27/jj-… – 4:55 PM
Redick gives Pat Bev his flowers on helping turn around the Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/27/jj-… – 4:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wrote earlier today @theathletic about the week ahead for Clippers and the challenges the starting lineup presented — and how opponents were noticing to take advantage.
Clippers won’t have Eric Gordon/Marcus Morris pairing tonight.
theathletic.com/4351086/2023/0… – 4:54 PM
Wrote earlier today @theathletic about the week ahead for Clippers and the challenges the starting lineup presented — and how opponents were noticing to take advantage.
Clippers won’t have Eric Gordon/Marcus Morris pairing tonight.
theathletic.com/4351086/2023/0… – 4:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. (illness) ruled out tonight vs Bulls. He also missed game in Chicago (rib). Luke Kennard was starting in his place for that game.
Kawhi Leonard has only started one game this year without Morris and Paul George: January vs Rockets (Amir Coffey started). – 4:48 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. (illness) ruled out tonight vs Bulls. He also missed game in Chicago (rib). Luke Kennard was starting in his place for that game.
Kawhi Leonard has only started one game this year without Morris and Paul George: January vs Rockets (Amir Coffey started). – 4:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s crew chief in Bulls-Clippers pic.twitter.com/zRdwtiyV6h – 4:44 PM
Tonight’s crew chief in Bulls-Clippers pic.twitter.com/zRdwtiyV6h – 4:44 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers have added Marcus Morris (illness) to those already out — PG and Powell. – 4:36 PM
Clippers have added Marcus Morris (illness) to those already out — PG and Powell. – 4:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. is out tonight with an illness, per the Clippers. – 4:35 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. is out tonight with an illness, per the Clippers. – 4:35 PM