Bulls vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $4,221,249 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,946,292 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

