Bulls vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Chicago Bulls are spending $4,221,249 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,946,292 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 670 The Score
