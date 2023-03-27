Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Monday's game

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Detroit.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday ruled out for #Bucks vs. #Pistons jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Pistons with right knee soreness. – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
MVP race this season:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 55.0 FG%
Jokic
— 25/12/10
— 63.3 FG%
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54.5 FG%
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/v4lFQGDlmo – 11:15 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I continue to believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo at +325 is where the value lies in the MVP race.
I think he’s the best candidate. I also think he’s the “I’m sick of the vitriol” candidate. – 10:17 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Antetokounmpo or Embiid or Jokic? I’m holding a ballot for this year’s NBA MVP race, and my vote goes to …
(By @sportsreiter)
cbssports.com/nba/news/antet… – 9:33 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Weekends with @SwipaCam is up on the Pickaxe and Roll feed. We talked about:
-Nuggets dominate vs Bucks
-Jokić vs Giannis
-Parity in the NBA championship race
-Nuggets vs Sixers preview
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=w06KoO… – 8:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted an injury report earlier this afternoon for Monday’s game in Detroit.
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)
OUT:
Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness) pic.twitter.com/43mmz8YRxf – 5:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Weekends with Swipa YouTube link is up!
Jokić vs Giannis. Nuggets dominate Bucks. Previewing Nuggets vs Sixers. Plus, how many teams can win the title this year?
30 minutes.
youtube.com/watch?v=w06KoO… – 5:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo has to start going to the rim with a sense of viciousness. Look back at that dunk past Giannis earlier in the season, rinse and repeat. – 5:14 PM
That’s a strong argument. But what about Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo? They’ve had great seasons too. AI: Yes, Embiid and Antetokounmpo have had great seasons as well. They are both averaging over 27 points per game, and they are both leading their teams to success. However, I think Jokić has been the most valuable player to his team. The Nuggets are a contender with him, but they are not a playoff team without him. He has made the Nuggets a better team on both ends of the floor. Embiid and Antetokounmpo are both great players, but they have not been as valuable to their teams as Jokić has been to the Nuggets. I think Jokić has done enough to win the MVP award this season. -via The Athletic / March 24, 2023
Malcolm Brogdon on MVP race: I think Joker is probably No. 1 right now. He’s having another incredible superb season, but I think that Giannis and JT are in that conversation as well. I think that they’re both having great seasons. -via Bally Sports / March 21, 2023
When asked if he believes Joel Embiid is worthy of the MVP, Erving said that he is but noted that the competition remains stiff with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. “I think he’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past,” Evring said. “Jokic is formidable. Tremendous numbers and his team was leading the conference for most of the season. So he’s formidable, Giannis is formidable and Luka is formidable. One of those four and it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023