Jalen Brunson remains out against Rockets

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Both Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs #Rockets. – 6:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game Knicks say. – 6:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight vs HOU – 6:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicns guard Jalen Brunson remains a game-time decision to play against the Rockets tonight. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson practices, ‘questionable’ for Knicks-Rockets
Immanuel Quickley said Jalen Brunson looked ‘pretty good’ shooting at practice. From @DenisGorman newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:20 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort leads the NBA with 83 non-charge offensive fouls drawn. Jalen Brunson is second with … 48.
How Dort has mastered the niche move of drawing illegal screens: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks hide Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle but assure everything is all good nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Hey Dallas fans: The Mavericks would have needed a full training camp to effectively implement a system that works to both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s strengths. Blaming him for the losses aint it.
Blaming the FO for not retaining Jalen Brunson, however… 🥴 – 1:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks listing jalen Brunson as questionable for Monday with a sprained right hand. Went through practice today. – 1:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for Monday’s game against Houston. – 12:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jalen Brunson reportedly would’ve signed for $55M with Mavericks, who are paying royally for their mistake
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 3:27 PM
More on this storyline
Stefan Bondy: Good news: Jalen Brunson went through practice today, Tom Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 26, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Jalen Brunson will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 26, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 26, 2023