James Harden ruled out against Nuggets

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Sixers G James Harden (Achilles) has been downgraded to out vs. the Nuggets tonight. He’s targeting a return at home later in the week. Philadelphia is now without both Harden and Joel Embiid vs. Denver.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Joel Embiid ducking Nikola Jokic
James Harden ducking Christian Braun. – 9:08 PM
Joel Embiid ducking Nikola Jokic
James Harden ducking Christian Braun. – 9:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Dewayne Dedmon gets his first start of the season tonight with Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) out.
De’Anthony Melton will start again in place of James Harden (left Achilles soreness). – 9:08 PM
Dewayne Dedmon gets his first start of the season tonight with Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) out.
De’Anthony Melton will start again in place of James Harden (left Achilles soreness). – 9:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers confirm James Harden is out tonight in Denver. And without Embiid, Dewayne Dedmon will start tonight at center. – 9:06 PM
Sixers confirm James Harden is out tonight in Denver. And without Embiid, Dewayne Dedmon will start tonight at center. – 9:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters vs. Denver Nuggets
Harden – Left Achilles Soreness – Out
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Dedmon
Melton
Maxey – 9:06 PM
#Sixers starters vs. Denver Nuggets
Harden – Left Achilles Soreness – Out
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Dedmon
Melton
Maxey – 9:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Dewayne Dedmon and De’Anthony Melton are set to start tonight with Embiid and Harden out for the Sixers – 9:05 PM
Dewayne Dedmon and De’Anthony Melton are set to start tonight with Embiid and Harden out for the Sixers – 9:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No Harden tonight, per @wojespn.
No excuse for the #Nuggets tonight. – 8:58 PM
No Harden tonight, per @wojespn.
No excuse for the #Nuggets tonight. – 8:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Sixers G James Harden (Achilles) has been downgraded to out vs. the Nuggets tonight. He’s targeting a return at home later in the week. Philadelphia is now without both Harden and Joel Embiid vs. Denver. – 8:58 PM
ESPN Sources: Sixers G James Harden (Achilles) has been downgraded to out vs. the Nuggets tonight. He’s targeting a return at home later in the week. Philadelphia is now without both Harden and Joel Embiid vs. Denver. – 8:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said James Harden has felt good over the past couple of days, and that he’ll go through his pregame workout and see how he feels as far as playing tonight. – 8:05 PM
Doc Rivers said James Harden has felt good over the past couple of days, and that he’ll go through his pregame workout and see how he feels as far as playing tonight. – 8:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers med staff says Harden is clear to play, then Doc may play him near 47 minutes total, even if he believes his All NBA point guard is “hurting.”
You can apply the same stuff to Embiid an MVP candidate playing 2ofB2b’s w/calf issue.
What’s the solution here? – 5:24 PM
If the Sixers med staff says Harden is clear to play, then Doc may play him near 47 minutes total, even if he believes his All NBA point guard is “hurting.”
You can apply the same stuff to Embiid an MVP candidate playing 2ofB2b’s w/calf issue.
What’s the solution here? – 5:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid out vs. Nuggets, James Harden returns, Sixers and No. 4 seed youtu.be/HHw3f5fJNLI via @YouTube – 4:50 PM
Joel Embiid out vs. Nuggets, James Harden returns, Sixers and No. 4 seed youtu.be/HHw3f5fJNLI via @YouTube – 4:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
HOOPSHYPE RESEARCH
LeBron James’ teams spent 9.76 percent more in player salaries than the league average during his time in the NBA.
That would still put him behind Shaq, Kobe, Curry and Dirk… but way ahead of Giannis, Harden and Duncan. pic.twitter.com/xI9EV96r4E – 4:37 PM
HOOPSHYPE RESEARCH
LeBron James’ teams spent 9.76 percent more in player salaries than the league average during his time in the NBA.
That would still put him behind Shaq, Kobe, Curry and Dirk… but way ahead of Giannis, Harden and Duncan. pic.twitter.com/xI9EV96r4E – 4:37 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Philadelphia 76ers rule out Joel Embiid but are getting back James Harden in Denver #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers rule out Joel Embiid but are getting back James Harden in Denver #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden post-shootaround workout. pic.twitter.com/Lu4d7RmUns – 2:39 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden post-shootaround workout. pic.twitter.com/Lu4d7RmUns – 2:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The only way to compound the Joel load management bungle here is to play Harden tonight, right? Like 38 tough minutes? And maybe get Tyrese up to 40 min on his 4th game in 6 nights? – 2:14 PM
The only way to compound the Joel load management bungle here is to play Harden tonight, right? Like 38 tough minutes? And maybe get Tyrese up to 40 min on his 4th game in 6 nights? – 2:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden ended his workout by bouncing the ball off the backboard and dunking the put-back. #LooksGoodToPlayFlow #Sixers #DenverNuggets – 2:00 PM
Harden ended his workout by bouncing the ball off the backboard and dunking the put-back. #LooksGoodToPlayFlow #Sixers #DenverNuggets – 2:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden back on the floor at Sixers shootaround in Denver. Danuel House Jr. also getting shots up at the opposite end. pic.twitter.com/MIEa31TIMd – 1:39 PM
James Harden back on the floor at Sixers shootaround in Denver. Danuel House Jr. also getting shots up at the opposite end. pic.twitter.com/MIEa31TIMd – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden post shootaround …. pic.twitter.com/skkeIWKS8N – 1:37 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden post shootaround …. pic.twitter.com/skkeIWKS8N – 1:37 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Mikal Bridges has scored 40+ points in a game twice since arriving in Brooklyn.
He is the 5th player over the last 20 seasons to record multiple 40-pt games with a team he joined midseason:
2020-21 James Harden
2008-09 Jamal Crawford
2006-07 Allen Iverson
2004-05 Vince Carter – 10:13 AM
Mikal Bridges has scored 40+ points in a game twice since arriving in Brooklyn.
He is the 5th player over the last 20 seasons to record multiple 40-pt games with a team he joined midseason:
2020-21 James Harden
2008-09 Jamal Crawford
2006-07 Allen Iverson
2004-05 Vince Carter – 10:13 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If we gave MVP to the scoring champion every year there would be 35-point MVPs and 28-point MVPs.
If we gave MVP to the best two-way player then guys like Steph and Harden would never have won when they clearly deserved to.
We can’t just pretend that every MVP race is the same. – 9:56 AM
If we gave MVP to the scoring champion every year there would be 35-point MVPs and 28-point MVPs.
If we gave MVP to the best two-way player then guys like Steph and Harden would never have won when they clearly deserved to.
We can’t just pretend that every MVP race is the same. – 9:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers’ Joel Embiid unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog.”
Embiid on MVP race, focus on “winning, winning, winning”, James Harden as “best playmaker in the world”, more: theathletic.com/4349057/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
76ers’ Joel Embiid unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog.”
Embiid on MVP race, focus on “winning, winning, winning”, James Harden as “best playmaker in the world”, more: theathletic.com/4349057/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
If Joel Embiid misses the game I’ll eat a basketball.
Jalen McDaniels (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:51 AM
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
If Joel Embiid misses the game I’ll eat a basketball.
Jalen McDaniels (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:51 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 AM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ant started wearing the Harden 7s the game before he sprained his ankle. He was wearing them again tonight before just now kicking them off in the middle of the game — now he’s back to the old pair (some other Adidas). – 10:14 PM
Ant started wearing the Harden 7s the game before he sprained his ankle. He was wearing them again tonight before just now kicking them off in the middle of the game — now he’s back to the old pair (some other Adidas). – 10:14 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Michael Malone have James Harden a lot of credit for how he’s changed his game, saying he’s “checked his ego at the door” this season with how he’s playing. Said he’s been very impressed with both Harden and Tyrese Maxey and how they’ve played, and in particular Maxey of late. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / March 27, 2023
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG James Harden (Achilles) participated in this morning’s shootaround. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / March 27, 2023
Your chemistry with James is apparent — the pick-and-roll is the most dynamic in the NBA. How have you guys developed that level together? Joel Embiid: I don’t think we’ve ever had to have a conversation. I think from the beginning, it was natural. I’d like to believe that I’m a f—ing monster. I got a high basketball IQ, and he does too. So when you have two guys that have high basketball IQs, it’s easier to figure things out. From the beginning when James came here, one thing about me is I’ve gone away from posting up a lot. I allow James to have the ball in his hands a lot because I believe he’s the best playmaker in the league, and he’s going to make my job easier. He’s going to make my teammates’ jobs easy. From the beginning, James has given up a lot. I’ve given up a lot. And it’s worked out great for both of us and the whole team too. We understood we have two guys where you take advantage of what they’re good at. When we put it together, we have a flow. -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023