Joel Embiid: 'I'll be the bad guy, I like being the a--hole anyway'

Joel Embiid: “People always thought that I was crazy when I said this — I really believe that I’m not well-liked. And it’s cool with me, that’s fine. I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog. So that’s fine with me. My thing is, when I leave the game of basketball, I want to make sure that people looked at me as … it’s hard to be the greatest ever because you’ve got to win a bunch of championships and not everyone is lucky to do it because only one team can win and you have to have the right pieces around you … but when I leave the game, I want to make sure that they say: No one was stopping him offensively and defensively, and he was a monster. That’s why I play the game — for the respect. I put in too much work. If you look at the beginning of my career and where I have been taking my game, offensively I’ve become like a guard.”
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
1. Who’s saying there’s no pressure on the guy (singular) that has two MVPs? I’d say there’s plenty of pressure on that guy based on the tenor of the MVP race.
2. That guy has gone further in the playoffs than Embiid.
3. That guy hasn’t had a healthy playoff roster since 2020. pic.twitter.com/uKdz2d7zWU – 9:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers’ Joel Embiid unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog.”
Embiid on MVP race, focus on “winning, winning, winning”, James Harden as “best playmaker in the world”, more: theathletic.com/4349057/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
If Joel Embiid misses the game I’ll eat a basketball.
Jalen McDaniels (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:51 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid faces Nikola Jokić in MVP showdown Monday, but Sixers center’s focus is on the long haul inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAMVP #PhilaUnite #Sixers #DenverNuggets #Denver – 7:37 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 42nd 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is one 30+ point game behind Embiid and Luka for most in the NBA this season. – 9:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:15 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury notes ahead of tomorrow’s game against Philadelphia:
Michael Porter Jr is questionable with left heel injury management
Harden and Embiid are both questionable as well for the Sixers – 7:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) and James Harden (left Achilles soreness) both questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets. – 6:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (calf), PG James Harden ( Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. – 6:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers listed Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. as Questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets – 6:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel house Jr. are questionable for tomorrow night’s matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. – 6:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid:“I’m going to need one [game off] pretty soon. It’s two things. Like I said, it’s all about [being healthy] for the playoffs. You know, like tonight, I was very sloppy. Usually when I’m sluggish and sloppy that means I’m tired…”
] inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… – 6:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine today:
32 PTS
13-19 FG
Only Booker and Embiid have more points this month. pic.twitter.com/YX2wtwZUnd – 5:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 3:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 3:49 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Talking through a pair of losses w/ @EliotShorrParks, where this bad weekend leaves the Sixers, Embiid vs. Jokic on Monday, and more podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 1:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So far in March, Devin Booker trails only Joe Embiid (34.5 PPG) in scoring. In 12 games, Book’s posted:
33.4 PPG
4.8 APG
4.6 RPG
57.9 FG%
44.3 3P%
67.5 TS%
+4.3 point diff. – 1:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid didn’t exactly have a Joel Embiid type of game in Phoenix. Bismack Biyombo explained how they slowed down the MVP front runner. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/26/sun… via @SixersWire – 12:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid attempted 22 free throws Friday, which made me think of Al Horford, who’s attempted 21…all year.
He enters Sunday 2nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (45.7%) and on pace to break the Celtics franchise record…but this is the tradeoff… pic.twitter.com/u3CZJxIlSm – 12:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Man, what a game by Biyombo. Can probably count on your lips how many guys have blocked Embiid’s fadeaway this year, but he gets a piece here. pic.twitter.com/LphsW4Uy3v – 11:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #PhoenixSuns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 10:58 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It’s all about the playoffs. Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don’t care. If I win, good. If I don’t, it’s whatever. That’s not where my focus is.” inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 10:22 AM
“So for me, I also took that approach where I was like, the last few years, I could have probably had one MVP or whatever, and it didn’t happen. I just said I’m not going to focus on that. I’ve gotten to the point where people are used to me and people are putting the type of expectations on me. The only way I’m going to get that respect is by winning a championship. Whatever gets me to the playoffs healthy, that’s what I’ve got to do. Starting off the season not slowly, but one step at a time, building up to this point where I’m playing up to this point and just dominating offensively and defensively, it’s worked out well for me. “When you worry about the right things, which is winning basketball and doing whatever it takes — whatever happens, happens.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
Your chemistry with James is apparent — the pick-and-roll is the most dynamic in the NBA. How have you guys developed that level together? Joel Embiid: I don’t think we’ve ever had to have a conversation. I think from the beginning, it was natural. I’d like to believe that I’m a f—ing monster. I got a high basketball IQ, and he does too. So when you have two guys that have high basketball IQs, it’s easier to figure things out. From the beginning when James came here, one thing about me is I’ve gone away from posting up a lot. I allow James to have the ball in his hands a lot because I believe he’s the best playmaker in the league, and he’s going to make my job easier. He’s going to make my teammates’ jobs easy. From the beginning, James has given up a lot. I’ve given up a lot. And it’s worked out great for both of us and the whole team too. We understood we have two guys where you take advantage of what they’re good at. When we put it together, we have a flow. -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
Do you feel your MVP pursuit — and potential victory — is more organic this season? Joel Embiid: It is coming naturally. Even against the Bulls (on March 22), I could have easily stat-padded if I wanted to, but I don’t care. (Embiid did not play in the second half of the 76ers’ 116-91 win over the Bulls on Wednesday due to what the team termed “calf tightness.” The 76ers led for large margins throughout, and it was believed the score difference played a major role in Embiid not returning to the game. Embiid finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 16 first-half minutes.) Embiid: I could have easily come back in and got a triple-double and make sure that I keep going after the scoring title. Or keep the 30-point streaks going or whatever. But I don’t care. I think mentally I’ve gotten to a different level where it’s all about winning. What matters — it’s just about winning, winning, winning. I’ve been focused on that. We’ve been doing that. Whatever happens, happens. If I win MVP, good. If I don’t, it’s fine with me. -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023