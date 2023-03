Joel Embiid won't face Nikola Jokic on Monday due to calf injury

“So for me, I also took that approach where I was like, the last few years, I could have probably had one MVP or whatever, and it didn’t happen. I just said I’m not going to focus on that. I’ve gotten to the point where people are used to me and people are putting the type of expectations on me. The only way I’m going to get that respect is by winning a championship. Whatever gets me to the playoffs healthy, that’s what I’ve got to do. Starting off the season not slowly, but one step at a time, building up to this point where I’m playing up to this point and just dominating offensively and defensively, it’s worked out well for me. “When you worry about the right things, which is winning basketball and doing whatever it takes — whatever happens, happens.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023