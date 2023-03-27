Joel Embiid won't face Nikola Jokic on Monday due to calf injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Reporting with @Ramona Shelburne: The showdown of MVP frontrunners is off tonight: Sixers are ruling out Joel Embiid (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic and Nuggets. Embiid attempted to work out this morning, but team is taking a precautionary approach given density of recent schedule.
ESPN Reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The showdown of MVP frontrunners is off tonight: Sixers are ruling out Joel Embiid (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic and Nuggets. Embiid attempted to work out this morning, but team is taking a precautionary approach given density of recent schedule. – 1:57 PM
Joel Embiid not stressing about MVP, ‘If I win MVP, good. If I don’t, it’s fine with me.’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/27/joe… – 1:44 PM
The MVP debate isn’t really about Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/27/… – 12:40 PM
You may have heard Embiid vs. Jokic is tonight.
A look at last year’s decisive game in their MVP battle, Embiid’s comments this morning (and evolution in this matchup), the PJ Tucker factor, and more phillyvoice.com/key-storylines… – 11:32 AM
MVP race this season:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 55.0 FG%
Jokic
— 25/12/10
— 63.3 FG%
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54.5 FG%
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/v4lFQGDlmo – 11:15 AM
Joel Embiid appears to call out Nikola Jokic’s defense, questions analytics that ‘don’t make sense’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:15 AM
“I don’t care about MVP. I swear. But analytics don’t make sense. The eye test tells you that certain players (wink, wink) are not good defensively while analytics say they’re the best defenders. Please vote for me over Jokic. But seriously, I don’t care about the MVP at all.” – 9:48 AM
Antetokounmpo or Embiid or Jokic? I’m holding a ballot for this year’s NBA MVP race, and my vote goes to …
(By @sportsreiter)
cbssports.com/nba/news/antet… – 9:33 AM
1. Who’s saying there’s no pressure on the guy (singular) that has two MVPs? I’d say there’s plenty of pressure on that guy based on the tenor of the MVP race.
2. That guy has gone further in the playoffs than Embiid.
3. That guy hasn’t had a healthy playoff roster since 2020. pic.twitter.com/uKdz2d7zWU – 9:26 AM
76ers’ Joel Embiid unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog.”
Embiid on MVP race, focus on “winning, winning, winning”, James Harden as “best playmaker in the world”, more: theathletic.com/4349057/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
If Joel Embiid misses the game I’ll eat a basketball.
Jalen McDaniels (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:51 AM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 AM
Joel Embiid faces Nikola Jokić in MVP showdown Monday, but Sixers center’s focus is on the long haul inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAMVP #PhilaUnite #Sixers #DenverNuggets #Denver – 7:37 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 42nd 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is one 30+ point game behind Embiid and Luka for most in the NBA this season. – 9:22 PM
Last night, Nikola Jokic passed David Thompson and moved into 4th all-time in scoring in Denver Nuggets franchise history.
He also became just the 4th player to score 12,000 points for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/nAmuCT9A0K – 8:55 PM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:15 PM
Injury notes ahead of tomorrow’s game against Philadelphia:
Michael Porter Jr is questionable with left heel injury management
Harden and Embiid are both questionable as well for the Sixers – 7:10 PM
Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) and James Harden (left Achilles soreness) both questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets. – 6:57 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (calf), PG James Harden ( Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. – 6:49 PM
The Sixers listed Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. as Questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets – 6:35 PM
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel house Jr. are questionable for tomorrow night’s matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. – 6:35 PM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid:“I’m going to need one [game off] pretty soon. It’s two things. Like I said, it’s all about [being healthy] for the playoffs. You know, like tonight, I was very sloppy. Usually when I’m sluggish and sloppy that means I’m tired…”
] inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… – 6:25 PM
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 PM
Zach LaVine today:
32 PTS
13-19 FG
Only Booker and Embiid have more points this month. pic.twitter.com/YX2wtwZUnd – 5:54 PM
Nikola Jokic essentially paid homage to some of the NBA’s greatest back-to-the-basket bigs w/ his masterclass vs. the Bucks. Not that he shared any secrets. “I don’t think that much, to be honest,” he said. “If I cannot go this way, I’m gonna go this way.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/26/aar… – 5:08 PM
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 3:50 PM
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 3:49 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Pompey: #Sixers center Joel Embiid participated in parts of this morning’s shootaround. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / March 27, 2023
Joel Embiid: “People always thought that I was crazy when I said this — I really believe that I’m not well-liked. And it’s cool with me, that’s fine. I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog. So that’s fine with me. My thing is, when I leave the game of basketball, I want to make sure that people looked at me as … it’s hard to be the greatest ever because you’ve got to win a bunch of championships and not everyone is lucky to do it because only one team can win and you have to have the right pieces around you … but when I leave the game, I want to make sure that they say: No one was stopping him offensively and defensively, and he was a monster. That’s why I play the game — for the respect. I put in too much work. If you look at the beginning of my career and where I have been taking my game, offensively I’ve become like a guard.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
“So for me, I also took that approach where I was like, the last few years, I could have probably had one MVP or whatever, and it didn’t happen. I just said I’m not going to focus on that. I’ve gotten to the point where people are used to me and people are putting the type of expectations on me. The only way I’m going to get that respect is by winning a championship. Whatever gets me to the playoffs healthy, that’s what I’ve got to do. Starting off the season not slowly, but one step at a time, building up to this point where I’m playing up to this point and just dominating offensively and defensively, it’s worked out well for me. “When you worry about the right things, which is winning basketball and doing whatever it takes — whatever happens, happens.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right calf tightness), James Harden (left achilles soreness) and Danuel House (right shoulder soreness) are questionable for Monday’s game against Denver. -via HoopsHype / March 26, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 11 AST ✅ 10-20 FG ✅ 10-11 FT Jokic has 35 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Trae Young for the NBA lead. He became the fourth player in @Denver Nuggets history to reach 12,000 career points. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 26, 2023
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he told Nikola Jokic in a TO, “let me get the tech.” … “I can get kicked out, he can’t. I understand the pecking order here.” -via Twitter @msinger / March 26, 2023