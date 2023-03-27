Karl-Anthony Towns to play with Dominican Republic next summer?

The next World Cup getting early check-in confirmations extended to Karl-Anthony Towns. “This summer, I want to go and play with the Dominican team,” he revealed his intention to represent the Dominican Republic in the World Cup in a recent visit to The Ringer NBA Show.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Karl-Anthony Towns looking to play for the Dominican Republic #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1481… – 2:16 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns looking to play for the Dominican Republic #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1481… – 2:16 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl-Anthony Towns is planning on representing Dominican Republic in the FIBA 2023 World Cup 👀🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/neUbhRKuus – 11:54 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns is planning on representing Dominican Republic in the FIBA 2023 World Cup 👀🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/neUbhRKuus – 11:54 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns strikes again. Late three-pointer boosts Timberwolves over Warriors. Game story from an eventful night: startribune.com/karl-anthony-t… – 10:15 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns strikes again. Late three-pointer boosts Timberwolves over Warriors. Game story from an eventful night: startribune.com/karl-anthony-t… – 10:15 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Karl-Anthony Towns puts the game away for the Timberwolves‼️
pic.twitter.com/4Vg8P0qPGN – 11:19 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns puts the game away for the Timberwolves‼️
pic.twitter.com/4Vg8P0qPGN – 11:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns drains a three off a Kyle Anderson steal. Wolves by 2 with 9.9 seconds left. – 11:02 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns drains a three off a Kyle Anderson steal. Wolves by 2 with 9.9 seconds left. – 11:02 PM
More on this storyline
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns said he learned that pull-up transition three from watching D-Lo previously. “I just knew with the game on the line, I felt very comfortable with it because I work on it.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 27, 2023
Trailing by a point with 7.2 seconds left, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch looked at Karl-Anthony Towns in the huddle and told him he’d get the ball with a chance to put Minnesota ahead. It set up Towns for a memorable return from a right calf injury. Towns drove to his right against Atlanta’s John Collins, drawing a foul. He converted both free throws with 3.6 seconds left to send Minnesota to a 125-124 win against the Hawks on Wednesday night. “Shoutout to Finch having that confidence in me after 51 games and all of the things I had to deal with,” said Towns said, who scored 22 points. “I just knew in my bones I wasn’t going to miss.” -via ESPN / March 24, 2023
Christopher Hine: Towns noted even his teammates were seeking updates on his status. Not a lot of people seemed to know what was happening in his recovery. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 23, 2023