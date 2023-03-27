Live stream: Mavericks 59, Pacers 47

The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) play against the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 59, Indiana Pacers 47 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs playing with necessary energy and purpose as they lead depleted IND 59-47 at half. Fewest 1st half pts allowed since 43 vs LAL on 2/26. Mavs hoping the 2nd half tonight is not like that game. Kyrie w/14, Luka & Hardy 12. Hardaway 10. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
COUNT IT.
Bennedict Mathurin with the strong AND-1.💥 pic.twitter.com/vVS6vcBWqM – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jordan Nwora beats the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer. Pacers trailing the Mavs 59-47.
Both Nwora and Mathurin have 10pts. Kyrie has 14 and Luka with 12.
Telling stat: Mavs have scored 14pts off 7 Pacers turnovers; that remains an issue. – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith doing a pretty good job of bodying up Doncic, but as soon as someone else switches onto him it’s pretty much over. Just hit a 3 in front of Jalen Smith there and Luka has 12. – 8:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard takes it coast to coast.🌎 pic.twitter.com/G2Dp1OFSqo – 8:02 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora a noble effort getting switched on to Luka there, but he loses that one in the end. Mavs up 48-37. – 7:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd before the game on Mavs’ rebounding issues: “Maybe looking at using some different guys who haven’t had the opportunity to play.”
Jason Kidd in Q2: JaVale McGee and Markieff Morris minutes for the first time in 2 weeks. – 7:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Crotchety old guy keeps waiting to the rook to come back to earth. But I’m convinced. Time to trust Jaden Hardy. – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner is loving this Jordan Nwora SLAM.👏 pic.twitter.com/NLcPPDOhYF – 7:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
you know T.J. McConnell is going to get crafty with it.😏 pic.twitter.com/Jy60ZDLNT3 – 7:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead Pacers 29-27 after Q1, breaking their streak of eight straight losing Q1s on the road.
Shoutout to @MFollowill for that stat nugget. – 7:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
F L O A T E R.
Andrew Nembhard with a quick six points in the first. pic.twitter.com/uwXuQYhPCl – 7:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rare first-quarter sub out for Luka Doncic. Rookie Jaden Hardy is in his place with 2:49 left before Luka’s usual break to start Q2. – 7:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora picked up Luka Doncic that time. Isaiah Jackson switched on though, and Luka took that as a green light to take and hit a deep 2. – 7:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow. Hard work for four or five offensive rebounds for Pacers gets a Jason Kidd timeout. With good reason. Another iffy start for Mavericks. – 7:26 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
What the Pacers just did will be the most appropriate way to define the Mavs this year. – 7:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs just gave up 4 offensive rebounds on a single Pacers possession.
F-O-U-R. – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin with the circus shot behind the backboard! pic.twitter.com/IFba6kuJaP – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard goes strong to the rim to get us going.
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/xEmUgfDGfD
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/HdKHeavki3 – 7:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers doubling Luka immediately upon each catch. Aaron Nesmith draws the head-to-head matchup first. – 7:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for Indiana with their injuries are Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Benedict Mathurin, Jordan Nwora, and Jalen Smith. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell. Tipoff coming up now on BSSW – 7:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Ex-Pacer Justin Holiday, now with the Mavs, catching up with some team staff + Oshae Brissett pic.twitter.com/NoKNJWKp6k – 6:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle not surprised Luka is playing.
“Like a lot of great players, he gets hit on virtually every play. I’ve seen it close up. And, as a coach leading the league in technical fouls for coaches (11), I empathize with disagreements with officials.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/luka-doncic-… – 6:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Hoping the Mavericks come out as spicy-hot as the shrimp cocktail here. pic.twitter.com/dFJ7ZxvCtg – 6:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury updates for Mavs at Pacers – Maxi Kleber out (right hamstring injury recovery). Out for Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte. 6p CDT on BSSW – 6:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
new 5⃣ on the floor tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/hvg9AYWNEy – 6:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another note on #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, who is not with the team tonight for personal reasons. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was unsure if Holiday will rejoin the team in Indiana for Wednesday’s game. – 6:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Starters out. Pacers-Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith. Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell. – 6:36 PM
Starters out. Pacers-Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith. Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell. – 6:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
IND starters: Mathurin, Nesmith, Smith, Nembhard, Nwora.
6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will start Nembhard, Mathurin, Nesmith, Nwora and Smith.
Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are available and in the Mavs’ starting lineup. – 6:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/HO17BDqGjw – 6:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith hosted all female service members for his pregame meet and greet as part of his Salute of the Game presented by @yuenglingbeer.💙
#sponsored | #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/LnFLNiWzll – 6:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Kleber tonight on 2nd of BTB. No Turner, Halliburton, Hield or Duarte for IND. 6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. Pacers after NBA rescinded his technical foul suspension: “He gets hit on virtually every play. I’ve seen it close up. … I’m leading the league in technical fouls for coaches, so I empathize with disagreements with officials.” – 6:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs confirm Maxi Kleber will not play tonight vs. Pacers, so they’ll be down their best defender against Indiana’s back-ups. – 6:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will not play in tonight’s game in Indiana. – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back at the crib.
lock in tonight using #PacersGameNight.🔒
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/vj0g4JVXfd – 5:59 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
According to @Sportradar, there have been 872 technical fouls called on players this season. 20 of them have been rescinded as of the latest one with Luka – 5:58 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Updated version of today’s story on Hield being out adding the quote from Carlisle on Hield and also confirming that Haliburton and Turner are out as well. – 5:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will warm-up before Mavs’ game vs. Pacers to decide whether he can play his first back to back since hamstring tendon surgery.
Said Kleber felt soreness after yesterday’s loss in Charlotte and Mavs remain cautious. – 5:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back in black.⚫️
#sponsored by @NerdWallet. pic.twitter.com/pPqkTYobOg – 5:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jason Kidd says Maxi Kleber, who is the only player listed on the Mavericks’ injury report, will warm up and they’ll decide then if he will be available. – 5:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle confirms Pacers will not have Tyrese Haliburton (ankle sprain), Myles Turner (injury management), Buddy Hield (illness) and Chris Duarte (ankle soreness).
I’d say that’s good news for the Mavs, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – 5:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will be without Haliburton, Hield, Turner and Duarte tonight vs Mavs. – 5:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton got to see the addition of his photo to our arrival tunnel for the first time today.🌟
the tunnel features photos of every player who has earned league-wide recognition and our franchise’s major milestones. pic.twitter.com/CClG3OntsU – 5:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
our arrival tunnel features photos of major franchise milestones and every player who has earned league-wide recognition.
Tyrese Haliburton, our 2023 NBA All-Star, got his first look at the newest addition to the wall this afternoon.🤩 pic.twitter.com/0h2vz4A6Gj – 4:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Celebrate @_bigjayy_’s big performance in last night’s playoff-clinching win with 31% OFF tickets to our next Sunday game, Cavs vs. Pacers on April 2nd. #LetEmKnow
Use code “ALLEN31SOC” here: bit.ly/3KdpEyC pic.twitter.com/PQG5liT65l – 4:30 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Do you like magic? I called Kyrie Irving a “fucking wizard” on today’s show.
link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial2 pic.twitter.com/4mb6AvqPH2 – 4:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Life on the road isn’t easy, but the Pacers tried to break up the monotony — 11 of their last 14 games away — with team dinners and memorable experiences.
“This team’s gotten closer.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-grate… pic.twitter.com/BHsMrOb2QP – 4:25 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
If you put Maxi in the corner and Kyrie up top and run a small small PNR geez thats tough to defend.
You also have the luxury of having Maxi crash from the corner. If you are gonna gamble on a trade like that, you best figure out how to maximize your edges. – 4:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The rescinding of Luka’s Tech is the 18th time this year that @NBA has done so. Luka, Trae Young, and Chris Paul are the only ones to have two of their tech’s rescinded. – 4:01 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
1. Why is Kyrie just stationed in the corner on both these plays? Isn’t the whole goal of signing another dynamic offensive player to have him be a threat offensively? Putting him in the strong side corner basically removes him entirely from the play. – 3:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
earn points for every $1 you spend with the Pacers Rewards program at @kroger! accumulate points to cash in on game tickets, merch, memorabilia and more.
learn more at https://t.co/jgyRqn2cUl. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/iJS14w4600 – 3:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I’m back from a few disconnected hours in Indy, and Luka is back from his not suspension, too. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:47 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The whole crew showed up for today’s podcast, why? #KyrieIrving
Is he the reason for the Mavericks’ struggles?
@coachthorpe and @jshector
TrueHoop Podcast
link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopPod pic.twitter.com/LmopKsGOzr – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Our latest around-the-NBA spin to tip off a new week can only start in one place after Dallas lost twice in three days to supremely short-handed Charlotte …
The Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/disintegrati… – 3:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
8 players are averaging 25+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 2+ 3PM this season.
Half of them play for the Celtics and Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/KTAFHldDDP – 2:44 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Key Monday games on scoreboard for #Pelicans (8th, 37-37, at Por, 9 pm):
Mavericks (36-39, -1.5 behind NOP) at Ind, 6 pm
Suns (39-35, +2) at Jazz (35-39, -2), 8
Timberwolves (38-37, +0.5) at Sac, 9
Chi at Clippers (39-36, +1.5), 9:30
Tim Cato @tim_cato
the Mavericks’ catastrophic season might not have some yet-to-be-revealed explanation lurking behind the scenes. it’s simpler than that, and the problems have been visible this whole time: theathletic.com/4349586/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic avoids a one-game suspension after NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul he received against the Charlotte Hornets ❌ pic.twitter.com/WP48EVVJ9v – 1:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
gearing up for game night against the Mavs.🎒 pic.twitter.com/uMDSPduo4b – 1:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, allowing Mavericks star to play Monday vs. Pacers
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic avoids one-game suspension #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updated story on Mavs guard Luka Doncic being able to play tonight in Indy after the league office rescinded his technical foul from Sunday, what would have been his 16th this season:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
From the NBA office: Luka Doncic’s technical foul from Sunday has been rescinded. As a result he is not suspended for tonight’s game at Indiana. – 1:23 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul.
He is eligible to play tonight vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/eVWabdjG9p – 1:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just in: The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from yesterday — so he’s NOT suspended and IS eligible to play tonight in Indianapolis.
The Mavs are on the second night of a back-to-back. – 1:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA has rescinded Luka Dončić’s 16th technical foul from Sunday at Charlotte … meaning he can play tonight when Dallas completes a back-to-back at Indiana.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has rescinded Dallas star Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, making him eligible to play tonight vs. Pacers. – 1:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) is questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana. – 1:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day in Indy.
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
⌚ 6PM CT – early tip-off!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/yEx3LXlTV9 – 1:00 PM
