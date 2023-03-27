Mavericks vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 27, 2023

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,923,451 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $3,814,361 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Kyrie Irving: “We know what we’re going into but we’re just not performing.” pic.twitter.com/7bvo2D1piH3:10 AM

