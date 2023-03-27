Patrick Beverley: 'The Lakers, you know, I was a spoon and they used me as a fork'

Greg Beacham: Patrick Beverley, asked if Chicago is the perfect fit for him: “Yeah. If I’m a spoon, Billy (Donovan) is using me as a spoon. The Lakers, you know, I was a spoon and they used me as a fork.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes will drop Monday morning. Covering:
🏀 Do we already know the West’s top 10?
🏀 Disintegrating Dallas
🏀 Luka, Kyrie and all things Jalen Brunson, too
🏀 LeBron’s comeback and PatBev’s revenge
SUBSCRIBE: link.chtbl.com/thisleagueuncut pic.twitter.com/8esPkWdTV7 – 12:57 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just a reminder, however. The Bulls front office got Pat Bev because Russell Westbrook said no. Clippers are 6-8 with Russ, while the Bulls are 10-5 with Pat Bev. – 9:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
As confident as I’ve seen a Bulls locker room since the Jimmy years. AK was all smiles today, the players had swag, the coaching staff … even the team’s laundry guy had jokes.
Monday will be interesting. Feels like this will continue to carry over. Pat Bev Effect is real! – 9:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley has Bulls rolling, gets last laugh against Lakers in return to L.A.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4349996/2023/0… – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From flashing his “too small” gesture at LeBron James to creating speculative drama with a social media post, Patrick Beverley is the “spoon” that is stirring the Bulls’ pot.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley backed up his talk, Andre Drummond stepped up for Vooch and the Bulls didn’t squander another lead in a critical road win over the Lakers: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls’ Patrick Beverley continued making opposing teams feel “sqeezably soft,” and this time it was his former team the Lakers. Welcome back, LeBron. Now take that L … what say you, Pat Bev?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/2… – 8:00 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Patrick Beverley is the Patrick Beverley of Patrick Beverleys pic.twitter.com/3VuW0EtvBE – 7:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley on his Charmin post:
“I got paid a ton of money to post something. And I was late posting it like a week ago, so I didn’t want the window to close…I’m not out here trying to troll anybody. I’m out here to be a basketball player.” pic.twitter.com/kwuV75W1KT – 6:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pat Bev talks Charmin and telling LeBron he’s too small. pic.twitter.com/sgyUiJ1ydZ – 6:27 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I can’t make this up 😂😂😂 I have to give Pat Bev his props. Not only did he talk a lot of 💩 but went into LA and got the W!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/n16xJYo8Oi – 6:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Pat Bev really hit him with the “too small” 😂
Lakers lose to the Bulls in LeBron’s return.
pic.twitter.com/uY1Ebp5nEh – 6:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Pat Bev sent a message to Shannon Sharpe about the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/cJYwf6SLBZ – 6:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Back in February, Pat Bev had one goal in mind.
Today, he hit a huge bucket to help seal the Bulls’ win over the Lakers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bKzUUoGPcK – 6:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% against LeBron by an active player (minimum 15 games):
.688 — Kawhi
.654 — Jimmy
.625 — Pat Bev
The only players above .600 pic.twitter.com/1h7VJpZ7Ok – 6:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls improve to 10-5 with Pat Bev in lineup and win sixth straight road game, 118-108 over Lakers. Zach LaVine with 32 pts, DeRozan 10 asts, P-Bev 10-4-5 – 5:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Patrick Beverley with the ultimate troll move: Hitting LeBron James with the “too small” pic.twitter.com/dFzF7ATgoJ – 5:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pat Bev revenge game:
10 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
4-7 FG
10-6 against LeBron. pic.twitter.com/T4nnIVADIL – 5:54 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 118, Lakers 108.
Zach LaVine: 32 points, 4 assists
Coby White: 13/7/6
DeMar DeRozan: 17/6/10
Andre Drummond: 12/8
Patrick Beverley: 10/4/5 – 5:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i have just witnessed Pat Bev Too Small’ing LeBron James
youtube.com/live/lbuyjpa-E… pic.twitter.com/KKSeKfg450 – 5:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Patrick Beverley just did the “too small” gesture to LeBron after scoring that hook shot over him. – 5:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley just hit a LeBron with the “too small” celly after hitting a layup over him – 5:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine has it going, 27 pts on 11-of-14 shooting, #Bulls lead Lakers 91-78 after 3, led by as many as 21 in 3rdQ. Drummond 12 & 8 after Vuc was ejected in 2ndQ
Anthony Davis has 5 fouls, Pat Bev 4 – 5:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Fouls could dominate the final stretch of this game.
Beverley has 4 and Caruso has 3 with 7:14 left in the third. The Vooch ejection already strains this team’s size matchups. Lot of time left to play. – 5:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls called for 5 team fouls already at 7:14 mark of 3rd. Beverley has 4 fouls overall. – 5:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are leaving Patrick Beverley open beyond the arc to start this game. – 3:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Some boos for Patrick Beverley during pregame intros pic.twitter.com/k6Z3oj1cOF – 3:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
So many storylines in #Bulls-Lakers: LeBron back from injury, Pat Bev faces old team, DeRozan in hometown, Caruso vs. Reaves, and of course, Troy Brown Jr. revenge game. – 3:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Did LeBron will himself to good health so he could take on Pat Bev today? #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan is not on “SnapFace” so did not see the Pat Bev post. – 2:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley dribbling a basketball on his way to the office . . . pic.twitter.com/cZP0SKSw8h – 1:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“Wherever I’m going, I’m going home.”
When Patrick Beverley finally came home, it wasn’t to the Chicago he knew.
A decade can change a lot. But Chicago remains the place that raised and shaped Beverley — and a place where he hopes to leave a legacy. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:20 AM
“Wherever I’m going, I’m going home.”
KC Johnson: Beverley on this: “I got paid a ton of money to post something. And I was late posting it so I didn’t want the window to close. I’m not out here to try to troll anybody.” -via Twitter @patbev21 / March 27, 2023
Beverley talked a lot leading up to the game, something he said Sunday “wasn’t talk.” “So, I can’t even say it was talk,” Beverley said. “Great timing. I’m pretty sure Charmin enjoyed it a lot. I missed the window, like two weeks to post it. I had to post it last minute after a loss, when we played Philly. It just happened to come out the L.A. weekend. So, that doesn’t affect the way I go about the game. I’m here to win games and win a lot of them, and I’m fortune we got a win today.” -via Los Angeles Times / March 27, 2023
After the game, in which he had 10 points and five assists, Beverley was calm and collected in explaining his “too small” routine directed at James. “I do it to everybody,” Beverley said. “I was just having fun, getting lost in the game. Just getting lost in the game, having fun, man. We’re not construction workers. We’re not guys that have to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning. We’re professional basketball players. It’s all about having fun. That’s what we tried to do tonight, well, what I tried to do tonight.” -via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times / March 27, 2023