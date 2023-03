Patrick Beverley: 'We're not construction workers... It's all about having fun'

After the game, in which he had 10 points and five assists, Beverley was calm and collected in explaining his “too small” routine directed at James. “I do it to everybody,” Beverley said. “I was just having fun, getting lost in the game. Just getting lost in the game, having fun, man. We’re not construction workers. We’re not guys that have to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning. We’re professional basketball players. It’s all about having fun. That’s what we tried to do tonight, well, what I tried to do tonight.”Source: Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times