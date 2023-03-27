Live stream: Pelicans 58, Blazers 35

The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 58, Portland Trail Blazers 35 (Q3 12:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 58, Blazers 35

Ingram 18 pts, 4 rebs

McCollum 10 pts, 6 assts

Richardson 8 pts

Blazers shot 34.8 percent from the floor, 1-17 on 3s. Pels are up 23 & the only reason it's that close is bc they turned it over 7 times in the 2nd Q. Ugly stuff in Portland – 11:04 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers are 1 of 17 on three-point attempts.

The Blazers are 1 of 17 on three-point attempts.Pelicans 58, Blazers 35 at halftime. – 11:04 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Surprised Brandon Ingram didn't swish that #AlwaysHeave at 2Q buzzer. He has 18 pts on 7/11 shooting (7/10 from not halfcourt). Pels by 23 – 11:04 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Pelicans 58, Blazers 35: halftime. 8 points, 4 rebounds for @KevKnox. 9 points, 1 rebound for Cam Reddish. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. 4 points, 3 assists for @2ez_nassie. – 11:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans held the Blazers to 35 points in the first half.

The Pelicans held the Blazers to 35 points in the first half.That's the lowest opponent point total in either half – first or second – allowed by the Pels all season. – 11:02 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nas takes the hit for what everyone on Portland's bench as yelling at Jacyn Goble – 10:59 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Nassir Little just got a tech from the bench. Looked to me like Jusuf Nurkic was saying more than he was. Been some bizarre calls both ways the last couple of minutes. – 10:59 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Do not bring that weak stuff into Jonas Valanciunas' fishing hut, where he wrangles monsters from the Cretaceous age. – 10:57 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

FYI Jonas Valanciunas' career high in defensive rebounds is 23. He's already gotten a bunch that no one else had a chance to snare – 10:50 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

four years ago if you’d said ‘knox and reddish will be on an nba floor together!’ i would’ve been like ‘oh wow’

four years ago if you'd said 'knox and reddish will be on an nba floor together!' i would've been like 'oh wow'today i say the same thing for different reasons – 10:49 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

You cannot play any music from the No Limit oeuvre when playing the Pelicans – 10:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram’s last 3 1st quarters:

44 points

10 rebounds

13 assists

16-27 FG

3-5 3PT

Brandon Ingram's last 3 1st quarters:44 points10 rebounds13 assists16-27 FG3-5 3PT1 turnover – 10:36 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram (13 points) almost outscored the Trail Blazers (14 points) by himself in the first quarter. Also, we got a John Butler sighting. Pels lead by 20. – 10:35 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Blazers 14

Ingram 13 pts (5-6 FG)

Jones 5 pts

Valanciunas 4 pts, 6 rebs

End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Blazers 14Ingram 13 pts (5-6 FG)Jones 5 ptsValanciunas 4 pts, 6 rebsPortland is 6-21 from the field, 1-10 on 3s. Pels had more points in the paint (16) than Portland had total points. Big yikes. – 10:35 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

End of the 1st quarter:

Brandon Ingram – 13

End of the 1st quarter:Brandon Ingram – 13Portland Trail Blazers – 14 – 10:34 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Pelicans 34, Blazers 14: end of first quarter. POR shooting 29 percent from the field, NOL 64 percent. – 10:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Pelicans lead 34-14 after the first quarter – 10:33 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

John Butler Jr. getting some run against the Pelicans after putting up 25 points in a Summer League game for New Orleans this summer. CJ not the only one having a revenge game tonight! – 10:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels have 14 points in the paint with 2:44 left in the 1st. The Blazers have 12 points as a team.

Pels have 14 points in the paint with 2:44 left in the 1st. The Blazers have 12 points as a team.NOLA did a great job early of attacking the creases in Portland's zone. – 10:28 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans have been absolutely wrecking teams in the first quarter during this winning streak.

The Pelicans have been absolutely wrecking teams in the first quarter during this winning streak.Doing the same tonight. – 10:28 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Don't recall seeing this lineup yet this season: Keon, Shaedon, Knox, Reddish, Jabari – 10:25 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Sharpe by the numbers 📊

Sharpe by the numbers 📊Check out a breakdown on @ShaedonSharpe's recent play by Analytics Insider @JezData from our Next Gen Broadcast. 10:12 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Always a warm welcome when CJ McCollum comes back to Portland. 10:07 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 9:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 9:30 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green (neck soreness) and Jordan Poole (left wrist soreness) are both probable for tomorrow’s Warriors game against the Pelicans.

Draymond Green (neck soreness) and Jordan Poole (left wrist soreness) are both probable for tomorrow's Warriors game against the Pelicans.Gary Payton II isn't even on the injury report, which is a great sign. Andrew Wiggins remains out – 8:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both listed as probable tomorrow against the Pelicans. Neck soreness for Green, left wrist soreness for Poole. – 8:33 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Trendon Watford is out tonight. Nassir Little will start. – 8:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable vs the Hornets tomorrow.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable vs the Hornets tomorrow.SGA rolled his ankle last night in the Blazers game but returned to close out the win. – 6:34 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.

Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.

Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The only other rookies in Blazers franchise history with more than 20 points and multiple three-pointers in three straight games are Dame Lillard and Brandon Roy – 4:03 PM