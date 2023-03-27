Live stream: Pelicans 58, Blazers 35

The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 58, Portland Trail Blazers 35 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 58, Blazers 35
Ingram 18 pts, 4 rebs
McCollum 10 pts, 6 assts
Richardson 8 pts
Blazers shot 34.8 percent from the floor, 1-17 on 3s. Pels are up 23 & the only reason it’s that close is bc they turned it over 7 times in the 2nd Q. Ugly stuff in Portland – 11:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers are 1 of 17 on three-point attempts.
Pelicans 58, Blazers 35 at halftime. – 11:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 58, Blazers 35
– Ingram: 18p, 4r, 3a
– JV: 5p, 13r
– CJ: 10p, 6a
Pels: 54.8 FG%, 7/16 3P, 5/7 FT
Blazers: 34.8 FG%, 1/17 3P, 2/3 FT – 11:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Casey Holdahl @CHold
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
entering the break up by 23
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/OM717ZMKZS – 11:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans held the Blazers to 35 points in the first half.
That’s the lowest opponent point total in either half – first or second – allowed by the Pels all season. – 11:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sean Highkin @highkin
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
four years ago if you’d said ‘knox and reddish will be on an nba floor together!’ i would’ve been like ‘oh wow’
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram’s last 3 1st quarters:
44 points
10 rebounds
13 assists
16-27 FG
3-5 3PT
1 turnover – 10:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
offense was clicking in that first frame
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/ZQjzhb0BlR – 10:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Blazers 14
Ingram 13 pts (5-6 FG)
Jones 5 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 6 rebs
Portland is 6-21 from the field, 1-10 on 3s. Pels had more points in the paint (16) than Portland had total points. Big yikes. – 10:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
End of the 1st quarter:
Brandon Ingram – 13
Portland Trail Blazers – 14 – 10:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sean Highkin @highkin
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Throw it down, Knox!
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels have 14 points in the paint with 2:44 left in the 1st. The Blazers have 12 points as a team.
NOLA did a great job early of attacking the creases in Portland’s zone. – 10:28 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans have been absolutely wrecking teams in the first quarter during this winning streak.
Doing the same tonight. – 10:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sharpe by the numbers 📊
Check out a breakdown on @ShaedonSharpe’s recent play by Analytics Insider @JezData from our Next Gen Broadcast. pic.twitter.com/8wtJewiyRc – 10:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
everybody high five🤝@treymurphy
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/PFISKcQTTp – 10:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
starters for the night
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/T4T1kAfXHC – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @PelicansNBA
⌚️ 7:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/937Wl5CVQE – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
cause we’re fresh, fresh in the flesh
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Qrc5kLmc4z – 8:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green (neck soreness) and Jordan Poole (left wrist soreness) are both probable for tomorrow’s Warriors game against the Pelicans.
Gary Payton II isn’t even on the injury report, which is a great sign. Andrew Wiggins remains out – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Live: HC Willie Green
@Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A few more regular season road games which means just a few more chances to win!
Go to the #Pelicans app now to enter so you can be courtside to close out the regular season!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/8iaXhMWwNg – 8:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On today’s episode of “The Good Word”, the great @howardBeck joins me. Can Zion have an Embiid-like path after early struggles? LeBron and the Lakers, transparency in awards voting…
youtu.be/hJQxhjER24Q
APPLE: apple.co/3K9uMnt
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3FUP4hY – 7:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
BIG BLOCKS ONLY
Career-high 6 blocks for @Drew Eubanks last night 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/nhhuXziwzM – 7:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable vs the Hornets tomorrow.
SGA rolled his ankle last night in the Blazers game but returned to close out the win. – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
reps in The City of Roses 🌹
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/cPpBCG6ktU – 5:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.
Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.
Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Shaedon Sharpe started each of the three games the #Blazers played last week, in those three contests, he averaged:
25.7 points (on 51.9% shooting),
6.0 rebounds,
2.7 assists,
1.3 steals,
3.7 made 3PT’s (on 47.8%) shooting – 4:00 PM
