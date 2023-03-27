Pistons sign Eugene Omoruyi to two-year deal

Michael Scotto: The Detroit Pistons signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for 2023-24 season, league sources told @HoopsHype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Detroit Pistons signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. – 11:23 AM
The Detroit Pistons signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. – 11:23 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada Basketball video moment for Rexdale’s Eugene Omoruyi of the Pistons.
If they don’t do The Granddaddy Of “Em All, Corey Joseph, we storm the table – 8:03 PM
Canada Basketball video moment for Rexdale’s Eugene Omoruyi of the Pistons.
If they don’t do The Granddaddy Of “Em All, Corey Joseph, we storm the table – 8:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – 8:02 PM
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
Eugene Omoruyi’s second 10-day contract expired Thursday and the Pistons decided to reward his solid play with a chance to finish the season out in Detroit. “It’s special,” Omoruyi told The Detroit News. “We’re a young team with lovely vibes and everyone is for one another. They really accepted me when I came here and we ball out every night, so I’m just happy to be here with them on the court.” -via Detroit News / March 23, 2023
“We’re going to continue to evaluate him, also in our summer program,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We’d like to see how he fits, see what he can do. We like what he’s done so far. Everybody on our roster has room for growth. That’s what we’re looking for. It’s incumbent on him to continue to work, continue to learn, continue to get better: working on his shooting and understand what we’re doing defensively, and that’s good advice for all of our young guys.” -via Detroit News / March 23, 2023
Omoruyi is expecting “over 100” friends and family members to show up to Scotiabank Arena to support him. He’s most excited to see his parents and sister in the stands on Friday. “This is the first time a Nigerian-Canadian has made it as far as I have. It being such a big Nigerian community over here and my dad and my mom being very noticed by a lot of people, it’s a big deal.” -via Detroit News / March 23, 2023