Live stream: Rockets 37, Knicks 40

The Houston Rockets (18-57) play against the New York Knicks (42-33) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Houston Rockets 37, New York Knicks 40 (Q2 09:09)
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas pretty much mirrored Green and Porter in the first quarter, so Sengun starts the second without either on the floor. Sengun usually checks in a few minutes into the second quarter – 8:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 quarter down
Rockets: 33
Knicks: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3lxBy36NzJ – 8:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks 36, Rockets 33. The ’94 Finals this is not. Knicks shoot 60.9 %; Rockets 60 %. Randle, Quickley combine for 27 on 11 of 18 shooting. Martin with 11, is 5 of 7. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through nine minutes, Randle and Quickley have outscored the Rockets, 23-22. Knicks lead by four. Over/under on minutes Thibs will give them tonight if it stays close, 41? – 8:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
All five of Final Four-bound San Diego State’s staters (and all 8 of their leading scorers) are 22 years of age or older.
Three of the Houston Rockets starters are 21 years of age or younger. The other two starters are 22. – 8:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley and Randle have combined for 23 points in the opening 8:30. – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
From Bizzaro world, Sengun airballs a jump hook but swishes a 3, or Martin finishes his break with, I kid you not, his right hand. – 7:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Rook getting us started tonight!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/BaKUPvz0BV – 7:54 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Celebrating a LEGEND tonight at @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/QqQ3RI9vBT – 7:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Consecutive nights with odd arena rituals. Cleveland, where the scoreboard tells you “The diff” in case you can’t do the math on the score, and New York, where the PA guy tells you the score, in case you don’t want to take your eyes off the game. Advantage, MSG? – 7:49 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. draining mid-range shots is starting to become the norm. pic.twitter.com/LN6qwZAOJ8 – 7:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley and Randle with the first two buckets for the Knicks. All is well. – 7:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 tonight!
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/EZY7IzDped – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Knicks starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes, Quickley. – 7:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Remember the dunk in The Garden when Michael Jordan changed direction on the baseline and slammed on Ewing? youtube.com/watch?v=VXrdy3… Rockets coach Stephen Silas was the ballboy under that basket. – 6:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Rockets: “They’re very, very athletic. Porter and Green, that’s a very dynamic backcourt. The way Smith shot the ball the last 10 games it’s opened up things. Sengun in the post is very clever, a very good passer. They’re playing hard every night.” – 6:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Both Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs #Rockets. – 6:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This is a tweet from the desk of Fred Katz:
Knicks will wear a black stripe with a No. 19 on it for the rest of the season, to honor Willis Reed.
(Editor’s note: Fred’s Twitter account has been hacked and he can no longer tweet so he has asked me to give you this message) – 6:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game Knicks say. – 6:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight vs HOU – 6:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game. – 6:32 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicns guard Jalen Brunson remains a game-time decision to play against the Rockets tonight. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Monday Night at The Garden 🏡
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ERjdWqLq6e – 5:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks players and coaches all wearing Willis Reed t-shirts during warmups. First game back at MSG since he passed away Tuesday. – 5:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First game in the Garden since Willis Reed passed, Knicks all wearing No. 19 to warm up. pic.twitter.com/Oe9vEn4z3J – 5:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the most time of possession tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:38 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Excited for tonight’s halftime performance by the @HowardU band 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TdN17pBmun – 5:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Houston Rockets x @adidasHoops hosted two youth spring basketball camps that focused on skills on and off the court.
Shout out to Jabari, Usman and Clutch for inspiring the kids!
Summer camps are around the corner. For more information, head to rockets.com 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wYik7zf7Kv – 4:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. (illness) ruled out tonight vs Bulls. He also missed game in Chicago (rib). Luke Kennard was starting in his place for that game.
Kawhi Leonard has only started one game this year without Morris and Paul George: January vs Rockets (Amir Coffey started). – 4:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Knicks (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Rockets (A) Road Reds
8.0/10 pic.twitter.com/hHi5i9fCQC – 4:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I have no idea what Sengun is thinking here. pic.twitter.com/0SPwB9MxDT – 3:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really liked this from the #Cavs last night. Realize the Rockets are far from good defensively, but Garland’s gravity here creates a really easy basket for Cedi. pic.twitter.com/7hWfBkoq1K – 3:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting the week in NYC 🗽
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/ybsSlpn6KB – 3:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Patrick Ewing reflects on The Captain. pic.twitter.com/Raj4nDFaJM – 3:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
INJURY UPDATE: Nikola Jovic (back) is not traveling with the team for this week’s games in Toronto and New York. – 2:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again listing Kyle Lowry as questionable for Tuesday in Toronto due to knee soreness, which also could be a factor of back to back that concludes Wednesday in New York. Nikola Jovic not traveling due to back spasms. – 2:56 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Josh Christopher on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/3uQaaf9Va6 – 2:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Who’s cutting onions 🥲
Watch this full episode post-game on @MSGNetworks. pic.twitter.com/8Sgkmr87RY – 2:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — The NBA’s second generation: Bronny James and other sons following fathers’ footsteps ift.tt/MWOqzVD – 2:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard/forward/center Jae’Sean Tate listed as out tonight against the Knicks, the fourth-consecutive game he will miss with a sore left knee. – 2:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We’re a team, we’re good and we’re just focused on winning.”
Julius Randle said the above quote while answering questions about techs, leadership, halftime at Orlando & other topics this AM. Randle took some time off last weekend, spent it with family: pic.twitter.com/G7Kj0v2Jbs – 1:50 PM
