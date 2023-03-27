Live stream: Rockets 37, Knicks 40

The Houston Rockets (18-57) play against the New York Knicks (42-33) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Houston Rockets 37, New York Knicks 40 (Q2 09:09)

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas pretty much mirrored Green and Porter in the first quarter, so Sengun starts the second without either on the floor. Sengun usually checks in a few minutes into the second quarter – Silas pretty much mirrored Green and Porter in the first quarter, so Sengun starts the second without either on the floor. Sengun usually checks in a few minutes into the second quarter – 8:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Knicks 36, Rockets 33. The ’94 Finals this is not. Knicks shoot 60.9 %; Rockets 60 %. Randle, Quickley combine for 27 on 11 of 18 shooting. Martin with 11, is 5 of 7. – Knicks 36, Rockets 33. The ’94 Finals this is not. Knicks shoot 60.9 %; Rockets 60 %. Randle, Quickley combine for 27 on 11 of 18 shooting. Martin with 11, is 5 of 7. – 8:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Through nine minutes, Randle and Quickley have outscored the Rockets, 23-22. Knicks lead by four. Over/under on minutes Thibs will give them tonight if it stays close, 41? – Through nine minutes, Randle and Quickley have outscored the Rockets, 23-22. Knicks lead by four. Over/under on minutes Thibs will give them tonight if it stays close, 41? – 8:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quickley and Randle have combined for 23 points in the opening 8:30. – Quickley and Randle have combined for 23 points in the opening 8:30. – 7:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

From Bizzaro world, Sengun airballs a jump hook but swishes a 3, or Martin finishes his break with, I kid you not, his right hand. – From Bizzaro world, Sengun airballs a jump hook but swishes a 3, or Martin finishes his break with, I kid you not, his right hand. – 7:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Consecutive nights with odd arena rituals. Cleveland, where the scoreboard tells you “The diff” in case you can’t do the math on the score, and New York, where the PA guy tells you the score, in case you don’t want to take your eyes off the game. Advantage, MSG? – Consecutive nights with odd arena rituals. Cleveland, where the scoreboard tells you “The diff” in case you can’t do the math on the score, and New York, where the PA guy tells you the score, in case you don’t want to take your eyes off the game. Advantage, MSG? – 7:49 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith Jr. draining mid-range shots is starting to become the norm.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quickley and Randle with the first two buckets for the Knicks. All is well. – Quickley and Randle with the first two buckets for the Knicks. All is well. – 7:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Remember the dunk in The Garden when Michael Jordan changed direction on the baseline and slammed on Ewing? Rockets coach Stephen Silas was the ballboy under that basket.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Rockets: “They’re very, very athletic. Porter and Green, that’s a very dynamic backcourt. The way Smith shot the ball the last 10 games it’s opened up things. Sengun in the post is very clever, a very good passer. They’re playing hard every night.” – Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Rockets: “They’re very, very athletic. Porter and Green, that’s a very dynamic backcourt. The way Smith shot the ball the last 10 games it’s opened up things. Sengun in the post is very clever, a very good passer. They’re playing hard every night.” – 6:40 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Both Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs Both Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs #Rockets . – 6:37 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

This is a tweet from the desk of Fred Katz:

Knicks will wear a black stripe with a No. 19 on it for the rest of the season, to honor Willis Reed.

(Editor’s note: Fred’s Twitter account has been hacked and he can no longer tweet so he has asked me to give you this message) – This is a tweet from the desk of Fred Katz:Knicks will wear a black stripe with a No. 19 on it for the rest of the season, to honor Willis Reed.(Editor’s note: Fred’s Twitter account has been hacked and he can no longer tweet so he has asked me to give you this message) – 6:35 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game Knicks say. – Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game Knicks say. – 6:32 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight vs HOU – Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight vs HOU – 6:32 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Knicns guard Jalen Brunson remains a game-time decision to play against the Rockets tonight. – Knicns guard Jalen Brunson remains a game-time decision to play against the Rockets tonight. – 5:54 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks players and coaches all wearing Willis Reed t-shirts during warmups. First game back at MSG since he passed away Tuesday. – Knicks players and coaches all wearing Willis Reed t-shirts during warmups. First game back at MSG since he passed away Tuesday. – 5:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

First game in the Garden since Willis Reed passed, Knicks all wearing No. 19 to warm up.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will have the most time of possession tonight?

Which team will have the most time of possession tonight?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

The Houston Rockets x @adidasHoops hosted two youth spring basketball camps that focused on skills on and off the court.

Shout out to Jabari, Usman and Clutch for inspiring the kids!

The Houston Rockets x @adidasHoops hosted two youth spring basketball camps that focused on skills on and off the court.

Shout out to Jabari, Usman and Clutch for inspiring the kids!

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Knicks (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Rockets (A) Road Reds

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Knicks (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Rockets (A) Road Reds

8.0/10

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I have no idea what Sengun is thinking here.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Really liked this from the #Cavs last night. Realize the Rockets are far from good defensively, but Garland's gravity here creates a really easy basket for Cedi.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting the week in NYC 🗽

⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

Starting the week in NYC 🗽

⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard/forward/center Jae’Sean Tate listed as out tonight against the Knicks, the fourth-consecutive game he will miss with a sore left knee. – Rockets guard/forward/center Jae’Sean Tate listed as out tonight against the Knicks, the fourth-consecutive game he will miss with a sore left knee. – 2:13 PM