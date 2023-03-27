Rockets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Houston Rockets are spending $7,642,535 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,510,350 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

