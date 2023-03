Stephen Curry passes Dwyane Wade in assists

Reacting to a recent quip by Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce about how he used to give him the business, Richard Jefferson took to social media and reminded Pierce that the Nets own Boston in the 2000s. It’s hilarious to watch, to say the least, because not only did Jefferson share a backhanded compliment for Pierce by bringing up Dwyane Wade’s name, but also for bringing receipts to the table, mentioning how many times the Nets had defeated Boston back then. “Bro, we beat you 10 out of 11 times,” Richard Jefferson said. “We beat you three times in the postseason in the conference finals. You want a game, there’s even a Christmas Day game here. Somebody highlight this crisp. We beat you by 40 in front of all of America, and I was the starting small forward.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023