Stephen Curry passes Dwyane Wade in assists

Golden State Warriors: Add it to the books ⚡️ Stephen Curry has passed Dwyane Wade for 46th most career assists in NBA history.
Source: Twitter @warriors
Source: Twitter @warriors
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Last time LeBron James came off the bench Steph Curry was a sophomore in college, iPhone 1 had just dropped, Instagram didn’t exist and Obama had not yet been elected president. – 2:12 AM
Last time LeBron James came off the bench Steph Curry was a sophomore in college, iPhone 1 had just dropped, Instagram didn’t exist and Obama had not yet been elected president. – 2:12 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Thought I saw Curry tapping his chest after that late turnover on Poole — like saying he should have kept cutting. – 11:36 PM
Thought I saw Curry tapping his chest after that late turnover on Poole — like saying he should have kept cutting. – 11:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A) if Curry made that it would have broken the Internet, but
B) Wolves now tied with Warriors in loss column and just won the tie-break. Golden State was pretty much home free for 6 seed if they had won this.
Now … not so much. – 11:11 PM
A) if Curry made that it would have broken the Internet, but
B) Wolves now tied with Warriors in loss column and just won the tie-break. Golden State was pretty much home free for 6 seed if they had won this.
Now … not so much. – 11:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
What incredible defense by McDaniels. Was absolutely not gonna let Curry touch the ball there. – 11:05 PM
What incredible defense by McDaniels. Was absolutely not gonna let Curry touch the ball there. – 11:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Man, that’s a pretty nice job by Towns of staying with Curry. Forced them into a hurried Draymond 3. – 10:36 PM
Man, that’s a pretty nice job by Towns of staying with Curry. Forced them into a hurried Draymond 3. – 10:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are making it too easy for Minnesota to take Curry out of the action – 9:17 PM
Warriors are making it too easy for Minnesota to take Curry out of the action – 9:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Three on McDaniels now. Killer.
Wolves have gotten two great looks on corner 3s, taking advantage of getting Naz on Curry in the post. 1-2, with Edwards’ in and out. – 9:15 PM
Three on McDaniels now. Killer.
Wolves have gotten two great looks on corner 3s, taking advantage of getting Naz on Curry in the post. 1-2, with Edwards’ in and out. – 9:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a China-exclusive Curry 10 Flow 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/nR4b3vyegm – 9:13 PM
Stephen Curry breaks out a China-exclusive Curry 10 Flow 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/nR4b3vyegm – 9:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Towns on Looney and Gobert on Green — which orients Gobert on the perimeter a little more than they’d like but also kinda keeps KAT out of chasing on the perimeter.
McDaniels started on Curry. But after picking up a quick two fouls, Conley is now on Curry. – 8:52 PM
Wolves going with Towns on Looney and Gobert on Green — which orients Gobert on the perimeter a little more than they’d like but also kinda keeps KAT out of chasing on the perimeter.
McDaniels started on Curry. But after picking up a quick two fouls, Conley is now on Curry. – 8:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
In a game with Steph and Klay, it’s Mike Conley who’s on fire from deep early. He’s 3-for-3 and the Wolves open a 13-7 and Curry has two fouls. – 8:51 PM
In a game with Steph and Klay, it’s Mike Conley who’s on fire from deep early. He’s 3-for-3 and the Wolves open a 13-7 and Curry has two fouls. – 8:51 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Curry picks up his second now. Klay and Green each also have one. – 8:48 PM
Curry picks up his second now. Klay and Green each also have one. – 8:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry picks up his second foul at 8:06 of the first quarter. Here comes Jordan Poole. – 8:48 PM
Stephen Curry picks up his second foul at 8:06 of the first quarter. Here comes Jordan Poole. – 8:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry now has 2 fouls in the first 4 minutes
In comes Jordan Poole – 8:48 PM
Steph Curry now has 2 fouls in the first 4 minutes
In comes Jordan Poole – 8:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors fans are ready for Gary Payton II’s return tonight at Chase Center
*watch Steph Curry in the background* pic.twitter.com/8cWvifElHT – 8:32 PM
Warriors fans are ready for Gary Payton II’s return tonight at Chase Center
*watch Steph Curry in the background* pic.twitter.com/8cWvifElHT – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So at the Final Four: Canes play, Owls play, and Dwyane Wade will be announced as a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023. – 7:30 PM
So at the Final Four: Canes play, Owls play, and Dwyane Wade will be announced as a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023. – 7:30 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
keshad johnson nearly recreated the dwyane wade/varejao dunk in their win over bama pic.twitter.com/teGN1h25t1 – 2:42 PM
keshad johnson nearly recreated the dwyane wade/varejao dunk in their win over bama pic.twitter.com/teGN1h25t1 – 2:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale and Ed Sumner are questionable for the Nets against Orlando tonight. Seth Curry and Ben Simmons are out. – 12:29 PM
Royce O’Neale and Ed Sumner are questionable for the Nets against Orlando tonight. Seth Curry and Ben Simmons are out. – 12:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/SIMjc6bNyt – 12:25 PM
Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/SIMjc6bNyt – 12:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry turns 37 today.
He’ll become the 12th player to play for the Heat after turning 37, joining Udonis Haslem, Juwan Howard, Ray Allen, Gary Payton, Alonzo Mourning, Otis Thorpe, A.C. Green, Chris Andersen, Andre Iguodala, Dwyane Wade and P.J. Tucker. – 9:17 AM
Kyle Lowry turns 37 today.
He’ll become the 12th player to play for the Heat after turning 37, joining Udonis Haslem, Juwan Howard, Ray Allen, Gary Payton, Alonzo Mourning, Otis Thorpe, A.C. Green, Chris Andersen, Andre Iguodala, Dwyane Wade and P.J. Tucker. – 9:17 AM
More on this storyline
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler on Dwyane Wade: “He’s constantly in my ear. Half the time it’s not even about basketball, it’s about family.” “I always want to make him proud. I love him to death and I’m glad he could see us get a dub.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / March 23, 2023
Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman have invested in TMRW Sports, the latest prominent celebrities to back the platform launched last year by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Durant and Kleiman are participating through their fund, Thirty Five Ventures, while Wade and O’Neal are investing on their own. -via Sportico / March 21, 2023
Reacting to a recent quip by Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce about how he used to give him the business, Richard Jefferson took to social media and reminded Pierce that the Nets own Boston in the 2000s. It’s hilarious to watch, to say the least, because not only did Jefferson share a backhanded compliment for Pierce by bringing up Dwyane Wade’s name, but also for bringing receipts to the table, mentioning how many times the Nets had defeated Boston back then. “Bro, we beat you 10 out of 11 times,” Richard Jefferson said. “We beat you three times in the postseason in the conference finals. You want a game, there’s even a Christmas Day game here. Somebody highlight this crisp. We beat you by 40 in front of all of America, and I was the starting small forward.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023
The White House is turning to companies like DoorDash and Instacart, and athletic superstars like basketball’s Steph Curry in its push to try to reduce hunger in America. It announced new commitments on Friday to a list of pledges made late last year as it rolled out the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, and the White House is hoping for more pledges by August. -via 88.5 WFDD / March 24, 2023
The White House has long relied on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition to help spread its message. President Biden’s council is led by renowned Chef José Andrés and professional basketball player for the Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne. On Friday Biden added a star-studded list of people, including basketball player Steph Curry and his wife, cookbook author Ayesha Curry, and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. Andrés applauded the Currys for their work supporting restaurants and feeding people in need during the pandemic, “in the middle of a very dark hour for America.” “They are powerful because they are boots on the ground,” Andrés said. -via 88.5 WFDD / March 24, 2023
Brad Townsend: In L2M report from last night, NBA says that Luka Doncic should have been called for traveling with 36 seconds left. Also, though the Mavs believed that Draymond Green set a moving screen that freed Steph Curry’s layup with 8.5 seconds left, NBA saw no wrongdoing. -via Twitter @townbrad / March 23, 2023