Live stream: Suns 7, Jazz 10

The Phoenix Suns (39-35) play against the Utah Jazz (35-39) at Vivint Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Phoenix Suns 7, Utah Jazz 10 (Q1 07:36)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns still switching a bit against this supersized Jazz lineup. CP3 did a good job talking as the low man to get himself switched off Kessler and then Olynyk. Unique dynamic to this one. – Suns still switching a bit against this supersized Jazz lineup. CP3 did a good job talking as the low man to get himself switched off Kessler and then Olynyk. Unique dynamic to this one. – 9:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Really big bonus the Jazz have in attacking zones is to bring Markkanen out to the top of the arc to shoot over the smalls – Really big bonus the Jazz have in attacking zones is to bring Markkanen out to the top of the arc to shoot over the smalls – 9:14 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE PHOENIX SUNS ARRRRRREEEEEEEEEEE STAAAARRRRRRTTTTIIIIINNGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!! 9:09 PM THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE PHOENIX SUNS ARRRRRREEEEEEEEEEE STAAAARRRRRRTTTTIIIIINNGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Xv7hI0uYY3

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ve had a number of longer film sessions, walk throughs and Kevin (Durant) is a student of the game and he’s talking to Jarrett (Jack) a ton. He’s talking to Kevin (Young). We had a longer film session this morning.”

Monty Williams on chemistry when Durant returns. #Suns 8:57 PM “We’ve had a number of longer film sessions, walk throughs and Kevin (Durant) is a student of the game and he’s talking to Jarrett (Jack) a ton. He’s talking to Kevin (Young). We had a longer film session this morning.”Monty Williams on chemistry when Durant returns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7rJi5hMOiQ

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just an awareness.”

Monty Williams on

“You have to read the game and understand the officials are calling the game a certain way. Sometimes they let stuff go, sometimes they don’t. 8:48 PM “Just an awareness.”Monty Williams on #Suns fouling as they’re 3rd in the #NBA for most fouls committed per game at 21.6.“You have to read the game and understand the officials are calling the game a certain way. Sometimes they let stuff go, sometimes they don’t. pic.twitter.com/T8C8sv02UG

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.

Miguel has been in Sacramento since the 2013-2014 season. He’s known nothing but losing like the fans. This season means so much to so many people. – Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.Miguel has been in Sacramento since the 2013-2014 season. He’s known nothing but losing like the fans. This season means so much to so many people. – 8:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Suns-Jazz and Deandre Ayton’s return! Come hang out:

youtube.com/watch?v=6HoOE_… pic.twitter.com/WlNmaHP8bD – 8:28 PM We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Suns-Jazz and Deandre Ayton’s return! Come hang out:

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton pregame.

Returns after missing four games with right hip contusion. pic.twitter.com/bZwzPJ2XvX – 8:15 PM Deandre Ayton pregame.Returns after missing four games with right hip contusion. #Suns

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on

NCAA Coaching Carousel: Texas Hires Rodney Terry On 5-Year, $15.3M Contract

“He has led this team on and off the court as well as anyone could have expected,” former Texas star Kevin Durant said.

forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:02 PM Now on @ForbesSports NCAA Coaching Carousel: Texas Hires Rodney Terry On 5-Year, $15.3M Contract“He has led this team on and off the court as well as anyone could have expected,” former Texas star Kevin Durant said.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“His coach is not as hard on him as he was then.”



Will face Deandre Ayton, who went for 29 points and 21 boards back in a home win over Utah. pic.twitter.com/i83dWVjHxS – 7:52 PM “His coach is not as hard on him as he was then.” #Jazz coach Will Hardy on Walker Kessler, who has emerged as one of the #NBA top shot blockers (4th in league at 2.3 a game).Will face Deandre Ayton, who went for 29 points and 21 boards back in a home win over Utah. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We needed to shift our mindset defensively, especially with our size, to eliminate the rim first.”



7:47 PM “We needed to shift our mindset defensively, especially with our size, to eliminate the rim first.” #Jazz head coach Will Hardy on giving up more 3s. #Suns are shooting 37 7% from 3 this season. pic.twitter.com/ZbkLM0kXh7

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Lauri Markkanen is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. the Suns – Lauri Markkanen is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. the Suns – 7:44 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Lauri Markkanen will play tonight vs Phoenix – Lauri Markkanen will play tonight vs Phoenix – 7:43 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen is available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – Lauri Markkanen is available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – 7:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jarrell Brantley getting in some pregame work from 3 7:38 PM Jarrell Brantley getting in some pregame work from 3 pic.twitter.com/OnBl6GeigQ

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Lauri Markkanen is available to play tonight, Jazz say. – Lauri Markkanen is available to play tonight, Jazz say. – 7:27 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/27):

*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)

OUT – Simone Fontecchio (left foot – turf toe)

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)

OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)

OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/27):*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)OUT – Simone Fontecchio (left foot – turf toe)OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 7:27 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

I don’t know if this is out there, but longtime Jazz fans may know the name and face of Dr. Richard Anderson, who had courtside seats for a long, long time. He recently passed away 7:15 PM I don’t know if this is out there, but longtime Jazz fans may know the name and face of Dr. Richard Anderson, who had courtside seats for a long, long time. He recently passed away legacy.com/us/obituaries/…

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

It’s the frequency of possessions like this — where a guy just decides to not shoot when they’re at the rim — that has me far less concerned about Rudy Gobert’s total number of blocks.

Yes, Walker Kessler has more blocks. Doesn’t mean Rudy is all of a sudden trash at the rim. 5:28 PM It’s the frequency of possessions like this — where a guy just decides to not shoot when they’re at the rim — that has me far less concerned about Rudy Gobert’s total number of blocks.Yes, Walker Kessler has more blocks. Doesn’t mean Rudy is all of a sudden trash at the rim. pic.twitter.com/zqkqFWM9nU

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

The rescinding of Luka’s Tech is the 18th time this year that @NBA has done so. Luka, Trae Young, and Chris Paul are the only ones to have two of their tech’s rescinded. – The rescinding of Luka’s Tech is the 18th time this year that @NBA has done so. Luka, Trae Young, and Chris Paul are the only ones to have two of their tech’s rescinded. – 4:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Charles Barkley had some things to say about me once or twice, and yeah, it bothered me, it pissed me off a little bit as well.”

Vince Carter on #ESPN “This Just In’ with Max Kellerman talking about Kevin Durant’s reaction to Charles Barkley calling him “very sensitive.” #Suns 3:48 PM “Charles Barkley had some things to say about me once or twice, and yeah, it bothered me, it pissed me off a little bit as well.”Vince Carter on #ESPN “This Just In’ with Max Kellerman talking about Kevin Durant’s reaction to Charles Barkley calling him “very sensitive.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/Tol0XVOjac