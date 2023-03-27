Live stream: Suns 7, Jazz 10

The Phoenix Suns (39-35) play against the Utah Jazz (35-39) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Phoenix Suns 7, Utah Jazz 10 (Q1 07:36)

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns still switching a bit against this supersized Jazz lineup. CP3 did a good job talking as the low man to get himself switched off Kessler and then Olynyk. Unique dynamic to this one. – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker baseline drive dunk.
Got a noticeable #Suns fan contingent here.
#Jazz up one – 9:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Really big bonus the Jazz have in attacking zones is to bring Markkanen out to the top of the arc to shoot over the smalls – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Still 0-0 as Ayton looked to score off bounce. #Suns9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE PHOENIX SUNS ARRRRRREEEEEEEEEEE STAAAARRRRRRTTTTIIIIINNGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Xv7hI0uYY39:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
no better way to start your week 💜
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/w5CQ9dqwf09:09 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
there are levels to this 🫡
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/McmcqjL2TP9:03 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Almost that time. ⏲️ pic.twitter.com/QijacUaWc79:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve had a number of longer film sessions, walk throughs and Kevin (Durant) is a student of the game and he’s talking to Jarrett (Jack) a ton. He’s talking to Kevin (Young). We had a longer film session this morning.”
Monty Williams on chemistry when Durant returns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7rJi5hMOiQ8:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns update: Deandre Ayton (hip) available, Kevin Durant (ankle) out at Utah Jazz (w/videos) #Suns #Jazz azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/RzWmCnDG5Y8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just an awareness.”
Monty Williams on #Suns fouling as they’re 3rd in the #NBA for most fouls committed per game at 21.6.
“You have to read the game and understand the officials are calling the game a certain way. Sometimes they let stuff go, sometimes they don’t. pic.twitter.com/T8C8sv02UG8:48 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book always making time for fans 💜 pic.twitter.com/QZ9OJW6JZT8:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tonight’s Jazz-Suns starters pic.twitter.com/bFHssqW1bb8:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Jazz
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just a big mobile guy.”
Monty Williams on #Jazz big Walker Kessler as #Suns big Deandre Ayton returns after missing four games with right hip contusion.
Big matchup tonight. pic.twitter.com/iXVFjVQS8r8:31 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.
Miguel has been in Sacramento since the 2013-2014 season. He’s known nothing but losing like the fans. This season means so much to so many people. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Suns-Jazz and Deandre Ayton’s return! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=6HoOE_… pic.twitter.com/WlNmaHP8bD8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton from the opposite free throw line. #Suns pic.twitter.com/cIrqOY50yS8:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton pregame.
Returns after missing four games with right hip contusion. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bZwzPJ2XvX8:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker ends pregame with dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2XKISIRmka8:12 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
another day, another wholesome @WalkerKessler13 moment 🫡 pic.twitter.com/N8I0TRRpVs8:10 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
just a couple vibe guys 🖤
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/un228XVcUo8:06 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🤌cottura perfetta🤌
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/dQ58mhF8DR8:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“His coach is not as hard on him as he was then.”
#Jazz coach Will Hardy on Walker Kessler, who has emerged as one of the #NBA top shot blockers (4th in league at 2.3 a game).
Will face Deandre Ayton, who went for 29 points and 21 boards back in a home win over Utah. #Suns pic.twitter.com/i83dWVjHxS7:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen getting his pregame workout underway pic.twitter.com/WiBKE2CDhE7:51 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is back tonight. pic.twitter.com/wbgHtPbsGb7:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We needed to shift our mindset defensively, especially with our size, to eliminate the rim first.”
#Jazz head coach Will Hardy on giving up more 3s.
#Suns are shooting 37 7% from 3 this season. pic.twitter.com/ZbkLM0kXh77:47 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. the Suns – 7:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen will play tonight vs Phoenix – 7:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – 7:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
📍 Salt Lake City, UT pic.twitter.com/kwVQMoZW247:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jarrell Brantley getting in some pregame work from 3 pic.twitter.com/OnBl6GeigQ7:38 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/jNHqzkrUOf7:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (hip) AVAILABLE. #Suns7:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is available to play tonight, Jazz say. – 7:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/27):
*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)
OUT – Simone Fontecchio (left foot – turf toe)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)
OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 7:27 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
I don’t know if this is out there, but longtime Jazz fans may know the name and face of Dr. Richard Anderson, who had courtside seats for a long, long time. He recently passed away legacy.com/us/obituaries/…7:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s the frequency of possessions like this — where a guy just decides to not shoot when they’re at the rim — that has me far less concerned about Rudy Gobert’s total number of blocks.
Yes, Walker Kessler has more blocks. Doesn’t mean Rudy is all of a sudden trash at the rim. pic.twitter.com/zqkqFWM9nU5:28 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Playing with passion.
@Annexus | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/tEZQIL9f9f5:11 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The rescinding of Luka’s Tech is the 18th time this year that @NBA has done so. Luka, Trae Young, and Chris Paul are the only ones to have two of their tech’s rescinded. – 4:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Charles Barkley had some things to say about me once or twice, and yeah, it bothered me, it pissed me off a little bit as well.”
Vince Carter on #ESPN “This Just In’ with Max Kellerman talking about Kevin Durant’s reaction to Charles Barkley calling him “very sensitive.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/Tol0XVOjac3:48 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
̶S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ Monday Funday 🤪
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/7wG4flJese3:16 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes says nobody on the Kings bench will be monitoring the other games. He says if Phoenix loses and the Kings clinch, the fans will let them know. pic.twitter.com/kSFSyXrvNc3:07 PM

