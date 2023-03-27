Live stream: Timberwolves 57, Kings 58

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) play against the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 57, Sacramento Kings 58 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings aren’t playing nearly their best and still lead at half.

Kings aren't playing nearly their best and still lead at half.

3rd quarters have been their quarter lately…

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

HALFTIME: Kings lead the Timberwolves, 58-57.



👑 @swipathefox: 20 PTS, 7-9 FG

👑 @DSabonis11: 12 PTS, 6 REB

👑 @swipathefox: 20 PTS, 7-9 FG

👑 @DSabonis11: 12 PTS, 6 REB

👑 @hbarnes: 12 PTS

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves end the half exceedingly frustrated. They really played well. Only 1 TO. Just missed a bunch of good looks and FTs to let Sac back into it.

Wolves end the half exceedingly frustrated. They really played well. Only 1 TO. Just missed a bunch of good looks and FTs to let Sac back into it.

Fouls loom large: Conley and Gobert (who has been great) have 3.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Domantas Sabonis getting his Kings back into this game, Kings take a 58-57 lead at the half over the Timberwolves, who led for much of the first half. 12 points and 6 rebounds for Domas.

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

De’Aaron Fox with 20 pts on 7-9 FG in the first half.

De'Aaron Fox with 20 pts on 7-9 FG in the first half.

Some unbelievable moves to carve up the T-Wolves.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis explodes to the rim out of nowhere!

Domantas Sabonis explodes to the rim out of nowhere!

Kings go on a late run to end the first half up 58-57.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Entertaining first half. Kings lead 58-57 on the stellar play of Fox, Sabonis and Barnes. Fox has 20. 12 for Barnes and 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Sabonis.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves-Kings would be an awesome first round matchup

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

After trailing by 13, the Kings have come back to take a 54-53 lead.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis just hammered a ball on Gobert. Wow. 3rd foul on Gobert.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Sabonis vs Gobert would get very chippy in a playoff series.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Mike Conley has never gotten a technical in his life (that stuck). When he's frustrated, you know something is up.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves have committed four fouls on the last three Kings possessions.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are back within 2 at 49-47. They have struggled a bit with the length of the T-Wolves and the ball movement hasn't been great.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid has been showing a real ability to chase defensively. He’s guarding Huerter right now.

Naz Reid has been showing a real ability to chase defensively. He's guarding Huerter right now.

Critical for making Naz work in lineups next to Towns or Gobert.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Suns up 11. Unless something changes, that Kings clinch scenario is over.

Suns up 11. Unless something changes, that Kings clinch scenario is over.

Forget the Clippers game. Kings gotta go get this one tonight. Don't let anyone else do the work for you.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Two more steals for Kyle Anderson. The straw stirring the drink. He has 6 assists already.

Two more steals for Kyle Anderson. The straw stirring the drink. He has 6 assists already.

Wolves playing a clean game so far with just 1 turnover in first 19 minutes.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings looked like they were finally stringing some buckets together, but sloppy play with the basketball and they are right back down 8.

Kings looked like they were finally stringing some buckets together, but sloppy play with the basketball and they are right back down 8.

Kings have 7 turnovers. The T-Wolves have just 1.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

No big in the league uses his shoulder to create space as effectively as Sabonis. Rudy not liking it.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jaden McDaniels and Domantas Sabonis lead the league in total fouls — McDaniels with 252 and Sabonis with 257 (both in 72 games played).

Jaden McDaniels and Domantas Sabonis lead the league in total fouls — McDaniels with 252 and Sabonis with 257 (both in 72 games played).

But McDaniels off to a 2-1 lead here early in Sacramento.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Alert the media, a Timberwolves player made both of his free throws.

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Kings roll out their zone defense. Allow the lowest FG% in the league when they do, although they use it in small doses

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Naz Reid misses both free throws, earning free cookies for the crowd. Wolves are 4-for-10 from the line early.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len tip in. No one had that on their bingo card for tonight.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

T'Wolves already outrebounding the Kings 18-7, hence why Mike Brown turned to Alex Len

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings trail the Wolves 34-25 after the opening quarter. Both teams hovering around 52% shooting. Minnesota had a 13 point lead at one point. Harrison Barnes 10 pts for Sac, Jaden McDaniels with 13 for Min.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

McDaniels leads all with 13 points, a career-high for any quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the

McDaniels leads all with 13 points, a career-high for any quarter.

Gobert is up to 6 points and 6 rebounds after the first quarter.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves lead the kings 34-35 after one. Jaden is 6-for-6. Team shot 52 % overall. Barnes has 10 for the Kings.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves are getting good looks against this porous Sacramento defense. Feels like another high-scoring game incoming. 34-25 after 1.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

As usual, Kings opponents come out the gate shooting lights out. 52% FG & 50% 3PT.

As usual, Kings opponents come out the gate shooting lights out. 52% FG & 50% 3PT.

T-Wolves are also outrebounding the Kings 13 to 5.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings struggle in the opening quarter, trail the T-Wolves 34-25. Harrison Barnes leads with 10 points. Jaden McDaniels has 13 for Minny.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are trailing 34-21 in the first quarter. The Timberwolves are shooting 59.1%. They also have a 12-4 rebounding advantage.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alex Len about to check in for the Kings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes is in attack mode. 4-of-5 shooting for 8 points.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Harrison Barnes is doing the scoring early for the Kings. He's up to 8 points now on 4/5 FG.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Jaden McDaniels with 13 of the Timberwolves first 25 points of the game. Sacramento already allowing 14 points in the paint.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

one down, three to go 🎯



Keegan Murray is three more 3-pointers away from breaking an NBA record for 3PM made by a rookie 👀

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Jaden McDaniels has 13 points in this first quarter. Not the guy I expected to be beating the Kings early.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jaden McDaniels already has 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jaden McDaniels: 6-6 FG, 1-1 3s, lockdown defense, 13 pts in 7 minutes

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Keegan Murray now 3 3-pointers shy of the new rookie record for 3's in a season. He drains his first attempt.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Kings pull Huerter in favor of defensive specialist Kessler Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Jaden’s first 5 minutes tonight:

Jaden's first 5 minutes tonight:

8 PTS / 1 AST / 4-4 FG

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray 3-ball. He's 2 away from tying Donovan Mitchell's rookie record of 187 threes.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray drills his first 3-point attempt. Three more to break Donovan Mitchell's rookie record.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

That's one three for Keegan Murray. Three more for the record.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Much like when Atlanta put Trae Young on Jaden McDaniels as a hiding place, the Wolves are really looking to exploit Kevin Huerter with McDaniels — doin things like spamming PnRs w/ McDaniels as the screener (something they never do).

Much like when Atlanta put Trae Young on Jaden McDaniels as a hiding place, the Wolves are really looking to exploit Kevin Huerter with McDaniels — doin things like spamming PnRs w/ McDaniels as the screener (something they never do).

McDaniels with 4 buckets in first 4 minutes

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

getting active for the last game of the month 👑

@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

After scoring 1 point last night, Jaden McDaniels is 4-for-4 to open this one and the Wolves have an early 16-8 lead against the Kings.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Nice start for Jaden McDaniels after the rough one last night. Affecting things on both ends.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes gets to the key and scores to open things up for Sacramento. 2-2.

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Just before tipoff here in Sacramento, where the Kings may clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2006, and my Apple Watch has already indicated that the decibel level around me is unhealthy.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive isn't expected to attend tonight's game with playoff clinching implications for his franchise due to his bout with pneumonia, he announced.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Sac is buzzin. Fun to see a fan base that has suffered so long get rewarded. It's a familiar feeling.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings tunnel cam on what could be a historic night in Sacramento.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Tonight's @MayoClinic Status Report:

Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain Injury Management), Taurean Prince (Illness), and Matt Ryan (Illness) are OUT at Sacramento.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Neemias Queta is out for tonight's Kings-Timberwolves game due to a non-COVID illness.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards officially in the Wolves starting lineup tonight. So he’s playing both legs of the back-to-back.

Anthony Edwards officially in the Wolves starting lineup tonight. So he's playing both legs of the back-to-back.

Again, Karl-Anthony Towns is out, resting on the second night of a back to back.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From the T-Wolves:

Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:

Conley

Edwards

McDaniels

Anderson

Gobert

OUT

Prince – Illness

Ryan – Illness

From the T-Wolves:

Tonight's @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:

Conley

Edwards

McDaniels

Anderson

Gobert

OUT

Prince – Illness

Ryan – Illness

Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:

Conley

Edwards

McDaniels

Anderson

Gobert

OUT

Prince – Illness

Ryan – Illness

Tonight's @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:

Conley

Edwards

McDaniels

Anderson

Gobert

OUT

Prince – Illness

Ryan – Illness

Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they’ve been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that, and you want people to be able to celebrate.”



"Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they've been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that, and you want people to be able to celebrate."

🎙️Coach Brown on what potentially clinching tonight's game means to the Kings organization.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they’ve been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that m, and you want people to be able to celebrate.”

"Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they've been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that m, and you want people to be able to celebrate."

🎙️Coach Brown on what potentially clinching tonight's game means to the Kings organization.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Gobert is fun. Murray wants that record. Monk needs a bounceback game.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings head coach Mike Brown, when talking about the 16 season playoff drought on the verge of coming to an end, shares a story about what it means to Sacramento, and it involves one of the most indispensable people in the organization, Miguel Lopez.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown just told a touching story about longtime team equipment manager Miguel Lopez. Mike was in his office after Saturday's game when Wes Wilcox walked in to say he saw Miguel crying in the tunnel. Mike feared something was wrong, but they were tears of joy.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.

Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.

Miguel has been in Sacramento since the 2013-2014 season. He's known nothing but losing like the fans. This season means so much to so many people.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown on the possibility of clinching a playoff spot at home: "Obviously it's a big deal. It's a big deal around here and the fans have been phenomenal, and so to try to do something in front of your home fans is always the best case if it can happen that way."

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray getting loose with a chance to break the rookie 3-point record tonight. He needs four more to eclipse Donovan Mitchell's mark of 187.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The white board outside the player/coach entrance to the Sacramento Kings locker room.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Pregame scene at Golden 1 Center as the Sacramento Kings look to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Learn how to make the 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠

Learn how to make the 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠

@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game |

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

In honor of Women’s Empowerment Month, we asked our Women in Sports Network Resource Group why they think it is important to celebrate women in the workplace.

In honor of Women's Empowerment Month, we asked our Women in Sports Network Resource Group why they think it is important to celebrate women in the workplace.

Here is what Sr. Director of Partnership Marketing and Business Development Nicole Loscavio had to say ⬇️

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

Two tickets up for grabs!! Last two of the regular season!! Tell me where you when you saw the last @SacramentoKings playoff game for a chance to win!

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I think Kyle Anderson on the screening big is the ideal spot to position him on D.

I think Kyle Anderson on the screening big is the ideal spot to position him on D.

From there he can kinda roam/lean into mid-floor passing lanes with his long arms. And then up in coverage, like this play, as slow as he is, he can play up there because he has such great hands.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Taurean Prince was just added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s listed as questionable.

Not a good sign for his availability tonight.

Taurean Prince was just added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He's listed as questionable.

Not a good sign for his availability tonight.

Illness has been goin around — McLaughlin missed the game Wednesday, Edwards missed practice Fridy, Ryan is also ill.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From T-Wolves:

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Prince – Illness

OUT

Ryan – Illness

From T-Wolves:

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight's game at Sacramento:

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Prince – Illness

OUT

Ryan – Illness

Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Prince – Illness

OUT

Ryan – Illness

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight's game at Sacramento:

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Prince – Illness

OUT

Ryan – Illness

Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Almost time to join @DanBarreiroKFAN live from the belly of the beast in Sacramento.

Listen:

Almost time to join @DanBarreiroKFAN live from the belly of the beast in Sacramento.

Listen:

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

For all Kings fans going to the game tonight, if (when) the Kings clinch, after the game, I might need you for the intro to tonight’s Locked On Kings Podcast.

Be ready. – For all Kings fans going to the game tonight, if (when) the Kings clinch, after the game, I might need you for the intro to tonight’s Locked On Kings Podcast.Be ready. – 6:16 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Just verified with the NBA office and Elias Sports: If the Sacramento Kings win tonight, they will clinch a playoff berth AND homecourt advantage in the first round. – Just verified with the NBA office and Elias Sports: If the Sacramento Kings win tonight, they will clinch a playoff berth AND homecourt advantage in the first round. – 6:00 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

I’m getting emotional THINKING about the possibility of the Kings clinching tonight.

How’s everyone else doin? – I’m getting emotional THINKING about the possibility of the Kings clinching tonight.How’s everyone else doin? – 5:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

It’s just one ticket, which I know is kinda weird.

Whoever this fan is that we choose, I’d hope the people around them would celebrate with them as Kings family.

Again, this is not my doing. This is a fan that could easily sell this ticket that has donated. – It’s just one ticket, which I know is kinda weird.Whoever this fan is that we choose, I’d hope the people around them would celebrate with them as Kings family.Again, this is not my doing. This is a fan that could easily sell this ticket that has donated. – 5:44 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

An amazing Sacramento Kings fan reached out to me & donated an extra ticket to tonight’s game. He would like it to go to someone who hasn’t been to a game/can’t afford to go.

Kings fans, I know you know somebody like this who needs to be in the building tonight. Help me out. – An amazing Sacramento Kings fan reached out to me & donated an extra ticket to tonight’s game. He would like it to go to someone who hasn’t been to a game/can’t afford to go.Kings fans, I know you know somebody like this who needs to be in the building tonight. Help me out. – 5:39 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

SOOOOO ready for NIGHT CHAT following Kings vs. T-Wolves:

youtube.com/watch?v=lbufKk… pic.twitter.com/j3CSWSWybk – 5:34 PM SOOOOO ready for NIGHT CHAT following Kings vs. T-Wolves:

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.

Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.

Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Ticket costs soar for Kings-Timberwolves game as Sacramento buzzes with playoff excitement

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:07 PM Ticket costs soar for Kings-Timberwolves game as Sacramento buzzes with playoff excitement

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight in Sacramento due to injury management. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable. Matt Ryan is also out. – Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight in Sacramento due to injury management. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable. Matt Ryan is also out. – 4:35 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“They brought me in like one of their own.”

🗣 @swipathefox on Kings fans 4:31 PM “They brought me in like one of their own.”🗣 @swipathefox on Kings fans pic.twitter.com/C54xNIdoGO

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kings made playoffs in 2006. Entered lottery in 2007. The lottery picks during drought — only De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray still in Sacramento: 4:28 PM Kings made playoffs in 2006. Entered lottery in 2007. The lottery picks during drought — only De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray still in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/PKCvXTJ8qL

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right calf strain injury management. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. – The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right calf strain injury management. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. – 4:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight against Sacramento to manage his calf injury, the team says. It’s a back-to-back for the Wolves, so presumably just normal precautions after a long absence. – Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight against Sacramento to manage his calf injury, the team says. It’s a back-to-back for the Wolves, so presumably just normal precautions after a long absence. – 4:15 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

OUT

Ryan – Illness

Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:QUESTIONABLEEdwards – Right Ankle SprainNowell – Left Knee TendinopathyOUTRyan – IllnessTowns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 4:12 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter are the first pair of Kings teammates to make at least 180 three-pointers in the same season. 🎯 4:04 PM Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter are the first pair of Kings teammates to make at least 180 three-pointers in the same season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IUjPniJnSd