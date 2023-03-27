Live stream: Timberwolves 57, Kings 58

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) play against the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 57, Sacramento Kings 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings aren’t playing nearly their best and still lead at half.
3rd quarters have been their quarter lately… – 11:14 PM
Kings aren’t playing nearly their best and still lead at half.
3rd quarters have been their quarter lately… – 11:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Timberwolves, 58-57.
👑 @swipathefox: 20 PTS, 7-9 FG
👑 @DSabonis11: 12 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @hbarnes: 12 PTS pic.twitter.com/vZMsHWomtL – 11:13 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Timberwolves, 58-57.
👑 @swipathefox: 20 PTS, 7-9 FG
👑 @DSabonis11: 12 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @hbarnes: 12 PTS pic.twitter.com/vZMsHWomtL – 11:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
hang this poster in the @CrockerArt museum 🤯
@DSabonis11 | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/0VAB1IwYra – 11:12 PM
hang this poster in the @CrockerArt museum 🤯
@DSabonis11 | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/0VAB1IwYra – 11:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves end the half exceedingly frustrated. They really played well. Only 1 TO. Just missed a bunch of good looks and FTs to let Sac back into it.
Fouls loom large: Conley and Gobert (who has been great) have 3. – 11:09 PM
Wolves end the half exceedingly frustrated. They really played well. Only 1 TO. Just missed a bunch of good looks and FTs to let Sac back into it.
Fouls loom large: Conley and Gobert (who has been great) have 3. – 11:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis getting his Kings back into this game, Kings take a 58-57 lead at the half over the Timberwolves, who led for much of the first half. 12 points and 6 rebounds for Domas. pic.twitter.com/lzHzfIT9vv – 11:09 PM
Domantas Sabonis getting his Kings back into this game, Kings take a 58-57 lead at the half over the Timberwolves, who led for much of the first half. 12 points and 6 rebounds for Domas. pic.twitter.com/lzHzfIT9vv – 11:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox with 20 pts on 7-9 FG in the first half.
Some unbelievable moves to carve up the T-Wolves. – 11:09 PM
De’Aaron Fox with 20 pts on 7-9 FG in the first half.
Some unbelievable moves to carve up the T-Wolves. – 11:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis explodes to the rim out of nowhere!
Kings go on a late run to end the first half up 58-57. pic.twitter.com/zTKLS6goJa – 11:09 PM
Domantas Sabonis explodes to the rim out of nowhere!
Kings go on a late run to end the first half up 58-57. pic.twitter.com/zTKLS6goJa – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Entertaining first half. Kings lead 58-57 on the stellar play of Fox, Sabonis and Barnes. Fox has 20. 12 for Barnes and 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Sabonis. – 11:09 PM
Entertaining first half. Kings lead 58-57 on the stellar play of Fox, Sabonis and Barnes. Fox has 20. 12 for Barnes and 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Sabonis. – 11:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
After trailing by 13, the Kings have come back to take a 54-53 lead. – 11:07 PM
After trailing by 13, the Kings have come back to take a 54-53 lead. – 11:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
COUNT IT 🗣
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/RNZyrUNiTS – 11:01 PM
COUNT IT 🗣
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/RNZyrUNiTS – 11:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Mike Conley has never gotten a technical in his life (that stuck). When he’s frustrated, you know something is up. – 11:01 PM
Mike Conley has never gotten a technical in his life (that stuck). When he’s frustrated, you know something is up. – 11:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves have committed four fouls on the last three Kings possessions. – 11:01 PM
Wolves have committed four fouls on the last three Kings possessions. – 11:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are back within 2 at 49-47. They have struggled a bit with the length of the T-Wolves and the ball movement hasn’t been great. – 11:00 PM
Kings are back within 2 at 49-47. They have struggled a bit with the length of the T-Wolves and the ball movement hasn’t been great. – 11:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid has been showing a real ability to chase defensively. He’s guarding Huerter right now.
Critical for making Naz work in lineups next to Towns or Gobert. – 11:00 PM
Naz Reid has been showing a real ability to chase defensively. He’s guarding Huerter right now.
Critical for making Naz work in lineups next to Towns or Gobert. – 11:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Suns up 11. Unless something changes, that Kings clinch scenario is over.
Forget the Clippers game. Kings gotta go get this one tonight. Don’t let anyone else do the work for you. – 10:59 PM
Suns up 11. Unless something changes, that Kings clinch scenario is over.
Forget the Clippers game. Kings gotta go get this one tonight. Don’t let anyone else do the work for you. – 10:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Two more steals for Kyle Anderson. The straw stirring the drink. He has 6 assists already.
Wolves playing a clean game so far with just 1 turnover in first 19 minutes. – 10:52 PM
Two more steals for Kyle Anderson. The straw stirring the drink. He has 6 assists already.
Wolves playing a clean game so far with just 1 turnover in first 19 minutes. – 10:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings looked like they were finally stringing some buckets together, but sloppy play with the basketball and they are right back down 8.
Kings have 7 turnovers. The T-Wolves have just 1. – 10:51 PM
Kings looked like they were finally stringing some buckets together, but sloppy play with the basketball and they are right back down 8.
Kings have 7 turnovers. The T-Wolves have just 1. – 10:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the one & only Big Jelly. pic.twitter.com/fSgb9YzjHo – 10:50 PM
the one & only Big Jelly. pic.twitter.com/fSgb9YzjHo – 10:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
No big in the league uses his shoulder to create space as effectively as Sabonis. Rudy not liking it. – 10:49 PM
No big in the league uses his shoulder to create space as effectively as Sabonis. Rudy not liking it. – 10:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels and Domantas Sabonis lead the league in total fouls — McDaniels with 252 and Sabonis with 257 (both in 72 games played).
But McDaniels off to a 2-1 lead here early in Sacramento. – 10:49 PM
Jaden McDaniels and Domantas Sabonis lead the league in total fouls — McDaniels with 252 and Sabonis with 257 (both in 72 games played).
But McDaniels off to a 2-1 lead here early in Sacramento. – 10:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Alert the media, a Timberwolves player made both of his free throws. – 10:48 PM
Alert the media, a Timberwolves player made both of his free throws. – 10:48 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Kings roll out their zone defense. Allow the lowest FG% in the league when they do, although they use it in small doses – 10:46 PM
Kings roll out their zone defense. Allow the lowest FG% in the league when they do, although they use it in small doses – 10:46 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
🔥🔥 Some pics from #Kings PreGame Live with my guy @kennythomasnba We’ll be back for HalfTime Live and PostGame as the #Kings look to clinch a playoff spot against the #Timberwolves #NBA instagram.com/p/CqUPLzKLKXo/… – 10:41 PM
🔥🔥 Some pics from #Kings PreGame Live with my guy @kennythomasnba We’ll be back for HalfTime Live and PostGame as the #Kings look to clinch a playoff spot against the #Timberwolves #NBA instagram.com/p/CqUPLzKLKXo/… – 10:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid misses both free throws, earning free cookies for the crowd. Wolves are 4-for-10 from the line early. – 10:39 PM
Naz Reid misses both free throws, earning free cookies for the crowd. Wolves are 4-for-10 from the line early. – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len tip in. No one had that on their bingo card for tonight. – 10:38 PM
Alex Len tip in. No one had that on their bingo card for tonight. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
T’Wolves already outrebounding the Kings 18-7, hence why Mike Brown turned to Alex Len – 10:37 PM
T’Wolves already outrebounding the Kings 18-7, hence why Mike Brown turned to Alex Len – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Wolves 34-25 after the opening quarter. Both teams hovering around 52% shooting. Minnesota had a 13 point lead at one point. Harrison Barnes 10 pts for Sac, Jaden McDaniels with 13 for Min. – 10:36 PM
Kings trail the Wolves 34-25 after the opening quarter. Both teams hovering around 52% shooting. Minnesota had a 13 point lead at one point. Harrison Barnes 10 pts for Sac, Jaden McDaniels with 13 for Min. – 10:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-25.
McDaniels leads all with 13 points, a career-high for any quarter.
Gobert is up to 6 points and 6 rebounds after the first quarter. – 10:35 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-25.
McDaniels leads all with 13 points, a career-high for any quarter.
Gobert is up to 6 points and 6 rebounds after the first quarter. – 10:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the kings 34-35 after one. Jaden is 6-for-6. Team shot 52 % overall. Barnes has 10 for the Kings. – 10:35 PM
Timberwolves lead the kings 34-35 after one. Jaden is 6-for-6. Team shot 52 % overall. Barnes has 10 for the Kings. – 10:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are getting good looks against this porous Sacramento defense. Feels like another high-scoring game incoming. 34-25 after 1. – 10:35 PM
Wolves are getting good looks against this porous Sacramento defense. Feels like another high-scoring game incoming. 34-25 after 1. – 10:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As usual, Kings opponents come out the gate shooting lights out. 52% FG & 50% 3PT.
T-Wolves are also outrebounding the Kings 13 to 5. – 10:35 PM
As usual, Kings opponents come out the gate shooting lights out. 52% FG & 50% 3PT.
T-Wolves are also outrebounding the Kings 13 to 5. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings struggle in the opening quarter, trail the T-Wolves 34-25. Harrison Barnes leads with 10 points. Jaden McDaniels has 13 for Minny. – 10:35 PM
Kings struggle in the opening quarter, trail the T-Wolves 34-25. Harrison Barnes leads with 10 points. Jaden McDaniels has 13 for Minny. – 10:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know the drill.
NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/1wpj944mHb – 10:35 PM
you know the drill.
NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/1wpj944mHb – 10:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are trailing 34-21 in the first quarter. The Timberwolves are shooting 59.1%. They also have a 12-4 rebounding advantage. – 10:33 PM
The Kings are trailing 34-21 in the first quarter. The Timberwolves are shooting 59.1%. They also have a 12-4 rebounding advantage. – 10:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes is doing the scoring early for the Kings. He’s up to 8 points now on 4/5 FG. – 10:30 PM
Harrison Barnes is doing the scoring early for the Kings. He’s up to 8 points now on 4/5 FG. – 10:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Black Falcon SOARS through the lane 🦅
@Harrison Barnes | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/G4RDW61zBO – 10:29 PM
Black Falcon SOARS through the lane 🦅
@Harrison Barnes | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/G4RDW61zBO – 10:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jaden McDaniels with 13 of the Timberwolves first 25 points of the game. Sacramento already allowing 14 points in the paint. – 10:28 PM
Jaden McDaniels with 13 of the Timberwolves first 25 points of the game. Sacramento already allowing 14 points in the paint. – 10:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
one down, three to go 🎯
Keegan Murray is three more 3-pointers away from breaking an NBA record for 3PM made by a rookie 👀 pic.twitter.com/y8Nx0qAbOu – 10:26 PM
one down, three to go 🎯
Keegan Murray is three more 3-pointers away from breaking an NBA record for 3PM made by a rookie 👀 pic.twitter.com/y8Nx0qAbOu – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jaden McDaniels has 13 points in this first quarter. Not the guy I expected to be beating the Kings early. – 10:24 PM
Jaden McDaniels has 13 points in this first quarter. Not the guy I expected to be beating the Kings early. – 10:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels: 6-6 FG, 1-1 3s, lockdown defense, 13 pts in 7 minutes – 10:24 PM
Jaden McDaniels: 6-6 FG, 1-1 3s, lockdown defense, 13 pts in 7 minutes – 10:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray now 3 3-pointers shy of the new rookie record for 3’s in a season. He drains his first attempt. – 10:23 PM
Keegan Murray now 3 3-pointers shy of the new rookie record for 3’s in a season. He drains his first attempt. – 10:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kings pull Huerter in favor of defensive specialist Kessler Edwards – 10:23 PM
Kings pull Huerter in favor of defensive specialist Kessler Edwards – 10:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaden’s first 5 minutes tonight:
8 PTS / 1 AST / 4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/94RHkZKuOM – 10:23 PM
Jaden’s first 5 minutes tonight:
8 PTS / 1 AST / 4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/94RHkZKuOM – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray 3-ball. He’s 2 away from tying Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record of 187 threes. – 10:23 PM
Keegan Murray 3-ball. He’s 2 away from tying Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record of 187 threes. – 10:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray drills his first 3-point attempt. Three more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:23 PM
Keegan Murray drills his first 3-point attempt. Three more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That’s one three for Keegan Murray. Three more for the record. – 10:22 PM
That’s one three for Keegan Murray. Three more for the record. – 10:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Much like when Atlanta put Trae Young on Jaden McDaniels as a hiding place, the Wolves are really looking to exploit Kevin Huerter with McDaniels — doin things like spamming PnRs w/ McDaniels as the screener (something they never do).
McDaniels with 4 buckets in first 4 minutes – 10:21 PM
Much like when Atlanta put Trae Young on Jaden McDaniels as a hiding place, the Wolves are really looking to exploit Kevin Huerter with McDaniels — doin things like spamming PnRs w/ McDaniels as the screener (something they never do).
McDaniels with 4 buckets in first 4 minutes – 10:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
getting active for the last game of the month 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/5Q9ZYPSvsW – 10:20 PM
getting active for the last game of the month 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/5Q9ZYPSvsW – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After scoring 1 point last night, Jaden McDaniels is 4-for-4 to open this one and the Wolves have an early 16-8 lead against the Kings. – 10:19 PM
After scoring 1 point last night, Jaden McDaniels is 4-for-4 to open this one and the Wolves have an early 16-8 lead against the Kings. – 10:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
that footwork tho 😮💨
@DSabonis11 | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/9G7Ob2XLRt – 10:16 PM
that footwork tho 😮💨
@DSabonis11 | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/9G7Ob2XLRt – 10:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nice start for Jaden McDaniels after the rough one last night. Affecting things on both ends. – 10:15 PM
Nice start for Jaden McDaniels after the rough one last night. Affecting things on both ends. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets to the key and scores to open things up for Sacramento. 2-2. – 10:11 PM
Harrison Barnes gets to the key and scores to open things up for Sacramento. 2-2. – 10:11 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Kings vs Timberwolves introductions. #NBA instagram.com/tv/CqULcusJ_wD… – 10:09 PM
Kings vs Timberwolves introductions. #NBA instagram.com/tv/CqULcusJ_wD… – 10:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive isn’t expected to attend tonight’s game with playoff clinching implications for his franchise due to his bout with pneumonia, he announced. – 10:01 PM
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive isn’t expected to attend tonight’s game with playoff clinching implications for his franchise due to his bout with pneumonia, he announced. – 10:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Sac is buzzin. Fun to see a fan base that has suffered so long get rewarded. It’s a familiar feeling. pic.twitter.com/xmnzQg8MYY – 10:00 PM
Sac is buzzin. Fun to see a fan base that has suffered so long get rewarded. It’s a familiar feeling. pic.twitter.com/xmnzQg8MYY – 10:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley has a career-high 40 points on 13-for-17 shooting vs. Houston tonight. Quickley also had nine assists and just one turnover vs. Rockets. Gave the Knicks exactly what they needed on a game where they were without Jalen Brunson. NYK is up 25 with 2 min to play. – 9:53 PM
Immanuel Quickley has a career-high 40 points on 13-for-17 shooting vs. Houston tonight. Quickley also had nine assists and just one turnover vs. Rockets. Gave the Knicks exactly what they needed on a game where they were without Jalen Brunson. NYK is up 25 with 2 min to play. – 9:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings tunnel cam on what could be a historic night in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/VUlYCgD6gE – 9:47 PM
Kings tunnel cam on what could be a historic night in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/VUlYCgD6gE – 9:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/e1hvvvfBYi – 9:47 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/e1hvvvfBYi – 9:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain Injury Management), Taurean Prince (Illness), and Matt Ryan (Illness) are OUT at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/MjpuYSasCy – 9:44 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain Injury Management), Taurean Prince (Illness), and Matt Ryan (Illness) are OUT at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/MjpuYSasCy – 9:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the squad is ready to play for the 6th man tonight 👑🙌
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/Yd6Vn8fQc5 – 9:41 PM
the squad is ready to play for the 6th man tonight 👑🙌
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/Yd6Vn8fQc5 – 9:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta is out for tonight’s Kings-Timberwolves game due to a non-COVID illness. – 9:32 PM
Neemias Queta is out for tonight’s Kings-Timberwolves game due to a non-COVID illness. – 9:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards officially in the Wolves starting lineup tonight. So he’s playing both legs of the back-to-back.
Again, Karl-Anthony Towns is out, resting on the second night of a back to back. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Edwards officially in the Wolves starting lineup tonight. So he’s playing both legs of the back-to-back.
Again, Karl-Anthony Towns is out, resting on the second night of a back to back. – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the T-Wolves:
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Anderson
Gobert
OUT
Prince – Illness
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 9:32 PM
From the T-Wolves:
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Anderson
Gobert
OUT
Prince – Illness
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Anthony Edwards (ankle) is available for tonight’s Timberwolves-Kings game. – 9:31 PM
Anthony Edwards (ankle) is available for tonight’s Timberwolves-Kings game. – 9:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Anderson
Gobert
OUT
Prince – Illness
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 9:31 PM
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Anderson
Gobert
OUT
Prince – Illness
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they’ve been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that, and you want people to be able to celebrate.”
🎙️Coach Brown on what potentially clinching tonight’s game means to the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/9gCquqAMlT – 9:30 PM
“Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they’ve been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that, and you want people to be able to celebrate.”
🎙️Coach Brown on what potentially clinching tonight’s game means to the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/9gCquqAMlT – 9:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they’ve been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that m, and you want people to be able to celebrate.”
🎙️Coach Brown on what potentially clinching tonight’s game means to the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/YDIdW1agaM – 9:17 PM
“Everybody in the flipping city deserves it… they’ve been supporting this team since back in the day, you appreciate that m, and you want people to be able to celebrate.”
🎙️Coach Brown on what potentially clinching tonight’s game means to the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/YDIdW1agaM – 9:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
This week’s cocktail of the game is @astraltequila’s Pineapple Verde. Astral’s crisp, bright-tasting tequila combined with fresh citrus makes one refreshing-tasting cocktail. pic.twitter.com/guHMkRf8ol – 9:00 PM
This week’s cocktail of the game is @astraltequila’s Pineapple Verde. Astral’s crisp, bright-tasting tequila combined with fresh citrus makes one refreshing-tasting cocktail. pic.twitter.com/guHMkRf8ol – 9:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Gobert is fun. Murray wants that record. Monk needs a bounceback game.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/lpou4iINUA – 8:46 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Gobert is fun. Murray wants that record. Monk needs a bounceback game.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/lpou4iINUA – 8:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown, when talking about the 16 season playoff drought on the verge of coming to an end, shares a story about what it means to Sacramento, and it involves one of the most indispensable people in the organization, Miguel Lopez. pic.twitter.com/M3Yf6zfheP – 8:42 PM
Kings head coach Mike Brown, when talking about the 16 season playoff drought on the verge of coming to an end, shares a story about what it means to Sacramento, and it involves one of the most indispensable people in the organization, Miguel Lopez. pic.twitter.com/M3Yf6zfheP – 8:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown just told a touching story about longtime team equipment manager Miguel Lopez. Mike was in his office after Saturday’s game when Wes Wilcox walked in to say he saw Miguel crying in the tunnel. Mike feared something was wrong, but they were tears of joy. – 8:34 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown just told a touching story about longtime team equipment manager Miguel Lopez. Mike was in his office after Saturday’s game when Wes Wilcox walked in to say he saw Miguel crying in the tunnel. Mike feared something was wrong, but they were tears of joy. – 8:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.
Miguel has been in Sacramento since the 2013-2014 season. He’s known nothing but losing like the fans. This season means so much to so many people. – 8:30 PM
Mike Brown told the story pregame of Kings equipment manager Miguel Lopez crying in the tunnel after the Utah win.
Miguel has been in Sacramento since the 2013-2014 season. He’s known nothing but losing like the fans. This season means so much to so many people. – 8:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on the possibility of clinching a playoff spot at home: “Obviously it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal around here and the fans have been phenomenal, and so to try to do something in front of your home fans is always the best case if it can happen that way.” – 8:23 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on the possibility of clinching a playoff spot at home: “Obviously it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal around here and the fans have been phenomenal, and so to try to do something in front of your home fans is always the best case if it can happen that way.” – 8:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray getting loose with a chance to break the rookie 3-point record tonight. He needs four more to eclipse Donovan Mitchell’s mark of 187. pic.twitter.com/ltp2ptzRbS – 8:12 PM
Keegan Murray getting loose with a chance to break the rookie 3-point record tonight. He needs four more to eclipse Donovan Mitchell’s mark of 187. pic.twitter.com/ltp2ptzRbS – 8:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The white board outside the player/coach entrance to the Sacramento Kings locker room. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/K50gYEWmMd – 8:08 PM
The white board outside the player/coach entrance to the Sacramento Kings locker room. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/K50gYEWmMd – 8:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame scene at Golden 1 Center as the Sacramento Kings look to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006. pic.twitter.com/GBBcupCsnw – 8:07 PM
Pregame scene at Golden 1 Center as the Sacramento Kings look to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006. pic.twitter.com/GBBcupCsnw – 8:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | Kings.com/cocktails pic.twitter.com/JzVuOMN5wc – 8:00 PM
Learn how to make the 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | Kings.com/cocktails pic.twitter.com/JzVuOMN5wc – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings pulling out all the stops tonight. pic.twitter.com/BxZ1FMZKu8 – 7:52 PM
Kings pulling out all the stops tonight. pic.twitter.com/BxZ1FMZKu8 – 7:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
In honor of Women’s Empowerment Month, we asked our Women in Sports Network Resource Group why they think it is important to celebrate women in the workplace.
Here is what Sr. Director of Partnership Marketing and Business Development Nicole Loscavio had to say ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dZ8RkEWCll – 7:30 PM
In honor of Women’s Empowerment Month, we asked our Women in Sports Network Resource Group why they think it is important to celebrate women in the workplace.
Here is what Sr. Director of Partnership Marketing and Business Development Nicole Loscavio had to say ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dZ8RkEWCll – 7:30 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Two tickets up for grabs!! Last two of the regular season!! Tell me where you when you saw the last @SacramentoKings playoff game for a chance to win! #LetsClinchBaby #BeamTeam – 7:01 PM
Two tickets up for grabs!! Last two of the regular season!! Tell me where you when you saw the last @SacramentoKings playoff game for a chance to win! #LetsClinchBaby #BeamTeam – 7:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I think Kyle Anderson on the screening big is the ideal spot to position him on D.
From there he can kinda roam/lean into mid-floor passing lanes with his long arms. And then up in coverage, like this play, as slow as he is, he can play up there because he has such great hands. pic.twitter.com/CGTXf7PQve – 6:51 PM
I think Kyle Anderson on the screening big is the ideal spot to position him on D.
From there he can kinda roam/lean into mid-floor passing lanes with his long arms. And then up in coverage, like this play, as slow as he is, he can play up there because he has such great hands. pic.twitter.com/CGTXf7PQve – 6:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince was just added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s listed as questionable.
Not a good sign for his availability tonight.
Illness has been goin around — McLaughlin missed the game Wednesday, Edwards missed practice Fridy, Ryan is also ill. – 6:44 PM
Taurean Prince was just added to the Wolves injury report with an illness. He’s listed as questionable.
Not a good sign for his availability tonight.
Illness has been goin around — McLaughlin missed the game Wednesday, Edwards missed practice Fridy, Ryan is also ill. – 6:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From T-Wolves:
UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Prince – Illness
OUT
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 6:36 PM
From T-Wolves:
UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Prince – Illness
OUT
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Prince – Illness
OUT
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 6:35 PM
UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Prince – Illness
OUT
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 6:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Almost time to join @DanBarreiroKFAN live from the belly of the beast in Sacramento.
Listen:
kfan.com/listen – 6:31 PM
Almost time to join @DanBarreiroKFAN live from the belly of the beast in Sacramento.
Listen:
kfan.com/listen – 6:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
For all Kings fans going to the game tonight, if (when) the Kings clinch, after the game, I might need you for the intro to tonight’s Locked On Kings Podcast.
Be ready. – 6:16 PM
For all Kings fans going to the game tonight, if (when) the Kings clinch, after the game, I might need you for the intro to tonight’s Locked On Kings Podcast.
Be ready. – 6:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Just verified with the NBA office and Elias Sports: If the Sacramento Kings win tonight, they will clinch a playoff berth AND homecourt advantage in the first round. – 6:00 PM
Just verified with the NBA office and Elias Sports: If the Sacramento Kings win tonight, they will clinch a playoff berth AND homecourt advantage in the first round. – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ tough loss to the Timberwolves, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Sunday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
After the Warriors’ tough loss to the Timberwolves, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Sunday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I’m getting emotional THINKING about the possibility of the Kings clinching tonight.
How’s everyone else doin? – 5:50 PM
I’m getting emotional THINKING about the possibility of the Kings clinching tonight.
How’s everyone else doin? – 5:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’s just one ticket, which I know is kinda weird.
Whoever this fan is that we choose, I’d hope the people around them would celebrate with them as Kings family.
Again, this is not my doing. This is a fan that could easily sell this ticket that has donated. – 5:44 PM
It’s just one ticket, which I know is kinda weird.
Whoever this fan is that we choose, I’d hope the people around them would celebrate with them as Kings family.
Again, this is not my doing. This is a fan that could easily sell this ticket that has donated. – 5:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
An amazing Sacramento Kings fan reached out to me & donated an extra ticket to tonight’s game. He would like it to go to someone who hasn’t been to a game/can’t afford to go.
Kings fans, I know you know somebody like this who needs to be in the building tonight. Help me out. – 5:39 PM
An amazing Sacramento Kings fan reached out to me & donated an extra ticket to tonight’s game. He would like it to go to someone who hasn’t been to a game/can’t afford to go.
Kings fans, I know you know somebody like this who needs to be in the building tonight. Help me out. – 5:39 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
SOOOOO ready for NIGHT CHAT following Kings vs. T-Wolves:
youtube.com/watch?v=lbufKk… pic.twitter.com/j3CSWSWybk – 5:34 PM
SOOOOO ready for NIGHT CHAT following Kings vs. T-Wolves:
youtube.com/watch?v=lbufKk… pic.twitter.com/j3CSWSWybk – 5:34 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Sacramento talking @SacramentoKings ending playoff drought & #Final4 this afternoon on @kfbk @KittyONealSac @RadioJoe1530 @dhurley15 @UConnMBB @GoAztecs @BIGEASTMBB @MW_MBB #SacramentoProud @MarchMadnessMBB @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/85Gq9QO84e – 5:31 PM
#Sacramento talking @SacramentoKings ending playoff drought & #Final4 this afternoon on @kfbk @KittyONealSac @RadioJoe1530 @dhurley15 @UConnMBB @GoAztecs @BIGEASTMBB @MW_MBB #SacramentoProud @MarchMadnessMBB @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/85Gq9QO84e – 5:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.
Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.
Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM
Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.
Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.
Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ticket costs soar for Kings-Timberwolves game as Sacramento buzzes with playoff excitement
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:07 PM
Ticket costs soar for Kings-Timberwolves game as Sacramento buzzes with playoff excitement
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
got a big one tonight. RT if you’re ready. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/TfLPGe7Jkx – 4:49 PM
got a big one tonight. RT if you’re ready. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/TfLPGe7Jkx – 4:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight in Sacramento due to injury management. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable. Matt Ryan is also out. – 4:35 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight in Sacramento due to injury management. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable. Matt Ryan is also out. – 4:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“They brought me in like one of their own.”
🗣 @swipathefox on Kings fans pic.twitter.com/C54xNIdoGO – 4:31 PM
“They brought me in like one of their own.”
🗣 @swipathefox on Kings fans pic.twitter.com/C54xNIdoGO – 4:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kings made playoffs in 2006. Entered lottery in 2007. The lottery picks during drought — only De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray still in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/PKCvXTJ8qL – 4:28 PM
Kings made playoffs in 2006. Entered lottery in 2007. The lottery picks during drought — only De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Keegan Murray still in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/PKCvXTJ8qL – 4:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“There’s still a lot of work to be done.”
🗣 @Harrison Barnes on the team’s mentality tonight and for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/aK1doBifAG – 4:22 PM
“There’s still a lot of work to be done.”
🗣 @Harrison Barnes on the team’s mentality tonight and for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/aK1doBifAG – 4:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right calf strain injury management. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. – 4:16 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right calf strain injury management. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. – 4:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight against Sacramento to manage his calf injury, the team says. It’s a back-to-back for the Wolves, so presumably just normal precautions after a long absence. – 4:15 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight against Sacramento to manage his calf injury, the team says. It’s a back-to-back for the Wolves, so presumably just normal precautions after a long absence. – 4:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
OUT
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 4:12 PM
Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Sacramento:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Right Ankle Sprain
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
OUT
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 4:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter are the first pair of Kings teammates to make at least 180 three-pointers in the same season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IUjPniJnSd – 4:04 PM
Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter are the first pair of Kings teammates to make at least 180 three-pointers in the same season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IUjPniJnSd – 4:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thursday, April 16, 1992
Clippers beat Timberwolves to snap then-record NBA postseason drought at 15 seasons
But Clippers split that drought between 3 cities (Buffalo for 2 years, San Diego for 6, Los Angeles for 7)
Big night for Sacramento after 16 seasons w/o playoffs 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kgLAkNZCqU – 4:03 PM
Thursday, April 16, 1992
Clippers beat Timberwolves to snap then-record NBA postseason drought at 15 seasons
But Clippers split that drought between 3 cities (Buffalo for 2 years, San Diego for 6, Los Angeles for 7)
Big night for Sacramento after 16 seasons w/o playoffs 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kgLAkNZCqU – 4:03 PM