Timberwolves vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 27, 2023

By |

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,841,806 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,040,524 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Vecenie
@Sam_Vecenie
End-of-March/April NBA basketball isn’t real for rebuilding teams (Davion Mitchell averaged 19/3/8 last year from mid-March on, Tre Mann 19/6/3 in his last 15, etc).
But what Shaedon Sharpe is doing is super interesting. Athleticism/shooting has been super fun last few games – 3:01 AM

