Andre Drummond quits social media to improve his mental health

The Chicago Bulls center was open with his struggles to his 840k Twitter followers on Tuesday … calling on anyone battling similar issues to seek help — just like he is. “Deleting all my social apps my Management will take over,” Drummond said. “also changing my number ..” “Time to focus on my mental health. If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it’s okay to ask for help.” -via TMZ.com / March 28, 2023