Andre Drummond quits social media to improve his mental health

NBA player Andre Drummond is going off the grid to improve his mental health … saying he’s quitting social media and changing his phone number to free his mind.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number ..
Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it’s okay to ask for help – 2:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine would be playing left field for the Angels. Andre Drummond would be acting. Alex Caruso would be coaching high school basketball in Texas.
Or so these Bulls say when asked for their backup plan if they didn’t make the NBA. – 8:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pat Bev made a 3, but it was bracketed by Kawhi drawing a Paw shooting foul (2 FTs) and Bones fitting an alley over Drummond to Zu.
Westbrook and Hyland have 18 assists tonight.
LA up 119-98. Garbage time is here with 4:27 left – 12:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Quality control timeout by T Lue with 5:03 left to play and 10 on shot clock. LA up 115-95.
Andre Drummond is only non-starter in for either team. – 12:32 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook lost the ball with such height that it banked off the shot clock and in.
No basket, and now Andre Drummond is mauling Clippers inside. Bad bench minutes in between timeout, allowing a 6-0 run
Lead down to 106-87 with 8:47 left. – 12:22 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. each made impacts in ramped-up roles after Vucevic ejection
• Drummond: Finished with 12 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl, +20. Included contact lay-in and two FTs to close Q3
• DJJ: Hit two 3s and grabbed 4 reb in 15 second-half minutes, closed game at C pic.twitter.com/jhFQKzuFY8 – 4:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. Q1 was mostly back and forth, then Bulls’ DeMar + bench lineup ripped 31-15 run in ~7 mins
By time Lakers called TO, Bulls had 29-8 bench points advantage. In this span:
• Coby: 10 pts, 3 ast
• Drummond: 8 pts, 4 reb (2 offensive), 1 stl
• Ayo & P-Will: 11 pts, 3 3s pic.twitter.com/sXc8ZHP8y3 – 4:57 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anyway, here’s a picture of me and the homie Andre Drummond to close it all out. Thanks again. pic.twitter.com/CCLSYw0iDS – 2:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley backed up his talk, Andre Drummond stepped up for Vooch and the Bulls didn’t squander another lead in a critical road win over the Lakers: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 118, Lakers 108.
Zach LaVine: 32 points, 4 assists
Coby White: 13/7/6
DeMar DeRozan: 17/6/10
Andre Drummond: 12/8
Patrick Beverley: 10/4/5 – 5:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine has it going, 27 pts on 11-of-14 shooting, #Bulls lead Lakers 91-78 after 3, led by as many as 21 in 3rdQ. Drummond 12 & 8 after Vuc was ejected in 2ndQ
Anthony Davis has 5 fouls, Pat Bev 4 – 5:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond with two fouls on the same Lakers trip downcourt, the second ruled flagrant-one for not giving Davis landing space. – 5:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Vucevic gets called for two techs and is ejected from the game after arguing a foul against him on LeBron James. Chicago goes back to Drummond in the middle, who is off to a strong start with 8 pts and 4 reb. – 4:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vuvevic just got tossed with double technical fouls, both of which Schröder hit, and LeBron hit his first FT (from initial foul) before a Bulls time out. If he makes the 2nd, LAL can trim the deficit to 10.
Backup center Drummond – who scored 8 points in his 8 minutes – is in. – 4:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Great start by #Bulls bench today — White 10, Drummond 8, Ayo 6, Williams 5. They lead Lakers 52-37 mid-2ndQ – 4:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Drummond and AD going right into each other on both ends, then get into a playful shoving match at center court, a lot of fun in this game ngl – 4:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White and Andre Drummond are packing a real punch against the Lakers defense right now – 4:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter with this DeMar-led group including Drummond, Coby, Ayo and Patrick Williams. – 4:11 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Let’s goooooo @UConnMBB !!!! Are you kidding me what a game 🙌🙌🙌 – 1:04 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Here’s what the Nets gave up to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, 2 firsts and a half-year of Andre Drummond:
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
Rodions Kurucs
3 1st round picks
4 pick swaps
James Harden
Paul Millsap – 6:52 PM
More on this storyline
The Chicago Bulls center was open with his struggles to his 840k Twitter followers on Tuesday … calling on anyone battling similar issues to seek help — just like he is. “Deleting all my social apps my Management will take over,” Drummond said. “also changing my number ..” “Time to focus on my mental health. If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it’s okay to ask for help.” -via TMZ.com / March 28, 2023
KC Johnson: Andre Drummond: “I put in the work day in and day out. I come in early and stay after to keep myself prepared for moments like this. It showed.” Jimmy Kimmel sat courtside. Dummond has appeared on Kimmel’s show multiple times. “I had to put a show on for him,” Drummond said. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 26, 2023
“It’s been going back and forth,” Drummond said. “I think the NBA is starting to go back to bigger guys again. I think I’ve done a good job of staying with the times of the transitions between the small ball and big ball, centers being shooters, to now going back to teams looking for bigs. I stayed patient and current while working on my game to stay on the floor. I think the times for the bigs are starting to come around.” -via HoopsHype / February 17, 2023