Ben Simmons won't require surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

Ben Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, told SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley that Simmons does not require surgery and that he and Simmons have “every expectation that Ben will be a Day One participant when camp begins next year without restrictions or issues.”
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I first did some defending of Ben Simmons. Then showed some empathy for fans who say the optics of a $6B bid for an nfl team by Josh Harris coupled with the Sixers recent cost cutting and tax ducking is a bit awkward amid Embiid’s prime.
libertyballers.com/2023/3/28/2366… – 3:59 PM
I first did some defending of Ben Simmons. Then showed some empathy for fans who say the optics of a $6B bid for an nfl team by Josh Harris coupled with the Sixers recent cost cutting and tax ducking is a bit awkward amid Embiid’s prime.
libertyballers.com/2023/3/28/2366… – 3:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons’ injury-filled #Nets season is over nypost.com/2023/03/28/ben… via @nypostsports @CraneAndrew – 3:02 PM
Ben Simmons’ injury-filled #Nets season is over nypost.com/2023/03/28/ben… via @nypostsports @CraneAndrew – 3:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons doesn’t need surgery to repair nerve impingement in his back, per Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee. Lee tells SNY Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. ‘We feel like we have been given really solid clarity’ on injury, Lee says. More: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 2:50 PM
Ben Simmons doesn’t need surgery to repair nerve impingement in his back, per Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee. Lee tells SNY Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. ‘We feel like we have been given really solid clarity’ on injury, Lee says. More: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 2:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons finished his season with 59 more points than Paul Reed – 1:32 PM
Ben Simmons finished his season with 59 more points than Paul Reed – 1:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Headline on Ben Simmons officially being done for the year: theathletic.com/4357315/2023/0… – 1:22 PM
Headline on Ben Simmons officially being done for the year: theathletic.com/4357315/2023/0… – 1:22 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Nets head coach, Jacque Vaughn, says Ben Simmons is being shut down for the season.
Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games this season. pic.twitter.com/9wqRGo8HqN – 1:18 PM
Nets head coach, Jacque Vaughn, says Ben Simmons is being shut down for the season.
Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games this season. pic.twitter.com/9wqRGo8HqN – 1:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star out for the remainder of the season due to back issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:02 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star out for the remainder of the season due to back issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brooklyn Nets rule out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets rule out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
jV says Medical specialists have ruled Ben Simmons out fir rest of the year. surgery not in the plan now. pic.twitter.com/7DEWHRw4h3 – 12:41 PM
jV says Medical specialists have ruled Ben Simmons out fir rest of the year. surgery not in the plan now. pic.twitter.com/7DEWHRw4h3 – 12:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season. Simmons is beginning a rehab program on his back, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. – 12:39 PM
The Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season. Simmons is beginning a rehab program on his back, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. – 12:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the season and playoffs as previously stated. Said after talking to multiple doctors and specialists, Simmons will begin a rehab program and is expected to make a full recovery. – 12:39 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the season and playoffs as previously stated. Said after talking to multiple doctors and specialists, Simmons will begin a rehab program and is expected to make a full recovery. – 12:39 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “Ben will not be joining us the rest of the year.”
Says team doctors and specialists expect him to make a full recovery – 12:38 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “Ben will not be joining us the rest of the year.”
Says team doctors and specialists expect him to make a full recovery – 12:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jacque Vaughn says. – 12:38 PM
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jacque Vaughn says. – 12:38 PM
More on this storyline
“Ben’s process of seeking out the information of what’s going on has been a very lock-in-step effort with the Nets to clearly get an understanding of how to give (him) the opportunity to not only get healthy, but also his best path to long-term sustainable health, which allows him to regularly participate and play at the highest levels – something he has done since he entered the NBA,” Lee told Begley. “We feel like we have been given really solid clarity as to what he is experiencing today, how and why and most importantly what needs to happen moving forward to allow him to move forward with consistency and regularity.” -via SportsNet New York / March 28, 2023
Simmons, who turns 27 this July, is still under contract with Brooklyn through the 2024-25 season. “Ben is a 26 year-old-guy who is just starting his career and clearly there have been some challenges recently,” Lee told Begley. “But like every truly great person I’ve observed, Ben is motivated internally to continue to develop himself and his talent and test his ability and, most importantly, compete. He simply needs to gain the opportunity to be healthy which we believe we’ve found.” -via SportsNet New York / March 28, 2023
Nick Friedell: Jacque Vaughn says the Nets are shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 28, 2023