Ben Simmons won't require surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

Simmons, who turns 27 this July, is still under contract with Brooklyn through the 2024-25 season. “Ben is a 26 year-old-guy who is just starting his career and clearly there have been some challenges recently,” Lee told Begley. “But like every truly great person I’ve observed, Ben is motivated internally to continue to develop himself and his talent and test his ability and, most importantly, compete. He simply needs to gain the opportunity to be healthy which we believe we’ve found.” -via SportsNet New York / March 28, 2023