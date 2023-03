Bradley Beal under police investigation for confrontation with hecklers

Things were tense between Beal and the group — with the men exchanging a flurry of words — before the Wizards star was ushered into the locker room without further incident. The jawing back and forth lasted about 50 seconds before Beal was ushered away. But, the alleged victim contacted police and they met the following day. The fan told police Beal hit him in the head when he swatted the cap. Cops took a report for battery and began investigating . -via TMZ.com / March 28, 2023