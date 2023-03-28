Bradley Beal under police investigation for confrontation with hecklers

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal — a three-time NBA All-Star — is under police investigation … after he was involved in a confrontation with some hecklers following a game last week, TMZ Sports has learned.
#Wizards star Bradley Beal is being investigated by Orlando police for battery over claims he knocked a HAT off a disgruntled gambler’s head after loss to Magic on March 21, @MailSport can confirm. mol.im/a/11910989 @TMZ_Sports first – 9:18 AM
The Wizards have listed Bradley Beal (sore left knee) and Kyle Kuzma (sprained right ankle) as out for Tuesday’s game against the Celtics. Daniel Gafford (sore left foot) and Monté Morris (sore left groin) have been listed as questionable to play. – 5:35 PM
Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) remain OUT for Wizards-Celtics.
Daniel Gafford (foot) and Monte Morris (groin) are questionable. – 5:33 PM
Achiuwa in, Trent out, Barnes TBD vs. Wizards, who are without Kuzma, Beal and Monte Morris. – 4:20 PM
Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (groin) are now all OUT tonight in Toronto, per the Wizards’ updated injury report. – 1:01 PM
Monte Morris is OUT tonight against the Raptors, joining Beal and Kuzma. Wizards are down three starters now. – 11:28 AM
Wizards injury report in Toronto tomorrow:
Out: Beal (knee soreness) Kuzma (ankle sprain)
Questionable: Monte Morris (groin soreness) – 9:01 PM
Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma remain OUT tomorrow against the Raptors, per the Wizards. – 5:16 PM
The Wizards have listed Bradley Beal (mild left knee sprain) and Kyle Kuzma (sprained right ankle) as out for Sunday’s game in Toronto. – 4:32 PM
The complaint against Beal was lodged on March 22, according to the Orlando Police Dept., roughly 24 hours after the basketball player was involved in a spat with two fans following his team’s 122-112 loss to the Magic in Florida. The dispute between Beal and the fans arose right after the 29-year-old hooper was walking down a tunnel to the Wizards’ locker room area at Amway Center. One of the guys in a group yelled at Beal, “You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!” -via TMZ.com / March 28, 2023
Things were tense between Beal and the group — with the men exchanging a flurry of words — before the Wizards star was ushered into the locker room without further incident. The jawing back and forth lasted about 50 seconds before Beal was ushered away. But, the alleged victim contacted police and they met the following day. The fan told police Beal hit him in the head when he swatted the cap. Cops took a report for battery and began investigating. -via TMZ.com / March 28, 2023
Ava Wallace: Wes Unseld Jr. said he “hopes” Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) return this year, but plainly, the Wizards are running out of time & you could certainly argue bringing them back makes little sense. -via Twitter @avarwallace / March 26, 2023