Live stream: Cavaliers 32, Hawks 38

The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) play against the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) at State Farm Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 32, Atlanta Hawks 38 (Q2 06:42)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Bey picks off Rubio’s pass to LeVert in the corner and finds JC in transition for a thunderous 1-handed dunk. Hawks lead the Cavs 38-32.

Hawks take a timeout with 6:42 in 2Q. – Bey picks off Rubio’s pass to LeVert in the corner and finds JC in transition for a thunderous 1-handed dunk. Hawks lead the Cavs 38-32.Hawks take a timeout with 6:42 in 2Q. – 8:15 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

I wish Vit had just gone for the layup on that one but I understand his thought process to kick to Bey in the corner. – I wish Vit had just gone for the layup on that one but I understand his thought process to kick to Bey in the corner. – 8:09 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley combined for 16 of the team’s 24 points in the first quarter. They each had 8. Cavs also had the same number of assists (9) as guys available tonight. – 8:05 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 24, Cavs 24

Both teams are shooting under 50% from the floor. The Hawks have five turnovers, which the Cavs have scored 4 points off. – 1Q: Hawks 24, Cavs 24Both teams are shooting under 50% from the floor. The Hawks have five turnovers, which the Cavs have scored 4 points off. – 8:04 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first,

Evan Mobley and Darius Garland lead the Cavs with 8 points each. – At the end of the first, #Cavs and Hawks are tied 24 a piece. They shot 11 of 23 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3. Cavs also have 9 assists on 11 made shots.Evan Mobley and Darius Garland lead the Cavs with 8 points each. – 8:03 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Trae Young looks like he is on a different planet in this first quarter. Trae Young looks like he is on a different planet in this first quarter. #Cavs Darius Garland is eating his lunch. – 8:01 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Hawks were down 10 points with 5:41 left in the 1Q. But they’ve gone on an 11-0 run over the last 2:06. They take a timeout up 20-19 with 2:40 left in the frame. – The Hawks were down 10 points with 5:41 left in the 1Q. But they’ve gone on an 11-0 run over the last 2:06. They take a timeout up 20-19 with 2:40 left in the frame. – 7:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his third assist of the night, Trae Young, who leads the NBA in total assists this season, has handed out his 680th dime of the season. He passed Lenny Wilkens (679, 1967-68) for the fifth-most assists in a single season in franchise history. – With his third assist of the night, Trae Young, who leads the NBA in total assists this season, has handed out his 680th dime of the season. He passed Lenny Wilkens (679, 1967-68) for the fifth-most assists in a single season in franchise history. – 7:53 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

John Collins gives the Hawks a much-needed 3 to cut the lead to 19-12 with 5:20 in 1Q. Bogi checks in w. 5:01 in the frame. – John Collins gives the Hawks a much-needed 3 to cut the lead to 19-12 with 5:20 in 1Q. Bogi checks in w. 5:01 in the frame. – 7:52 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

A Donovan Mitchell 3 stretches the Cavs run to 11-0 but DJM banks in a jumper to score the Hawks first FG in almost 3 mins – A Donovan Mitchell 3 stretches the Cavs run to 11-0 but DJM banks in a jumper to score the Hawks first FG in almost 3 mins – 7:51 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Really curious what Bickerstaff’s rotations look like tonight down two starters and two guys that would likely fill in off the bench. Would guess we see Mamadi Diakite minutes but not entirely sure what it will look like. – Really curious what Bickerstaff’s rotations look like tonight down two starters and two guys that would likely fill in off the bench. Would guess we see Mamadi Diakite minutes but not entirely sure what it will look like. – 7:49 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are going to work here early offensively. They are finding Evan inside, and Darius is making some good decisions and getting to the basket. – 7:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell hugged and talked for a few moments prior to tip before Snyder playfully pushed Mitchell out of the hug. – Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell hugged and talked for a few moments prior to tip before Snyder playfully pushed Mitchell out of the hug. – 7:41 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro: “Isaac is extremely disappointed because Isaac wanted to play all 82 games. But this is something where just big picture we need to make sure we take care of him. We know how important he is and how impactful he can be for us.” – 7:20 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Tonight is your last chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV this season!

$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more! – Tonight is your last chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV this season!$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more! – 7:20 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Jarrett Allen is dealing with soreness in the groin, and it started late in the second half against Houston. After the game he was sore, and again on Monday as well. Something they are continuing to monitor. – 6:38 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor



cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 6:27 PM #Cavs Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) is OUT tonight against Atlanta, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It will be Okoro’s first absence, keeping him from achieving his goal of playing in all 82 games. Lamar Stevens and Caris LeVert will move into starting group

Ian Begley @IanBegley

We talked Knicks, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, playoffs, Donovan Mitchell and more on The Putback with guests @jerryferrara, and @john_jastremski (Jerry says Quickley would have gotten a cameo on HBO’s Entourage if he was playing 10-15 years ago): 6:22 PM We talked Knicks, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, playoffs, Donovan Mitchell and more on The Putback with guests @jerryferrara, and @john_jastremski (Jerry says Quickley would have gotten a cameo on HBO’s Entourage if he was playing 10-15 years ago): twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

No. 7 Heat (without Butler/neck tonight in Toronto) & No. 6 Nets begin tonight 40-35, both 3 games ahead of No. 8 Atlanta/No. 9 Toronto,who are 37-38. NBA formally announced today that 7th will host 8th in play-in two weeks from tonight, in both East/Wes. 9th/10th games next day – No. 7 Heat (without Butler/neck tonight in Toronto) & No. 6 Nets begin tonight 40-35, both 3 games ahead of No. 8 Atlanta/No. 9 Toronto,who are 37-38. NBA formally announced today that 7th will host 8th in play-in two weeks from tonight, in both East/Wes. 9th/10th games next day – 3:53 PM