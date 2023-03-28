Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,165,963 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,049,630 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

