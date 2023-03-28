Live stream: Celtics 13, Wizards 12

The Boston Celtics (52-23) play against the Washington Wizards (33-42) at Capital One Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023
Boston Celtics 13, Washington Wizards 12 (Q1 06:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Usually when it’s a smaller market and Celtics fans show up, they take up like 30-40% of the crowd. But the section behind the Celtics bench is almost entirely green. pic.twitter.com/82SrubPUI1 – 7:18 PM
Usually when it’s a smaller market and Celtics fans show up, they take up like 30-40% of the crowd. But the section behind the Celtics bench is almost entirely green. pic.twitter.com/82SrubPUI1 – 7:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Steal and a shifty move to start the game ✅ pic.twitter.com/URBGRvk2Qn – 7:16 PM
Steal and a shifty move to start the game ✅ pic.twitter.com/URBGRvk2Qn – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics & #Wizards underway in Washington pic.twitter.com/qh3bmLpXdf – 7:16 PM
#Celtics & #Wizards underway in Washington pic.twitter.com/qh3bmLpXdf – 7:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija called for a questionable offensive foul in what could easily have been a play on (or and-1) as Marcus Smart timed his flop well. – 7:15 PM
Deni Avdija called for a questionable offensive foul in what could easily have been a play on (or and-1) as Marcus Smart timed his flop well. – 7:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XTgkYdLaTB – 6:50 PM
locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XTgkYdLaTB – 6:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
While the Wizards are hosting Boston tonight, the Capital City Go-Go will square off vs. Fort Wayne in the G League quarterfinals in DC. 7:30p on NBA TV – 6:43 PM
While the Wizards are hosting Boston tonight, the Capital City Go-Go will square off vs. Fort Wayne in the G League quarterfinals in DC. 7:30p on NBA TV – 6:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Center – March 28, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Washington: Beal, Kuzma, Gafford pic.twitter.com/RhQpNulDKs – 6:39 PM
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Center – March 28, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Washington: Beal, Kuzma, Gafford pic.twitter.com/RhQpNulDKs – 6:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5 in The District 🌸 pic.twitter.com/IlX99Tv95i – 6:39 PM
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5 in The District 🌸 pic.twitter.com/IlX99Tv95i – 6:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Al Horford (with Smart, White, Tatum and Brown) will start for the Celtics here in Washington…which makes it a milestone night. pic.twitter.com/X5tZXadT0T – 6:34 PM
Al Horford (with Smart, White, Tatum and Brown) will start for the Celtics here in Washington…which makes it a milestone night. pic.twitter.com/X5tZXadT0T – 6:34 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum in the 5 games this season after sitting out is averaging 34 points per game on 55.8% shooting.
That includes 41 vs Indy, 38 vs Detroit. What happens tonight? @DKSportsbook has Tatum at over/under 28.5 points vs Wizards.
Tatum had 51 in DC last season. pic.twitter.com/4P0S36v1jr – 6:31 PM
Jayson Tatum in the 5 games this season after sitting out is averaging 34 points per game on 55.8% shooting.
That includes 41 vs Indy, 38 vs Detroit. What happens tonight? @DKSportsbook has Tatum at over/under 28.5 points vs Wizards.
Tatum had 51 in DC last season. pic.twitter.com/4P0S36v1jr – 6:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is questionable for tomorrow in Memphis.
Marcus Morris Sr. is in health and safety protocols and not on trip.
Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr. remain out as well – 6:20 PM
Norman Powell is questionable for tomorrow in Memphis.
Marcus Morris Sr. is in health and safety protocols and not on trip.
Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr. remain out as well – 6:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Merrimack’s Joe Gallo has agreed to a long-term contract extension to stay with the Warriors, source told @Stadium.
Led Merrimack to the NEC and regular-season and tourney title this season – the final year in their transition. – 6:08 PM
Merrimack’s Joe Gallo has agreed to a long-term contract extension to stay with the Warriors, source told @Stadium.
Led Merrimack to the NEC and regular-season and tourney title this season – the final year in their transition. – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
pregame fit check ✔️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/p12sbhbHqI – 5:46 PM
pregame fit check ✔️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/p12sbhbHqI – 5:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s what Google thinks of Mike Muscala, per @tdtamarak pic.twitter.com/8AA9GBmyrd – 5:45 PM
Here’s what Google thinks of Mike Muscala, per @tdtamarak pic.twitter.com/8AA9GBmyrd – 5:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Bard is very diplomatic when asked to compare Jaylen Brown to Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/PpDGZRuQu3 – 5:42 PM
Bard is very diplomatic when asked to compare Jaylen Brown to Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/PpDGZRuQu3 – 5:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s Google’s AI system Bard when asked to write a poem about Marcus Smart. It’s uncomfortably convincing. pic.twitter.com/LnAt8RSphQ – 5:40 PM
Here’s Google’s AI system Bard when asked to write a poem about Marcus Smart. It’s uncomfortably convincing. pic.twitter.com/LnAt8RSphQ – 5:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I asked the AI about the Celtics Lab Podcast
“The hosts are knowledgeable and passionate about the Celtics, and they provide insightful analysis and commentary.”
Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/qLcINVoJ99 – 5:39 PM
I asked the AI about the Celtics Lab Podcast
“The hosts are knowledgeable and passionate about the Celtics, and they provide insightful analysis and commentary.”
Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/qLcINVoJ99 – 5:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I asked why the Celtics hired Joe Mazzulla. This is much cleaner and more convincing. pic.twitter.com/4qPY513iPT – 5:36 PM
I asked why the Celtics hired Joe Mazzulla. This is much cleaner and more convincing. pic.twitter.com/4qPY513iPT – 5:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I asked Google’s AI system Bard why Jayson Tatum should win MVP this season.
It got the Celtics record wrong and most of Tatum’s stats, including conflicting data 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/X5UZte36Zv – 5:35 PM
I asked Google’s AI system Bard why Jayson Tatum should win MVP this season.
It got the Celtics record wrong and most of Tatum’s stats, including conflicting data 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/X5UZte36Zv – 5:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Payton Pritchard is good to go tonight and Grant Williams will test things out in warmups. – 5:33 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Payton Pritchard is good to go tonight and Grant Williams will test things out in warmups. – 5:33 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard gives us an update on his foot and details our approach to handling the final games of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/mCS4Y1n7Do – 5:30 PM
Payton Pritchard gives us an update on his foot and details our approach to handling the final games of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/mCS4Y1n7Do – 5:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wes Unseld said #Wizards aren’t ruling Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out for the season yet, and they’re taking their outlook day-by-day, hoping to get them back. – 5:29 PM
Wes Unseld said #Wizards aren’t ruling Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out for the season yet, and they’re taking their outlook day-by-day, hoping to get them back. – 5:29 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Once a Celtic, always a Celtic ☘️
@Paul Pierce joins us on this week’s episode of View From The Rafters ⤵️ – 4:30 PM
Once a Celtic, always a Celtic ☘️
@Paul Pierce joins us on this week’s episode of View From The Rafters ⤵️ – 4:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early fit reveal for #Celtics #Wizards @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/yab4s9fypE – 4:17 PM
Early fit reveal for #Celtics #Wizards @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/yab4s9fypE – 4:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 tonight’s Tale of the Tape 📊
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/6AolesrS1s – 3:30 PM
📊 tonight’s Tale of the Tape 📊
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/6AolesrS1s – 3:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Thank you to the @WhiteHouse and Justice Department officials for hosting us yesterday and taking the time to discuss social justice priorities and criminal justice reform.
We will continue to use our platforms to make a meaningful impact in our communities. pic.twitter.com/R2MG33ABRp – 3:19 PM
Thank you to the @WhiteHouse and Justice Department officials for hosting us yesterday and taking the time to discuss social justice priorities and criminal justice reform.
We will continue to use our platforms to make a meaningful impact in our communities. pic.twitter.com/R2MG33ABRp – 3:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Should the Heat pursue Jaylen Brown this summer? youtu.be/oZMVb3wysxI – 2:31 PM
Should the Heat pursue Jaylen Brown this summer? youtu.be/oZMVb3wysxI – 2:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Re: Daniel Gafford being out tonight, the NBA requires players to make 300+ FG to qualify for the official FG% leaderboard. An argument for why it should be lowered: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:26 PM
Re: Daniel Gafford being out tonight, the NBA requires players to make 300+ FG to qualify for the official FG% leaderboard. An argument for why it should be lowered: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A confrontation between Bradley Beal and a fan near the visitors’ locker room inside Orlando’s Amway Center on March 21 has prompted the Orlando Police Department to investigate the incident. Story below:
theathletic.com/4356821/2023/0… – 2:26 PM
A confrontation between Bradley Beal and a fan near the visitors’ locker room inside Orlando’s Amway Center on March 21 has prompted the Orlando Police Department to investigate the incident. Story below:
theathletic.com/4356821/2023/0… – 2:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards’ updated injury report:
OUT
Bradley Beal (knee soreness)
Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain)
Daniel Gafford (foot soreness)
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is available – 2:07 PM
Wizards’ updated injury report:
OUT
Bradley Beal (knee soreness)
Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain)
Daniel Gafford (foot soreness)
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is available – 2:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris will return tonight for the Wizards, but Daniel Gafford is OUT, joining Beal and Kuzma. – 2:06 PM
Monte Morris will return tonight for the Wizards, but Daniel Gafford is OUT, joining Beal and Kuzma. – 2:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is under police investigation in Orlando after a postgame incident with a fan who claims to have lost a bet. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03… – 2:00 PM
Bradley Beal is under police investigation in Orlando after a postgame incident with a fan who claims to have lost a bet. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03… – 2:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – PROBABLE
Grant Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:58 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – PROBABLE
Grant Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Will Brogdon run for office?
“I don’t know. We’ll see. (NBPA has) a lot of constituents, stakeholders if you may. A lot of opinions. A lot of voices. A lot of egos you have to manage and speak on behalf of and speak to and try to come to terms with”
Full: youtu.be/Pr1abd1CiPQ – 1:54 PM
Will Brogdon run for office?
“I don’t know. We’ll see. (NBPA has) a lot of constituents, stakeholders if you may. A lot of opinions. A lot of voices. A lot of egos you have to manage and speak on behalf of and speak to and try to come to terms with”
Full: youtu.be/Pr1abd1CiPQ – 1:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon cont.: “(BLM) was the window we had to spread the word, shed light on social justice and everything that’s going on in this country that’s wrong, but now’s the time to continue to push forward. There’s not as much light on it, but I think we still have momentum.” – 1:52 PM
Brogdon cont.: “(BLM) was the window we had to spread the word, shed light on social justice and everything that’s going on in this country that’s wrong, but now’s the time to continue to push forward. There’s not as much light on it, but I think we still have momentum.” – 1:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams is listed as questionable tonight with a non-covid illness – 1:51 PM
Grant Williams is listed as questionable tonight with a non-covid illness – 1:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon: “I think now, this is a generation where we’re having more players that are interested and involved in, I don’t even call it politics, I call it injustices that are happening in the world …” – 1:50 PM
Brogdon: “I think now, this is a generation where we’re having more players that are interested and involved in, I don’t even call it politics, I call it injustices that are happening in the world …” – 1:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon said there were a lot of influential people at the table, including a brief appearance by former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose children attended his former Greater Atlanta Christian High School. – 1:48 PM
Brogdon said there were a lot of influential people at the table, including a brief appearance by former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose children attended his former Greater Atlanta Christian High School. – 1:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon cont.: “…so raise the age in (MA) is something I’m really pushing for. I put out an op-ed recently that talks about raising the age to 20 so we can stop treating kids like adults. (We got) amazing feedback … affirmed everything me, JB and Grant were thinking.” – 1:46 PM
Brogdon cont.: “…so raise the age in (MA) is something I’m really pushing for. I put out an op-ed recently that talks about raising the age to 20 so we can stop treating kids like adults. (We got) amazing feedback … affirmed everything me, JB and Grant were thinking.” – 1:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal reportedly under investigation after confrontation with fan who lost gambling nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/bra… – 1:45 PM
Bradley Beal reportedly under investigation after confrontation with fan who lost gambling nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/bra… – 1:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon: “Children (get tried as) adults when they make mistakes as though they’re beyond redemption, and that’s something that has to change. There are a lot of kids behind bars that shouldn’t be, a lot of the time because of the color of their skin …” – 1:45 PM
Brogdon: “Children (get tried as) adults when they make mistakes as though they’re beyond redemption, and that’s something that has to change. There are a lot of kids behind bars that shouldn’t be, a lot of the time because of the color of their skin …” – 1:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams visited the White House last night to discuss criminal justice reform, particularly raising the age of juveniles to 20. They met with about 15 JD officials. Scott Budnick helped set it up.
Brogdon, Brown spoke today in DC about it – 1:43 PM
Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams visited the White House last night to discuss criminal justice reform, particularly raising the age of juveniles to 20. They met with about 15 JD officials. Scott Budnick helped set it up.
Brogdon, Brown spoke today in DC about it – 1:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics say Payton Pritchard is listed as probable but Grant Williams is questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 1:40 PM
Celtics say Payton Pritchard is listed as probable but Grant Williams is questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 1:40 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After last night’s loss to the Nuggets, the Sixers have almost no chance of catching the Celtics for the #2 seed.
Maybe that’s a good thing.
dailysix.com/are-the-sixers… – 1:38 PM
After last night’s loss to the Nuggets, the Sixers have almost no chance of catching the Celtics for the #2 seed.
Maybe that’s a good thing.
dailysix.com/are-the-sixers… – 1:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a pair of guards known for defense 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/BKf7wWgeu6 – 1:30 PM
a pair of guards known for defense 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/BKf7wWgeu6 – 1:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: There’s still path to the top seed for Boston, but they have no more margin for error
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/28/the… – 1:28 PM
New on BSJ: There’s still path to the top seed for Boston, but they have no more margin for error
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/28/the… – 1:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
This includes wins over the Celtics and Grizzlies.
And just to confirm he is actually OKC’s #1 option without SGA, JDub outscores Josh Giddey by 5.1 points in games without SGA. – 1:05 PM
This includes wins over the Celtics and Grizzlies.
And just to confirm he is actually OKC’s #1 option without SGA, JDub outscores Josh Giddey by 5.1 points in games without SGA. – 1:05 PM