Celtics vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $3,414,280 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,606,331 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
