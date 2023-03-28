Celtics vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,414,280 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,606,331 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

