Damian Lillard won't return this season

Chris Haynes: With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard update: Blazers star to sit out rest of season with team out of playoff contention, per report
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@venicemase from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, KD v. Barkley, Dame leaving Portland(?), Matt Damon’s crypto regrets, superhero movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG without free throws this season:
24.9 — Luka Doncic
24.8 — Steph Curry
24.5 — LeBron James
23.3 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/OLN1290lUx – 3:26 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: All around the West w/ @espn_macmahon: Dallas disaster potential, how LeBron looked in his return, Clips lineup change, playoff scenarios galore, POR tanking late again/Dame future, much more:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers “essentially” shut down Lillard for season… and here comes the trade speculation nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/tra… – 12:48 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
My 2022-23 All-NBA Teams
1st
F Giannis
F Tatum
C Embiid
G Shai
G Dame
2nd
F Randle
F Sabonis
C Jokic
G Steph
G Luka
3rd
F Jaylen
F LeBron
C Lauri
G Young
G Mitchell – 12:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 28 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.52
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.31
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.46
5. Damian Lillard: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.12
9. LeBron James: 12.51
10. Stephen Curry: 12.48 pic.twitter.com/i2sPLtqOBa – 9:55 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
It would have been easy to not get completely up for a game against an opponent missing four key starters including Damian Lillard.
Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans showed the oomph from the start and didn’t let up, killing the Trail Blazers 124-90. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/27/2365… pic.twitter.com/fttyQ6QVxc – 12:27 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The only other rookies in Blazers franchise history with more than 20 points and multiple three-pointers in three straight games are Dame Lillard and Brandon Roy – 4:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New video segment: Players asked soundtrack to their childhood.
Anfernee Simons: Usher “U Don’t Have to Call”
Justise Winslow: E-40 “Tell Me When to Go”
Keon Johnson: Jeezy “Put On”
Damian Lillard: Mary J. Blige “My Life”
Drew Eubanks: Dixie Chicks
Jerami Grant: Beethoven – 7:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs tanking Blazers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
No Dame, Grant, Nurkic or Simons for Portland. – 6:35 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
If @andreward or @Realdevinhaney not in the ring I don’t have no real bias…
Rayo got robbed. – 11:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
George Mason Transfer big man Josh Oduro has heard from Florida, Miami, Virginia, Providence, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Cincinnati, per source – 8:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has come out and said he’s not interested in rebuilding.
@adaniels33 tells @RickKamlaSports he’s confused by what Lillard’s endgame is in Portland. pic.twitter.com/BZ7dBhm3vo – 8:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
U12 TO: Markquis Nowell is taking over this game. Hit a 3 from Dame/Steph territory and is throwing some Mahomes-esque passes. KSU leads FAU 57-50. Owls already up to 20 turnovers with 11:30 left. They need to find a way to rein that in. – 7:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame this season:
— 32.2 (career-high)
— 7.3 APG
— 4.2 3PM (career-high)
— 3rd in PPG
— 3rd in 3-pointers
Top __ player. pic.twitter.com/tBEDnndfQr – 7:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers likely to shut down Damian Lillard for remainder of season as play-in berth looks doubtful, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 6:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward shutting down All-Star Damian Lillard for the season’s final nine games. The franchise is seriously considering taking precautions as Lillard deals with calf injury and the team is 3.5 games out of Play-In Tournament race. – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says the main guys — Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant, etc. — haven’t officially been shut down and are considered day-to-day. “We’re just being cautious.” Do with that what you will. I’m just telling you what he said. -via Twitter @highkin / March 26, 2023
Clutch Points: “I heard that their season is over. It’s just uhh… Word on the street is they’re not gonna make the playoffs this year which is very unfortunate.” CJ McCollum when asked if he’s following Damian Lillard and the Blazers 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/iFJ4cfcZGP -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 26, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers are listing Damian Lillard as out tomorrow with “right calf tightness.” -via Twitter @highkin / March 25, 2023