Devin Booker on having a signature shoe: It would mean a lot

Kellan Olson: I asked Devin Booker what a signature shoe with Nike would mean to him. “It would mean a lot. In that partnership, that brand is something I’ve had the highest respect for for the longest time. We’re cooking things up, so the future’s gonna be exciting.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just being in the gym with us.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sPbyFYcFj6 – 4:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Devin Booker what a signature shoe with Nike would mean to him.
“It would mean a lot. In that partnership, that brand is something I’ve had the highest respect for for the longest time. We’re cooking things up, so the future’s gonna be exciting.” – 4:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker also said his hand is fine. Said it was “just a hit, just like a little bruise, a hand contusion.” – 4:40 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
A reader from Italy sent along his copy of my Kobe book, the translation of which runs better than 800 pages. #dedication #thankyou #kobe #lakers lnkd.in/gT_SNtwY – 10:13 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
A reader from Italy sent along his copy of my Kobe book, the translation of which runs better than 800 pages. #dedication #thankyou pic.twitter.com/ZYy5l4aAgt – 10:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Our first three games went really well. I’m excited to get back to that.”
Devin Booker on once again playing with Kevin Durant as #Suns went 3-0 with the two-time finals MVP in the lineup.
Durant has missed Phoenix’s last 10 games with a left ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/gtnEWOGERW – 12:19 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about that Jazz win, Devin Booker’s hand and more from tonight! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=UEXLKl… pic.twitter.com/yqTuB4akuF – 11:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy: I’m frustrated for them. They came in with the right mindset. Long stretches where we couldn’t make shots, and that can make you antsy. … For the most part our defense was very good. Good job protecting the paint. A few too many fouls, esp vs. Booker in 1Q. – 11:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 117, UTA 103
Booker: 24-7-5-2, 7-19 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-10 FG
Ross: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-14 FG
Markkanen: 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 6-22 FG – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker, Paul, Ayton back in.
Biyombo, Ross and Payne out. Warren and Wainright still in. #Suns – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 84, UTA 81
Booker: 22-6-6-2, 6-17 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-8 FG
Paul: 7 Pts, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk
Markkanen: 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-19 FG – 10:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I am really impressed tonight by Devin Booker. He is playing harder, owning his space, playing more physical and out working the rest of the guys on the floor. This is what stars do – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Defense leading to offense. Devin Booker has cooled off since that first quarter, but is diving on the floor for loose balls and getting deflections as the Suns go back up by 7 – 10:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Let’s see if that Booker dive for a 50/50 ball sparks the Suns. Great play to get there first. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Whether that was goaltending or not is debatable, but Kessler has established himself as a shot blocker.
#Suns up 5 as Okogie gets bucket off transition as Booker drove to the floor. – 10:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Suns 57, Jazz 52. Mostly great 2Q defense from Utah, before Phoenix got points on their last 3 possessions. Markkanen 13p, but just 2-10 shooting. Kessler 11p/5r/3b. THT with 9p/4r/5a, but a bad decision on that final shot. Booker 18p for the Suns — all in 1Q. – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 57, UTA 52
Booker: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-14 FG
Paul: 5 Pts, 5 Ast, 2 Stl
Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-4 FG
Kessler: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Blk, 5-6 FG – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker having one of cold stretches. Now 5-of-14 #Suns up two off Lee 3. – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker already has a tape job on his left hand. Had it last game. #Suns – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker grabbed at right hand after contact inside on drive, held it grimacing in pain, then deflected a pass with the same hand.
Just took a corner 3. Missed.
#Suns lead down to 4 on putback by Kessler, who had block on other end.
Timeout Phoenix with 4:02 left in half. #Jazz – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker back in. #Suns up 48-40 with under 6 left in half as Paul has 5.
10 Phoenix players have scored. – 9:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s last 6 games in Utah:
49 PTS, 16-for-31 (51.6%)
33 PTS, 13-for-26 (50%)
43 PTS, 16-for-28 (57.1%)
25 PTS, 10-for-17 (58.8%)
24 PTS, 8-for-18 (44.4%)
59 PTS, 19-for-34 (55.9%)
Just had 18 points in the first quarter. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Suns 37, Jazz 26. Booker with a ridiculous 18p, plus a quarter-ending block from behind on a JTA fadeaway. Phoenix shot 54.2% overall. Jazz were just 2-9 from deep. Markkanen 9p — but on 2-7 shooting. – 9:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter: the Jazz trail the suns 37-26
Booker with 18. He was ridiculous in the first quarter. Markkanen with 9 to lead the Jazz – 9:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 37, UTA 26
Booker: 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-9 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 4 Ast, 2 Stl
Biyombo: 5 Pts
Markkanen: 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 2-7 FG – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 37-26.
Just a wildly terrific quarter from Devin Booker there. Didn’t think the Jazz played too poorly, but the Suns hit a bunch of tough shots. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
End of 1: Suns 37, Jazz 26.
Devin Booker already has 18 for Phoenix. – 9:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker with 15 points in the first quarter. For the third straight game he’s attacking the rim like it owes him money or something oh I don’t know he’s just in the paint a lot more right now – 9:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hot take: Devin Booker shouldn’t get rewarded with 2 FTs for driving his knee into Markkanen’s chest on a drive – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Markkanen on wrong end of Booker drive.
FTs Booker. #Suns up 10 late in 1st. – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ouch. Devin Booker got popped in the face going up for that rebound – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gets hit in the eye going for rebound. Is back up heading to the bench.
#Suns – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at lineup of Payne, Shamet, Warren and Biyombo, you figure Booker will close with this group and that Durant will open the second quarter with it if the plan is to have either have Booker or Durant on the floor at all times.
Thoughts? #Suns up 8 with 3:01 left in 1st – 9:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 9 of the Suns’ first 14 points. Dude has been a flamethrower all month – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3
Okogie steal and jam.
#Suns up four. Timeout #Jazz. 6:41 left in 1st. – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker baseline drive dunk.
Got a noticeable #Suns fan contingent here.
#Jazz up one – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Jazz
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker ends pregame with dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2XKISIRmka – 8:12 PM
