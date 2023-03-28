Dwayne Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, others among finalists for 2023 HOF

Dwayne Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, others among finalists for 2023 HOF

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol headline Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/dwyan…9:26 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol are among those reported to be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, per @wojespn
Others joining them include: Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon and Tony Parker. pic.twitter.com/wBt1YZnChH9:16 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Wade, Nowitzki, Gasol, Popovich, Hammon, Parker elected to HOF – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
A haul of hoops heavyweights with Spurs ties are expected to be formally announced as part of the 2023 HOF class this weekend:
Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Pau Gasol among the luminaries.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich are among the finalists who’ve been elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. Formal announcement will come at Final Four in Houston this weekend. – 8:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Saturday at 10 is the official announcement of 2023 Basketball hall of fame inductees. Dirk Nowitzki will become official Along with the rest of a star studded class. – 8:14 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
HOOPSHYPE RESEARCH
LeBron James’ teams spent 9.76 percent more in player salaries than the league average during his time in the NBA.
That would still put him behind Shaq, Kobe, Curry and Dirk… but way ahead of Giannis, Harden and Duncan. pic.twitter.com/xI9EV96r4E4:37 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Interesting to hear Charles Barkley complain about NIL. This, from a guy who practically brags about the cheating in the SEC when he played and once offered Dirk Nowitzki, money to go to Auburn. So it’s OK for athletes to get paid under the table but not over it? – 8:55 PM

During this period, he played alongside some of the best European and international talents. But as Turkoglu says, none of them made a bigger impact than the current NBA star trio of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. “The growth of European basketball and its impact is unbelievable,” Turkoglu emphasized. “Back in the day, it was just a few Europeans. At that time, Dirk was the best. For me, he is still the best European player ever.” -via BasketNews / March 5, 2023
Do you think that the Markkanen/Nowitzki comparisons are fair? (Laughs) I don’t want to compare him to Dirk! You gotta let him live man! (laughing) … Lauri is doing his own thing. He’s hoopin’ and he’s playing great. Dirk is a legend, man, and I hope Lauri becomes a legend as well. But you can’t expect him to be Dirk, man. … Dirk is crazy! But that’s just all respect to Dirk and Lauri. Both of them are really good and have a lot of skills, not just one. … Lauri can kind of create his own path. -via Bally Sports / March 2, 2023
Pau Gasol on LeBron’s absence at jersey retirement ceremony: “I didn’t know LeBron wasn’t coming, I didn’t even notice. It was not important to me.” -via Twitter / March 17, 2023

