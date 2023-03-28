Dwayne Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, others among finalists for 2023 HOF

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich are among the finalists who’ve been elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. Formal announcement will come at Final Four in Houston this weekend.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
More on this storyline
During this period, he played alongside some of the best European and international talents. But as Turkoglu says, none of them made a bigger impact than the current NBA star trio of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. “The growth of European basketball and its impact is unbelievable,” Turkoglu emphasized. “Back in the day, it was just a few Europeans. At that time, Dirk was the best. For me, he is still the best European player ever.” -via BasketNews / March 5, 2023
Do you think that the Markkanen/Nowitzki comparisons are fair? (Laughs) I don’t want to compare him to Dirk! You gotta let him live man! (laughing) … Lauri is doing his own thing. He’s hoopin’ and he’s playing great. Dirk is a legend, man, and I hope Lauri becomes a legend as well. But you can’t expect him to be Dirk, man. … Dirk is crazy! But that’s just all respect to Dirk and Lauri. Both of them are really good and have a lot of skills, not just one. … Lauri can kind of create his own path. -via Bally Sports / March 2, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Carlisle: “Dirk was the constant. The most coachable historically great superstar that I’ve ever been around.” -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / February 28, 2023
Movistar NBA: Pau Gasol: “Defense has disappeared. I don’t like that we’re losing the essence of basketball… which is to play as a team.” -via Twitter / March 17, 2023
Pau Gasol on LeBron’s absence at jersey retirement ceremony: “I didn’t know LeBron wasn’t coming, I didn’t even notice. It was not important to me.” -via Twitter / March 17, 2023
“My emotions were riding extremely high,” Gasol told The Athletic on Wednesday night. “It was very intense, very overwhelming, very beautiful to receive such a huge honor, but with so many other emotional factors and triggers. Obviously, the love of the fans, the appreciation, the energy in the building. The presence of friends, family and people who mean a lot to me and my life. “And clearly, Kobe’s absence — but still strong presence. All that just made it extremely intense.” -via The Athletic / March 10, 2023
