Dwayne Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, others among finalists for 2023 HOF

Do you think that the Markkanen/Nowitzki comparisons are fair? (Laughs) I don’t want to compare him to Dirk! You gotta let him live man! (laughing) … Lauri is doing his own thing. He’s hoopin’ and he’s playing great. Dirk is a legend, man, and I hope Lauri becomes a legend as well. But you can’t expect him to be Dirk, man. … Dirk is crazy! But that’s just all respect to Dirk and Lauri. Both of them are really good and have a lot of skills, not just one. … Lauri can kind of create his own path . -via Bally Sports / March 2, 2023