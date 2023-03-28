Live stream: Heat 40, Raptors 43

The Miami Heat (40-35) play against the Toronto Raptors (37-38) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023
Miami Heat 40, Toronto Raptors 43 (Q2 03:51)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Raptors already up to 10 offensive rebounds and have committed just one turnover. That has led to Toronto attempting 10 more field-goal attempts and one more free throw than Miami.
That’s how the Raptors are winning despite starting just 1 of 14 on threes. – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Here’s the issue, Siakam is 2 of 8 from field and Raptors are 1 of 13 on 3s, and Heat are down three. – 8:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors being out-scored 18-3 from 3pt range and lead by 1
Raptors basketball, baby. Raptors basketball – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After some early turnovers, I’ve liked Herro’s floor game so far
Hitting tough shots, making that pocket pass EARLY to Zeller, and moving without the ball
With all the narratives early in the year, I like him next to Lowry in his new role – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro up to 11 points and five assists in his first 12 minutes. He’s making quick decisions and lifting the offense in Jimmy Butler’s absence. – 8:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Zeller’s back in action with back-to-back slams 💪 pic.twitter.com/KvEbU8GThB – 8:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Took 17 minutes, but the Raptors have finally hit a 3-pointer, courtesy of O.G. Anunoby. They had missed their first 10 3PA. Miami is outscoring them 18-3 from beyond the arc, Toronto still leads by 1. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Raptors make their first three-pointer of the night on its 11th attempt. Meanwhile, Heat is 6 of 11 on threes. – 8:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby doesn’t try to post-up Lowry, but instead finds a slashing Scottie Barnes. Smart. – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scott Foster makes dubious foul call on Scottie Barnes, nothing untoward ensues – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kyle Lowry vs Jeff Dowtin Jr. – a matchup of iconic Raptors point guards. – 8:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Only against the Heat would the same player not only make back-to-back 14-footers on the baseline, but the shot selection would feel OK. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat’s energy was high to start the game and they built a significant early lead, but gave up eight straight paint points to the Raptors to end the quarter. Now down one. – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the appearance tonight, Kyle Lowry passes Charles Barkley and Byron Scott for 97th on the NBA all-time regular-season games list. – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors, who missed their first 12 3PA in a US nationally televised game 3 months ago, start 0-for-9 from 3 on TNT tonight. Still, they closed the 1st quarter on a 20-9 run and lead Miami by 1 going into the 2nd. Nice response after a shaky start. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
You just can’t turn the ball over against this Raptors team
No Jimmy meant that would be trouble
And more of an on-ball Dipo…..
4 turnovers to 0 turnovers
Take care of the ball
Or force some yourself – 7:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors start game trailing 14-4 but come all the way back to take the lead 24-23 on a buzzer-beating dunk by Scottie Barnes. Crowd liked it. – 7:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kyle Lowry goes without playing the first quarter despite waiting to sub with 2:30 remaining. No stoppage in play, as Nick Nurse has pointed out with his own sub patterns lately. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Raptors 24, Heat 23. Heat led 14-4 early on, but Raptors closed the quarter on a 20-9 run. Raptors somehow winning despite shooting 0 of 9 on threes in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lowry spent about the lsat 90 seconds at the table and couldn’t get in the game
Raptors by 1 after a quarter on the strength of their 0-9 efficiency from 3pt range – 7:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 10 early, but trail 24-23 going into second in Toronto. Adebayo 8 and 4 for Butler-less Heat. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Heat is turning to its zone late in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kyle Lowry is at the scorer’s table and set to check into the game – 7:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have missed all seven 3s they’ve tried in about 8 minutes and are only down 2
Raptors-Heat 4EVER! – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love’s fifth rebound moved him past Elton Brand for 54th on the NBA all-time list. – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent short on first two three-point attempts. The back might not be there to back up the shot tonight. – 7:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe threaded the needle & created a Bam slam 💥
Q1 underway on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/9tkJvqn6GN – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat early plan without Butler is to feed Bam Adebayo in the pocket
Needed
Just go at Poeltl a bit in drop and let Bam work – 7:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going for the Jordan Miller game, opening tonight 4 of 4 from the field, 2 of 2 on threes and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Heat ahead 14-4. – 7:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raps haven’t forced a miss yet, so that’s bad. 14-4 Heat, and some real questionable everything from the Raptors. – 7:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat haven’t missed a shot and are up 10, I suspect if they keep that percentage up, they shall emerge victorious
#analysis – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat sort of starting against Raptors like they did against Nets, which means . . . ? – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A game that opens with Kevin Love blocking a shot and then converting a three, so who knows? – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent (back spasms) has been cleared and will start for the Heat tonight in Toronto. That keeps Kyle Lowry in his reserve role. – 7:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gabe Vincent (back spasms) will indeed start for HEAT, meaning Lowry continues coming off the bench. Herro, Adebayo, Love and Oladipo also start. Usuals for Raps. – 7:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s the usual group of Raptors to start, Heat sill list Vincent as a starter over Lowry but no Butler
Scott Foster is the ref crew chief so, ooh, baby!
And since it’s Raptors-Heat, I say fast forward to two minutes left, make in 84-82 for someone and let’s go from there – 7:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gabe Vincent will start at PG for the Heat, Kyle Lowry will come off the bench. – 7:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo gets the start tonight without Jimmy Butler
Usually the shift is to throw in Max Strus, but they need a defender in there with this new starting lineup
Good matchup for Dipo – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Jimmy Butler out, the Heat opening tonight with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, and, for now, Gabe Vincent. The pregame warmups will determine if Vincent (back spasms) can play. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo in the Heat’s starting lineup for the injured Jimmy Butler.
Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Oladipo, Love and Adebayo tonight vs. Raptors. – 7:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks gear up for crucial game against tough Heat squad newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard to..? 👀
Raptors?
Knicks?
Nets?
Heat?
Mavericks?
@TheFrankIsola & @scalabrine look at all the potential landing spots if Dame were to get traded
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has been added to the Heat’s injury report. Vincent is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Raptors because of back spasms. – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now saying Gabe Vincent has back spasms and now is questionable. – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Lowry as a reserve, “I see him really leading the team, organizing the team.” – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat will play an important game tonight in Toronto without Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for Wednesday’s game against Miami.
Helps if you can read the schedule … which I obviously can’t. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gary Trent Jr. and Will Barton out tonight for Raptors vs. Heat. – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight and questionable for Wednesday’s game against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for tomorrow vs. Miami. – 5:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Miami. – 5:45 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Miami. – 5:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
GLOBAL RATING FUN FACTS
Cavs the only team with four players in the Top 40
Nuggets and Raptors (!) the only clubs with six in the Top 100
Pistons and Spurs combine for zero players in the Top 90
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 5:44 PM
GLOBAL RATING FUN FACTS
Cavs the only team with four players in the Top 40
Nuggets and Raptors (!) the only clubs with six in the Top 100
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat managing this back-to-back set by resting Jimmy Butler tonight (neck soreness) and Kyle Lowry tomorrow night.
The Heat have one more b2b set (at PHI and at WAS) next week and would like to approach it the same way, if they could. We’ll see. – 5:41 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No Jimmy Butler for tonight’s Raps/Heat game changes things considerably. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry is available and will play tonight vs. Raptors. – 5:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat center Omer Yurtseven entered training camp hoping to be a starter. But ankle surgery derailed those plans. Yurtseven spoke about his challenging season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Lowry still not cleared to play back-to-backs and Zeller expected back tonight in mask – 5:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s two blocks last night vs. Philly. He has 44 blocks this season — that’s two less than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic is tied with Bam Adebayo for the most steals among centers this year and has the 6th most total deflections in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KFtYw5F2bT – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Like sands through the hourglass, so are the seconds of Haywood Highmith’s Heat life. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Did Heat err in expecting too much from too many on this roster? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Neck injury sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors; Kyle Lowry still on minutes restriction. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Jimmy Butler for Miami in Toronto tonight. Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable as he continues to manage his lingering knee injury, but he’s expected to play (of course he is!) and sit out tomorrow in New York. Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable for the Raptors. – 5:20 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
The @MiamiHEAT #AudioExperience gets underway at 7p EDT
🚗: @SiriusXMNBA, @560WQAM (Miami/FLL), @WSTU1450 (Stuart), @ESPNWestPalm (WPB) #SportsRadio1600 & #TheZone977FM (Keys)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @MiamiHEAT apps
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Dan Hurley on Miami G Wooga Poplar: ‘He’s gonna play in the NBA. He’s a draft-level talent’
@CanesHoops – 5:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Heat head into Toronto tonight with no Jimmy Butler
7 games left, clawing out of the play-in
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have the keys
Let’s see how they respond – 4:41 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Watch the Heat games tonight and tomorrow with @5ReasonsSports on @WatchPlayback
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Jalen Duren brought the HEAT for this week’s #BlockOfTheWeek🔥
@Acronis | @ccare_ccr1 | #ad pic.twitter.com/SecXjtrJe9 – 4:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat will play an important game tonight in Toronto without Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No. 7 Heat (without Butler/neck tonight in Toronto) & No. 6 Nets begin tonight 40-35, both 3 games ahead of No. 8 Atlanta/No. 9 Toronto,who are 37-38. NBA formally announced today that 7th will host 8th in play-in two weeks from tonight, in both East/Wes. 9th/10th games next day – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Neck ailment sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors; Kyle Lowry still on minutes restriction. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (neck soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 3:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (neck soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 3:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Raptors because of neck soreness. – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (neck) has been ruled out of tonight’s game in Toronto due to neck soreness. He was not even on the injury report until mid-morning. – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There’s a fun Bones note almost every other game.
So here’s another one that involves Westbrook
Both players had 8+ assists, 3 steals last night. Only 4th set of teammates to do that in NBA this season. (Jimmy/Kyle, KD/Ben, Pascal/FVV)
7th time in LAC history, 1st since 2015 – 3:20 PM
There’s a fun Bones note almost every other game.
So here’s another one that involves Westbrook
Both players had 8+ assists, 3 steals last night. Only 4th set of teammates to do that in NBA this season. (Jimmy/Kyle, KD/Ben, Pascal/FVV)
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“Max gotta do better than this” 😂
Jimmy and Max are on the hot seat… see how the guys rate their style. pic.twitter.com/UvroUZmbpY – 3:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI: The Heat have downgraded Jimmy Butler (neck) downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Toronto.
Miami plays the Knicks Wednesday at MSG on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jeff Dowtin Jr. has proven he belongs, but for him to stay with the Raptors for the rest of the regular season and beyond, somone needs to go: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/de… – 2:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In Jeff Dowtin Jr., the Raptors have a chance to do something they haven’t really done since Chris Boucher: find a player available to all 30 teams and turn him into a real rotation player. ($1/month for new subs promo within)
theathletic.com/4353939/2023/0… – 2:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Should the Heat pursue Jaylen Brown this summer? youtu.be/oZMVb3wysxI – 2:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s matchup presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/N5rCi8K3cd – 2:24 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nobody has hit more go-ahead jumpers in the final minute of the 4th quarter or overtime this season than Tyler Herro (7).
What’s this mean for his NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award chances? @CoupNBA has that answer – 2:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (neck) downgraded to questionable for tonight in Toronto. A lot in play for Heat on this back-to-back that concludes Wednesday in New York. So might be Lowry today, Butler tomorrow. NBA monitors national telecasts closely, with tonight on TNT. – 1:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Raptors because of neck soreness. – 1:48 PM
