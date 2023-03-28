Live stream: Hornets 11, Thunder 14

The Charlotte Hornets (25-51) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 11, Oklahoma City Thunder 14 (Q1 06:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thank you to the men and women who bravely fight to keep our country safe.
Military Appreciation Night presented by @Dell pic.twitter.com/GgW8glxGm2 – 8:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Theo Maledon welcome back to OKC ovation on a scale of Reggie Jackson to Russell Westbrook: a solid Raymond Felton. – 8:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Theo Maledon with some decent applauses as he’s named in the starting lineup intros pic.twitter.com/ahCcEkdnn2 – 8:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Theo Maledon got a nice ovation in the starting lineups for the Hornets. Thunder Legend. – 8:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Wake up & lock in! It’s Hornets time.
📍 Oklahoma City, OK
🆚 @okcthunder
⏰ 8pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/imGYlUHZ0n – 8:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the thunder with a right great toe sprain. Theo Maledon will start at point guard in his place. – 7:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Hornets tanking after putting the Mavs’ season on the brink of collapse is objectively hilarious lmao – 7:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only other health and safety protocols entry this season for Clippers prior to Marcus Morris Sr. was when Robert Covington entered H&S after October OKC trip.
RoCo wound up missing 4 games, trying to return for 2 games, then was formally replaced as backup 4 by TMann – 7:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Every single game is important.❞
@ousmane11_ caught up with @NickAGallo at shootaround to reflect on last week’s road trip, stacking experiences, and lessons the Thunder looks to apply tonight. pic.twitter.com/zjkJFXcfAx – 7:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Hornets
Giddey
Joe
Dort
JDub
JWill
No Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre or Mark Williams for Charlotte. – 7:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic (left Achilles tendinopathy), Alec Burks (left foot soreness), Hamidou Diallo (right ankle sprain), Rodney McGruder (right foot sprain) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder impingement) are out for tomorrow’s game against the #Thunder. – 7:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Calm before the thunder storm ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mnYOP9ZOGM – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at OKC
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out
Gordon Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr (R Shoulder Strain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/W124a7YZaq – 7:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Williams working on finishing around the rim pic.twitter.com/kANfDdM5qT – 6:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
It’s James Bouknight — Thunder Twitter’s fav 2021 draft prospect pic.twitter.com/CdMxjK9YFB – 6:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dennis Smith Jr. — Thunder fans’ current fav non-OKC player — in the building pic.twitter.com/i5PcrP7T1o – 6:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
James Bouknight warming up on the Paycom Center floor pic.twitter.com/Bfc4yh0AKM – 6:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said SGA’s ankle didn’t fell well enough after shootaround to play today and is getting treatment on the injury
Also said SGA missing tonight’s game was about the ankle sprain and not the abdominal strain he’s dealing with – 6:35 PM
Mark Daigneault said SGA’s ankle didn’t fell well enough after shootaround to play today and is getting treatment on the injury
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault explained it’s so different for Aleksej Pokusevski (and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) when it’s a lower body injury that keeps you out for so long when it comes to returning. Said guys like Ousmane (Wrist) can be on the court the next day running, defensive slides, etc. – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault told me Aleksej Pokusevski is live tonight “they’re all live if they’re in uniform” clarifies he himself isn’t live so I asked him if he was on the floor how many points would he score….he wasn’t confident in scoring “yeah no” said it wouldn’t be good – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander status according to Mark Daigneault pic.twitter.com/sDGLYCXjcX – 6:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Isaiah Joe: “He’s shooting the ball so well this year that I think it can distract us from recognizing all the other things he does.“
Also mentioned that his tooth went through his lip when he busted it open – 6:24 PM
Mark Daigneault on Isaiah Joe: “He’s shooting the ball so well this year that I think it can distract us from recognizing all the other things he does.“
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Relive the thrilling first weeks of March with a Behind-the-scenes look into Thunder Basketball on Episode 11 of 𝙊𝙣𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 presented by @Verizon!
🎥 Watch more | youtu.be/t_kKR08lfxI pic.twitter.com/PkBilcqN5D – 4:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Royce Young joins Paris and Nick to recap the recent west coast road trip!
The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Youtube | youtu.be/pukDRYsFxpE
Spotify | bit.ly/3nnczK9
Apple Music | bit.ly/3zdzJ8r pic.twitter.com/6NzNW5wz85 – 3:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
To vote follow the steps below
1) Register an account on @SportsPodGroup
2) once logged in, select “Vote” and go to “Best Team Podcast”
3) Scroll down to the bottom of the page and you will see my podcast the “All Hornets Podcast Network” (See below) and click vote! pic.twitter.com/WmQKt8RIyF – 3:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Keeping the W train moving 🚂
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/uppLnh1wVt – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers’ Paul George has no timetable for return from knee injury, says Lu Dort did not do anything malicious
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 2:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder is back at home to host the Hornets, looking to play to its strengths with pace while staying ready for all 48 minutes tonight.
Detail tonight’s matchup and key focuses with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/z1smGWvvuq – 2:42 PM
The Thunder is back at home to host the Hornets, looking to play to its strengths with pace while staying ready for all 48 minutes tonight.
Detail tonight’s matchup and key focuses with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/z1smGWvvuq – 2:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
