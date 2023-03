Ja Morant as a pitchman? 'There's going to be a wait-and-see approach with him'

Morant shot 9-for-17 from the field. His biggest quarter came in the third, when he scored 11 points. Playing more than nine minutes in the third quarter was also one of the longest stretches Morant has played since returning. When he checked out of the game, Morant said he was happy seeing Tyus Jones getting ready to come in for him. “I’m getting there,” Morant said. “I’m getting a lot more comfortable. Getting my legs under me a little bit. My staff is preparing me the right way, having me ready for games each and every night. I believe in them 100% in how they’re managing me and ramping me back up.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 27, 2023