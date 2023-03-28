Ja Morant as a pitchman? 'There's going to be a wait-and-see approach with him'

The message of this new ad seemed just as obvious, given the controversy that swirled around Morant earlier this month: His recent off-court issues have cast doubt on his ability to be a corporate spokesperson. “There’s going to be a wait-and-see approach with him,” said Doug Shabelman, CEO of Burns Entertainment. “I don’t anticipate him signing with new companies in the next year, because people want to see is he going to rehabilitate himself, get himself to a better place, and then, how is it going to go? The hope for Ja is that nobody talks about this in 6-to-12 months.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI: @paulpierce34 explains his early defense of @JaMorant and how it relates to nearly losing his life in 2000. He has some interesting things to say about that incident.
bit.ly/3FNK0fk – 4:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant was joyful and loose after scoring 27 points in a win against the Hawks. It was also his first road game since serving an 8-game suspension, but the crowd made him feel at home.
“Having them behind me brings joy to me, makes me happy.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:26 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ja Morant came back like he forgot something!!! The Memphis Grizzlies are playing like a team that has something to prove. It ain’t as dark no more in Memphis like it was a few weeks ago…that light bill got paid!!! Carry the hell on… – 9:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After two games coming off the bench, Ja Morant is back in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. The plan was always for his time in the reserve role to be brief. – 6:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant announced with the Memphis starters to raucous cheers at State Farm Arena. – 6:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Back to the usual starters for the Hawks.
Also of note, Ja Morant will start for the Grizzlies after he came off the bench in the previous two games pic.twitter.com/cyktohtdUC – 5:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is back in the starting lineup. Taylor Jenkins discussed Morant’s minutes restriction and a conversation the two had about the team’s success before Morant rejoined the team.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Taylor Jenkins said he expects Ja Morant to start and play a number of minutes in the high 20s. – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is returning to the starting lineup tonight. Tyus Jones will come off the bench. – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Trae Young vs. Ja Morant tonight.
Sharing this story again from Dec. 2022 about how their fathers, Ray and Tee, formed a bond through the sacrifices of raising an NBA son.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:29 PM
More on this storyline
Most experts believe Morant has all the makings of a redemption story with a sweet ending, but the process will need to be calculated and strategic. “Right now, he is young enough and in a good enough position that he can rehabilitate his whole image based in how he comes out of these next few weeks,” Shabelman said. “Nothing has been decided, and the public is very forgiving when people are willing to do the work.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 28, 2023
Morant shot 9-for-17 from the field. His biggest quarter came in the third, when he scored 11 points. Playing more than nine minutes in the third quarter was also one of the longest stretches Morant has played since returning. When he checked out of the game, Morant said he was happy seeing Tyus Jones getting ready to come in for him. “I’m getting there,” Morant said. “I’m getting a lot more comfortable. Getting my legs under me a little bit. My staff is preparing me the right way, having me ready for games each and every night. I believe in them 100% in how they’re managing me and ramping me back up.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 27, 2023
The Atlanta cheers felt like home for Morant, but the broader picture is one of his image, and how a city two hours from where he was born may have showed that road arenas will still be filled with cheers and kids screaming, “Ja!” just like they were before his incident on March 4. “I got to set better examples,” Morant said. “Mistakes I made in the past is not examples they need to see. It’s only right I correct them and show them the right way. Having them behind me brings joy to me, makes me happy.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 27, 2023